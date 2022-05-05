A patent small claims court – what do you think?

Patent

By Jason Rantanen

The Administrative Conference of the United States (ACUS) is an independent federal agency that’s charged with recommending improvements to administrative process and procedure.  The position of Chairman is currently vacant, so the Vice-Chairman, Matthew Lee Wiener, is serving as Acting Chair. A key aspect of ACUS is soliciting  input from the public.

ACUS is conducting a study on behalf of the USPTO to examine “issues associated with and options for designing a small claims patent court.”  It recently published a request for public comments on the idea of a small claims patent court.  From the notice in the Federal Register:

Since at least the late 1980s, concerns have been raised that the high cost of
patent litigation deters small- and medium-sized enterprises, including
those owned by traditionally underrepresented groups, from seeking
to enforce their patents. Policymakers, scholars, and organizations have studied
whether a small-claims procedure is needed for resolving patent disputes.

They have reached different conclusions and proposed different actions.
The Department of Commerce has also considered the possibility of a
small claims patent court. Most recently, in December 2012, the USPTO
issued a Federal Register notice requesting public comment on ‘‘whether
the United States should develop a small claims proceeding for patent
enforcement’’ (77 FR 74830 (Dec. 18, 2012)).

Given ongoing interest in the topic, USPTO has engaged ACUS to conduct
an independent survey and analysis of issues associated with and options to
consider in designing a small claims patent court. A report resulting from the
study will ultimately be submitted to Congress and will address, among other
topics, whether there is a need for a small claims patent court, the feasibility
and potential structure of such a court, and the relevant legal, policy, and
practical considerations in establishing a small claims patent court.

Although ACUS is seeking all comments on the topic, they’ve specifically pointed out these areas of interest:

1. Whether there is need for a small claims patent court;

2. The policy and practical considerations in establishing a small
claims patent court;

3. The institutional placement, structure, and internal organization of a
potential small claims patent court, including whether it should be
established within the Article III federal courts, as or within an Article I court,
or as an administrative tribunal;

4. The selection, appointment, management, and oversight of officials who preside over proceedings in a potential small claims patent court;

5. The subject-matter jurisdiction of a potential small claims patent court,
whether participation in such proceedings would be mandatory or
voluntary, and whether parties can remove cases to another administrative
tribunal or federal court;

6. The procedures and rules of practice for a potential small claims
patent court, including, as relevant, pleadings, discovery, and alternative
dispute resolution;

7. The remedies that a potential small claims patent court would be able to
provide;

8. The legal effect of decisions of a potential small claims patent court; and

9. Opportunities for administrative and/or judicial review of small claims
patent court decisions.

While I forsee lots of issues associated with a small claims patent court, I would imagine that the issue preclusion issues arising from an invalidity determination would be need especially carefully thought out, as well as whether patent owners could use this mechanism to bring large quantities of suits against consumers/end users who lack the resources to adequately defend themselves against a patent infringement claim.

Comments are due by July 5, 2022, and can be submitted at “info@acus.gov,” with “Small Claims Patent Court Comments” in the subject line of the message.  Remember that submitted comments may be made publicly available.

Credit to Jeremy Graboyes for bringing this to my attention.

36 thoughts on “A patent small claims court – what do you think?

  1. 9

    Great, instead of double jeopardy (IPR and Article III court) we would have triple jeopardy. If you don’t like the results in Patent Small Claims Court (PSCC) you appeal it to a real court.

    With an individual inventor up against the corporation’s lawyer, and with a judge who knows less about patent law than the typical district court judge, who do you think would win? Note that most individual inventors don’t know the intricacies of patent law. Some don’t know even the basics. That is why most of them hire a patent attorney/agent.

    A better solution is to throw the IPR in the dumpster where it belongs.

  2. 8

    LOL! Yes let’s fix the problem by adding more causes of action. That will make things simpler and cheaper. /sarcasm off

    1. 8.1

      This idea has been floated around for at least 20 years and almost always by the anti-patent judicial activists. My guess is they want an easier way to invalidate the patents of the great unwashed.

      1. 8.1.1

        Is that in a “divide and conquer sense”…?

        Open it up to identity the “bad actors” and them slam them?

  3. 7

    Reality check: The devil is in the details.

