Supreme Court Continues Preliminary Injunction of HB20 – with dissent

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

NetChoice, LLC v. Paxton, 21A720, 596 U.S. ___, 2022 WL 1743668 (U.S. May 31, 2022)

The most recent news in this case is that a 5-4 Supreme Court has sided against Texas–issuing an emergency order to reinstitute the preliminary injunction against enforcement of the Social Media Censorship law known as HB20.  The case is now back before the 5th Circuit who review the preliminary injunction order in a non-emergency fashion.

= = =

The State of Texas enacted HB20 to regulate large social media platforms (>50 million users).  The law has a number of reporting requirements and also prohibits large social media platforms from censoring users based upon  that user’s viewpoint viewpoint. Here, “censor” is broadly defined “to mean to block, ban, remove, deplatform, demonetize, de-boost, restrict, deny equal access or visibility to, or otherwise discriminate against expression.”

NetChoice is a lobbying organization controlled by large media companies, including Google, Facebook, TikTok, Amazon & Twitter.  Those companies argue that HB20 impinges upon their Constitutionally protected free speech rights.  In particular, the large social media platforms argue that the First Amendment protects their rights to operate as editors making publication decisions.

= = = =

The Supreme Court’s decision against Texas was issued without an opinion by a 5-judge majority of Chief Justice Roberts along with Justices Breyer, Sotomayor, Kavanaugh and Barrett.  Four justices dissented, including Justice Kagan who did so without any opinion. The only opinion then came from Justice Alito’s dissent that was joined by Justices Thomas and Gorsuch.  This sort of decision here is quite wonky — it is an emergency order to vacate the 5th Circuit’s order to temporarily stay the district court’s preliminary injunction.  Here, I want to just focus a bit on Justice Alito’s First Amendment suggestions, which he notes have not been finalized at this preliminary and emergency stage.

Justice Alito’s opinion identifies the first amendment issues at stake here to be important and novel. “It is not at all obvious how our existing precedents, which predate the age of the internet, should apply to large social media companies.”  Although editorial control is certainly within the First Amendment, the court has previously allowed requirements to be placed on broadcast and cable television and even a shopping center. See PruneYard Shopping Center v. Robins, 447 U. S. 74 (1980) and Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. v. FCC, 512 U. S. 622 (1994).

Next step in the case is for the 5th Circuit to decide whether to cancel the preliminary injunction.  I expect that the court will at least narrow the injunction if not entirely eliminate it.  At that point the case will move back down to the district court.  If Texas does begin enforcement then there will likely be a number of cases moving up through both State and Federal courts.

 

Hide comments

42 thoughts on “Supreme Court Continues Preliminary Injunction of HB20 – with dissent

  1. 6

    Can somebody explain concisely whether there are any constraints on the Constitutional right of free speech in relation to that Shakespearian rabble-rouser who urged the adoring crowds that: “The first thing we do, k111 all the lawyers.”

    First, scenario, when addressing adoring and whipped-up crowds on the steps of the Congress building.

    Second scenario, he says it to a million followers on social media.

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      The DOD giving my son power to hide in our bank accounts,using our accounts to buy cashier checks so he could file cases in my name is abuse of power.

      Reply Report
  2. 5

    Technology not explicitly mentioned in the U.S. Constitution must be prohibited (just like the Right to Privacy/Abortion).

    Exceptions may only be made if the technology is mentioned in the Christian Bible.

    Fortunately, the automobile *is* mentioned in the Bible.

    “And G-d drove Adam and Eve out of the Garden of Eden in a Fury.”

    Reply Report
  3. 4

    Off topic, but related to last week’s Arthrex decision, the PTO recently filed a brief in Centripetal Networks v. Palo Alto Networks (2:21-cv-00137, E.D. Va.) to argue that review by the director applies only to final written decisions. That is to say, a party dissatisfied with a denial of institution does not get to petition for review by the director.

    Reply Report
  4. 3

    Justice Alito’s opinion identifies the first amendment issues at stake here to be important and novel. “It is not at all obvious how our existing precedents, which predate the age of the internet, should apply to large social media companies.”

    Talk about making the analysis more complicated than it needs to be. What, exactly, is the relevant consideration about “large social media companies” that should change the outcome here from previous precedents?

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Imagine a different scenario for a moment. Assume that all of the telephone companies began cutting-off users and particular conversations based upon legal but disfavored speech within individual phone calls (or barring folks who spoke publicly on certain disfavored issues). Are you OK with the stepping in to force common carrier rules on the phone companies?

      Social media is a different situation, but is it different enough that the US Constitution now steps-in to prevent any governmental oversight?

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        Are you OK with the stepping in to force common carrier rules on the phone companies?

