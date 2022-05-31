AI-Generated Invention at the Federal Circuit

You seem to fall into the same general category of people wanting the AI to be something more – akin to The Singularity.

No. The bar isn’t that high. However, it has to be more than a glorified microscope — a tool that enables someone to perceive something that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to perceive.

First things first

Funny coming from you. First thing first is to see if US law permits AI to be an inventor. The district court made the legal finding, based upon its interpretation of the statute, that it cannot.

If the Federal Circuit doesn’t set aside that statutory construction (which I highly doubt that it will), then whether DABUS is, in fact, capable of invention is not relevant. Again, putting first things first.

To sum up, the order of things necessary for DABUS to be a named inventor (i.e., first things first, second things second, etc.) is the following:

(1) A statutory construction that an AI can be an inventor under US law (if not, “do not pass go, do not collect $200”)

(2) Assuming that AI is capable of being an inventor under US law, then there needs to be factual findings that DABUS (i.e., as an AI) contributed something sufficient enough to warrant being named as an inventor.

(3) The patent application has to issue as a patent.

(1) isn’t going to happen. As such, points (2) and (3) are moot. Even if (1) happened, then (2) isn’t likely to happen based upon my understanding of the current capabilities of AI and the law of inventorship.

Really, the only real suspense lies in whether the Federal Circuit chooses to issue an opinion (I suspect they will) or whether the Federal Circuit disposes this under Rule 36. I doubt SCOTUS wants to touch this — the only reason they would is if the Federal Circuit, in a grand surprise, decided for Thaler/DABUS.

Once disposed of by the Federal Circuit (and cert defined by SCOTUS), Thaler’s only recourse is to lobby Congress to allow for AIs as inventors. Good luck with that.