    Because patent litigation is far too complex to be fairly and reasonably conducted within a small (whatever that means) claims structure, there will never be a patent small claims court.

    Never. Ever.

    1. 7.1

      e.g., an infringed independent inventor sues Facebook. Since attorneys presumably wouldn’t be permitted to represent FB, is the innovation-stealing man-child Zuckerberg going to handle the defense?

      1. 7.1.1

        There is no such presumption – only the pipedreams of someone who has had their hands smacked on a patent matter and insists on not understanding the legal terrain of patent law.

  4. 6

    Tell you what, I stand behind this concept only if the small claims court judge is a patent prosecutor (which inherently means a USPTO registration number), and drafted at least 400 patent applications.

    1. 6.1

      What sort of expertise do we prosecutors bring to the task of adjudicating infringement?

      1. 6.1.1

        In-house counsel?

        Perhaps not much.

        Us in the actual trenches?
        Tons.

      2. 6.1.2

        If solely P&P practice attorneys were made patent case judges: How often do full time P&P attorneys decide inequitable conduct, infringement damages, marking statue recovery limitations, doctrine of equivalents cases, inventorship disputes, prosecution history estoppel, IPR estoppel, disputed on sale bars or public use bars, disputed enablement, conflicting declarations or conflicting witness testimony, evidentiary issues, Markman hearings, scope of allowable cross examinations, etc., etc..

        1. 6.1.2.1

          “How often do full time P&P attorneys decide …”

          All the freaking time.

          1. 6.1.2.1.1

            Better you than I.
            Somehow, however, I remain skeptical that P&P experience leaves one more particularly qualified than patent litigators to decide infringement disputes.

            1. 6.1.2.1.1.1

              The thrust was NOT “better than.”

              But you be you.

  5. 5

    This is an even worse idea than the newly established copyright small claims court,* but with far more complex technical and legal issues.
    *Wait to see who actually uses that one the most – my bet is on big music organizations suing mom and pop restaurants and stores for playing copyrighted music.
    Note that arbitration has always been available for deciding patent disputes if both parties were really interested in low cost dispute resolution.

    1. 5.1

      Cost is, was, and always will be a weapon.

      1. 5.1.1

        Indeed, as noted here several times, regular full blown patent litigation costs in the millions are the main reason why approximately 95% of patent suits with no pre-trial decision are are settled before trial. Typically with a negotiated settlement payment to the patent asserter as long as the amount the patent asserter will accept is less than the anticipated litigation cost.

        1. 5.1.1.1

          approximately 95% of patent suits with no pre-trial decision are are settled before trial.

          Thanks Paul — taking that at face value, is there not a direct impact to other things like Judge Albrights supposed “unreasonable” scheduling?

          If the number you gave is even a modest approximation, then scheduling – even very aggressive scheduling – must be looked at a bit differently, eh?

          1. 5.1.1.1.1

            If Judge Albright was actually going to trial as fast as his projected trial dates had been for his huge docket, then yes it would be likely to save some patent litigation expenses. But the real issue is the complaints about PTAB Fintiv refusals to institute valid IPR petitions based on those projected trial dates.
            As noted, he does conduct early Markmans, and reportedly has lots of pre-trial settlements, but I have not seen statistics on how many of his Markmans resulted in pre-trial non-infringement decisions. Would not both the latter and actual Waco trial decisions logically have produced a lot more Fed. Cir. appeal decisions from Waco by now?

            1. 5.1.1.1.1.1

              You are perhaps raising some decent enough points — but do you acquiesce to how your first point should be understood?

    2. 5.2

      Since small claims patent court infringement recoveries from each defendant would be restricted, it will go nowhere politically when it is realized that the logical usage would be suits against large numbers of small businesses by the PAEs who have already been doing that and have inspired so many state laws and at least one FTC action by mass mailing threats to small business.
      Also, there are several ways in which the costs of conventional patent suits can be substantially reduced without unrealistic legislation, as has been demonstrated by some “rocket docket” District Court judges and others. E.g., time deadlines, local rules for early claim infringement assertion specificity, discovery control and prompt motions dispositions, and especially, early Markman hearings for disputed claim definitions and summary judgment motions based on those definitions. Also, stays for prompt IPRs and early Alice or Mayo unpatentable subject matter motion decisions.