        Yes, precisely because phone service has long run as a regulated set of local monopolies, it makes sense to force common carrier rules on the phone companies. This is quite distinct from social media, which is much more akin to a club or a newletter (or a hybrid of both).

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          Like most of us, not my particular area of expertise. But, IIRC, SCOTUS has already extended “viewpoint neutral” obligations beyond regulated monopolies e.g., to purely private shopping centers.

          The bigger issue here probably is how Section 230 affects those precedents.

          Reply Report
          1. 3.1.1.1.1

            Yes, OC – Section 230 is very much implicated.

            Reply Report
          2. 3.1.1.1.2

            The bigger issue here probably is how Section 230 affects those precedents.

            There may be an issue about whether Section 230 is unconstitutional under the first amendment. This is not that case.

            I’m calling it now that that is how the court will come down on this issue – It will be 8-1ish in favor of striking most if not all of the law, and there will be conservative concurrences essentially directing platform users to raise a first amendment issue against 230. Thomas will be the lone dissent asserting a “this writer has a lack of integrity” theory.

            Reply Report
      2. 3.1.2

        I would suggest that the social media scenario is worse than the hypo about telephone companies. Much, much worse. On a telephone you can only talk to one person at a time. On social media, you can talk to millions (see, e.g., New York Post Hunter Biden Laptop Story). And here, the Biden administration is actively (both publicly and privately, probably mostly privately) encouraging social media companies to censor political views that are not flattering to the administration.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.2.1

          The Biden administration is so drunk with power that they actually made a “disinformation Board” headed up by a hyper-partisan disinformation super-spreader (“Scary Poppins”). The backlash was severe enough that Scary Poppins is in hiding or quit. Yeah, I get it, the First Amendment doesn’t apply to non-state actors. However, the Biden government is using social media to do their censorship for them. Everyone knows that this is the case.

          Reply Report
          1. 3.1.2.1.1

            Ah, nobody could have predicted that another clue-seeking commenter here was a rightwing faux-news huffing snail.

            Funny stuff.

            Reply Report
            1. 3.1.2.1.1.1

              You are aware that Litig8tor does NOT fit into your usual “one-bucket,” eh Malcolm?

              Heck Litig8tor and I almost NEVER agree on anything.

              Reply Report
        2. 3.1.2.2

          On social media, you can talk to millions…

          Right, just as you can talk to millions on a call-in radio show, or a letter to the editor at a wide circulation newspaper. How is this so novel a feature of the case as to justify the assertion that it is “not at all obvious how our existing precedents, which predate the age of the internet, should apply”?

          Reply Report
          1. 3.1.2.2.1

            Maybe his actual thought was “not at all obvious how our existing precedents tenets of American Talibanism, which predate the age of the internet, should apply”?

            But he will figure it out. When he does, it will favor the powerful over the powerless, if you are the betting kind.

            Reply Report
      3. 3.1.3

        In any event, phone companies are old, just as clubs and newsletters are old. One way or the other, there is nothing here that is not adequately settled by consulting the right body of precedent. Justice Alito’s intimation that the Court might be breaking new ground by considering “large social media companies” remains unconvincing.

        Reply Report
      4. 3.1.4

        “ Are you OK with the stepping in to force common carrier rules on the phone companies?”

        That would depend on the rules in question. Banning unrelenting spam solicitors and robot callers from using the phone services sounds like a great idea. Banning users who are known to be genocidal white supremacists and who use the phone service as a microphone to promote those views also seems like a great idea.

        But I’m sure Dennis you have some deep thoughts about why it’s soooo important for those types of entities to have unlimited access to phone service. Share those thoughts with everyone! I bet they are really nuanced and “clever.”

        Reply Report
      5. 3.1.5

        Are you OK with the stepping in to force common carrier rules on the phone companies?
        Isn’t a phone company already a common carrier pursuant to the Communications Act of 1934?

        Reply Report
      6. 3.1.6

        There are a few key features that distinguish the phone company or other common carriers from a social media platform, but perhaps the most important is that the content or product being conveyed is not realistically attributed to the common carrier, but to the caller/shipper.

        On the other hand, social media platforms embrace, to a degree, the content being conveyed, namely by positioning it alongside advertising. Curation of content becomes necessary, because social media’s actual customers – advertisers – will become concerned that their association with a platform that permits offensive speech is a poor reflection on them.

        But nobody realistically blames Verizon for that urgent message about your expiring auto warranty – or those unseemly political robocalls that verge on defaming the opposition. Verizon also doesn’t sell advertising as part of those phone calls.

        Reply Report
  5. 2

    “It is not at all obvious how our existing precedents, which predate the age of the internet, should apply to large social media companies.”

    I remember the lawsuit when Walter Cronkite refused to read everybody’s letters on the air every night.

    In any case, Alito will find his non-obvious answer in the published diaries of Hezekiah Clupperfield, the favorite philosopher of John Hancock and also the author of How to Whip a Woman Without Mercy.

    Reply Report
  6. 1

    It’s always a bit jarring that “platform” providers have an “editorial” position/message.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      The one Amici (that Wt, IIRC) suggests to read would argue that ALL platforms have editorial positions/messages (the argument ruins its own position with such a strong view).

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      It’s not “jarring” unless you are some sort of entitled orifice. People have been kicked off social groups (social “media” is just branding baloney) since forever when the people who run the groups get tired of them.

      Here’s another thought: grow up and join a different platform.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        Your grasp of the situation is — as usual — underwhelming, Malcolm.

        Reply Report
    3. 1.3

      It’s always a bit jarring that “platform” providers have an “editorial” position/message.

      Is it? I think that we have all come to be basically copacetic with the idea that FOX or the WSJ are going to advance a fairly right-wing editorial stance. Similarly, we all expect that the NYT or the WaPO will generally advance a fairly bien pensant liberal editorial position. These are longstanding traditions by now. Anyone who is “jarred” by this has not been paying attention.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.3.1

        I wouldn’t call FOX or WSJ “platforms.”

        FWIW, I think we have all basically copacetic with the idea that publishers have editorial stances. However, I don’t think that’s generally accepted wrt corporations writ large can have editorial viewpoints (e.g., the controversy surrounding the Hobby Lobby SCOTUS decision, the Citizens United SCOTUS decision, Disney/grooming boycotts, etc.). It’s even more controversial wrt to companies given the unique legal privileges created by Section 230.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.3.1.1

          I don’t think that’s generally accepted wrt corporations writ large can have editorial viewpoint
          See Coral Ridge Ministries Media, Inc. v. Amazon.com, Inc., 6 F.4th 1247, 1254 (11th Cir. 2021). I ran across this while reading the 11th Circuit’s takedown of Florida’s version of HB20. In this case, Amazon excluded Coral Ridge (“a Christian ministry and media organization”) from its charitable-giving program — on the basis of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s designation of that group as being a “hate group.” The Court held that excluding Coral Ridge was expressive conduct and that this was permitted under the 1st Amendment.

          This is a quote from the 11th Circuit decision regarding Florida’s law:
          Whether we assess social-media platforms’ content-moderation activities against the Miami Herald line of cases or against our
          own decisions explaining what constitutes expressive conduct, the
          result is the same: Social-media platforms exercise editorial judgment that is inherently expressive. When platforms choose to remove users or posts, deprioritize content in viewers’ feeds or
          search results, or sanction breaches of their community standards,
          they engage in First-Amendment-protected activity.

          Here is another quote:
          Separately, but similarly, platforms’ content-moderation activities qualify as First-Amendment-protected expressive conduct
          under Coral Ridge and FLFNB I. A reasonable person would likely
          infer “some sort of message” from, say, Facebook removing hate
          speech or Twitter banning a politician. Indeed, unless posts and
          users are removed randomly, those sorts of actions necessarily convey some sort of message—most obviously, the platforms’ disagreement with or disapproval of certain content, viewpoints, or users. Here, for instance, the driving force behind S.B. 7072 seems to
          have been a perception (right or wrong) that some platforms’
          content-moderation decisions reflected a “leftist” bias against “conservative” views—which, for better or worse, surely counts as expressing a message. That observers perceive bias in platforms’ content-moderation decisions is compelling evidence that those decisions are indeed expressive.

          Reply Report
          1. 1.3.1.1.1

            The problem – of course – is the intersection of such with the benefits of Section 230.

            Quite frankly, having both is improper. You need one or the other.

            Reply Report
            1. 1.3.1.1.1.1

              Quite frankly, having both is improper. You need one or the other.
              Quite frankly, the 1st Amendment works on a whole different level than Section 230. Congress, in enacting Section 230, does get to pick and choose who is (or isn’t) protected by the 1st Amendment.

              If Congress wants to change Section 230, that is their right. However, the actions of Congress cannot change the primacy of the 1st Amendment.

              Reply Report
              1. 1.3.1.1.1.1.1

                Yes – but it very well can change the dynamics of how the First Amendment is applied.

                You still clenching tight your eyes to the government’s selection through the (public square) platforms of Big Tech?

                Hey, you have every right to blind yourself to the context here, but please, when you do choose to do so, don’t be sanctimonious about the First Amendment — it comes across very 1984.