      1. 5.2.1

        Paul is right. Such a court would mostly be used to bring small-dollar (read “nuisance”) suits against small businesses (e.g., MPHJ suing every office with a Ricoh copier). This would quickly become the poster child for everyone trying to tell an “trolls are destroying America” story. It would be bad for patents overall.

  6. 4

    Off topic, but the CAFC today denied mandamus (Moore, Dyk, Prost) for a transfer out of the WDTX in In re ZTE.

    1. 4.1

      Also, Dir. Vidal vacated the PTAB’s decision in IPR 2016-01520, so the CAFC (Prost, Reyna, Taranto) today dismissed the appeal that had emerged from that IPR.

      1. 4.1.1

        Thanks Greg. If new Director Vidal has vacated the PTAB’s decision in IPR 2016-0152o, she must have put cleaning up post-Arthrex IPR reconsideration decisions directed to the Director on the top of her agenda, as Dennis and others had predicted.

        1. 4.1.1.1

          My apologies. The order was styled “Personalized Media v. Vidal,” which I rather sloppily interpreted as meaning that Vidal had decided the reconsideration decision that caused the dismissal order. Now that I have gone back and checked the IPR file wrapper, however, I see that Hirshfeld actually decided this particular reconsideration decision.

          The only reason that I thought that this decision was worth a mention was because it was the first instance that I had seen of Vidal deciding a reconsideration petition. I see now, however that Vidal did not actually decide this reconsideration petition, so the whole thing was scarcely worth the mention. I apologize for taking up anyone’s time with the thing.

  7. 3

    What a “small claim” means in a patent sense is the critical dimension.

    Probably set it at the bottom dollar limit for diversity jurisdiction: $75K of maximum potential damages?

    And no lawyers or experts. Litigants represent themselves. If the facts of a given case require experts and lawyers, it would no longer qualify as a “small claim”.

    Judge Wapner and Rusty can manage just fine if the question is if some motel owes money on their use of a patented Internet modem etc.

    1. 3.1

      And no lawyers or experts

      Because, who needs them?

      1. 3.1.1

        Because that’s the very essence of a small claims court concept.

        Lawyers and experts are essential when actual money is on the line.

        I’d have to add that any proceeding of any small claims concept could have no estoppel or waiver effect in future litigation with different litigants in different fora.

        1. 3.1.1.1

          Nice to see you confuse small and simple.

          Wait, no, no it is not.

        2. 3.1.1.2

          I wonder if some folks here do not understand what a small claims court is. Pro Se’s “whatever that means” with regard to “small” in #7 above, for example, reads as if Pro Se just does not understand what a small claims court is.

          1. 3.1.1.2.1

            “as if Pro Se (Say) just does not understand what a small claims court is.”

            Fine. To insure clarity:

            I’m referring to what the damages dollar limit would be.

  8. 2

    1) after witnessing tsunami of procedural litigation arising out of IPR’s, the only sensible decision would be to follow the KISS philosophy e.g., ordinary article 3 court, no removals, etc.

    2) I’m pretty skeptical that this will help “small- and medium-sized enterprises.” Don’t they generally prefer article 3 courts?

    2.5) the only improvement I can envision that might actually help SMB’s would be an ITC-like rocket-docket. Perhaps something like hard deadlines of 180 days to trial + 12 months for a final decisions + only remedy is an injunction?

    1. 2.1

      3) automatic stay of any/all other proceedings (including IPRs). The last thing a SMB wants is simultaneous litigation in multiple forums.

    2. 2.2

      Maybe model this after some of Judge Albright’s procedures…

      Or (gasp) create a Judge Albright Patent court.

  9. 1

    Coming off of Arthrex, I am immediately left to wonder as to the propriety and sustainability of any efforts that your post delves into.

    To wit (my emphasis added):

    The Administrative Conference of the United States (ACUS) is an b>independent federal agency [what does “independent” here mean – it is an Executive Branch agency, correct?] that’s charged with recommending improvements to administrative process and procedure. The position of Chairman is currently vacant [and for how long – the title of “Acting” is in fact time-limited per the APA], so the Vice-Chairman, Matthew Lee Wiener, is serving as Acting Chair

    Let’s set the propriety first, thanks.