                Reply Report

                1. Yes – but it very well can change the dynamics of how the First Amendment is applied.
                  Only within the confines of the First Amendment itself, which is to say that Congress’s hands are quite tied.

                  the government’s selection through the (public square) platforms of Big Tech?
                  You, Alito, and Thomas keep saying that over and over and over again and maybe you’ll get Gorsuch on your side. However, Facebook et al. are not public squares — no matter how hard you clench your fists, eyes, or elsewhere. Roberts, Kavanaugh (and his scissors), and Barrett are unlikely to be buying what you all are selling.

                  don’t be sanctimonious about the First Amendment
                  I would rather defend it (and quite vigorously at that) rather than kick it into the dustbin of history like you seem willing to do.

                  it comes across very 1984
                  I’m not the one advocating for regulation of speech of private actors in their own homes — that would be you.

        2. 1.3.1.2

          I wouldn’t call FOX or WSJ “platforms.”

          The distinction between “platform” and “publisher” is fairly thin. Both WSJ and FB can and do exercise restraints on who may publish what on their particular media feeds. A rule that says that FB may not exercise such control will not long continue to permit WSJ to exercise the same.

          Reply Report
          1. 1.3.1.2.1

            The distinction remains – and is a distinction with a difference.

            Reply Report
        3. 1.3.1.3

          I wouldn’t call FOX or WSJ “platforms.”

          In any event, both FOX and WSJ have comments sections, just like this blog. Is anyone surprised if those comments sections take the same editorial flavor as the publisher? Similar to the way that the editors over at IP Watchdog will censor you in a New York second if you say—in the comments—something that offends the sensibility of the overall editorial tone of that website.

          Far more “predictable” than “jarring,” all of this is.

          Reply Report
          1. 1.3.1.3.1

            There is a difference between “take the same flavor” – and making the flavor come out the same – especially in the context you provide.

            Reply Report
          2. 1.3.1.3.2

            Fact Checkers have chimed in:

            Similar to the way that the editors over at IP Watchdog will censor you in a New York second if you say—in the comments—something that offends the sensibility of the overall editorial tone of that website.

            Result: completely false.

            They do have an editorial policy — but it is NOT as you would paint it. I personally have disagreed many times with the supposed “overall tone.”

            Reply Report
        4. 1.3.1.4

          Again OC – you alight upon a difference that makes a difference (even by the legislator that helped draft it, albeit NOT how he intends with with his Amicus Brief): Section 230

          Reply Report
    4. 1.4

      It’s always a bit jarring that “platform” providers have an “editorial” position/message.
      Because they do. Let’s assume you have Facebook and you have your daily feed. That daily feed is curated by Facebook’s algorithms based upon your past likes/dislikes/viewing history/whatever. If zero curation was employed, then you be getting random things. Curating what you see in your feed is the editorial position. People usually don’t have a problem when content associated with animal or child cruelty is filtered out. I suspect most wouldn’t want to see a video of a Klan rally. However, under HB20, removal of that content from your feed would be prohibited.

      Consider that one of the exceptions to HB20 is “expression that … directly incites criminal activity or consists of specific threats of violence targeted against a person or group because of their race, color, disability, religion, national origin or ancestry, age, sex, or status as a peace officer or judge.” This means that expression that indirectly incites criminal activity or only presents general threats of violence cannot be removed.

      I’m no fan of Facebook et al., but I’m a fan of the 1st Amendment and keeping the government out of private speech. I suspect that many on the Courts are not fans of Facebook either, but they respect the 1st Amendment.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.4.1

        and keeping the government out of private speech.

        Are you that unaware of the context driving the Texas law (hint: the current Executive Branch has let slip it’s own control over that “private speech”).

        You do have some odd choices of when you clench tight your eyes.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.4.1.1

          hint: the current Executive Branch has let slip it’s own control over that “private speech”
          Stop getting your news from Newsmax and Breitbart. In case you forgot, #45 was banned from Twitter when #45 was head of the Executive Branch. Let me repeat that with emphasis.

          #45 WAS BANNED FROM TWITTER WHEN #45 WAS HEAD OF THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH.

          In fact, many of the people banned from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube et al. were banned by espousing views that, at the time, were consistent with the views of those in control of the Executive Branch. If the Executive Branch had this power to control private speech, how could #45 been banned?

          It is no secret that Big Tech leans left. Big Tech is typically run by people younger than the average corporate players and younger people tend to lean left. However, don’t confuse Big Tech’s sympathy with the left with government control over speech.

          If the executive branch only controls Big Tech when the left is in power, then its not really the executive branch that is controlling Big Tech.

          You do have some odd choices of when you clench tight your eyes.
          You do have some odd choices when you ignore facts.

          Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture