The Specification must “Fully Explain the Principle”

by Dennis Crouch

From 1793-1952, the Patent Act included a requirement that the specification “fully explain the principle” of any machine being patented. That provision was eliminated in 1952. My question, did that change reduce the disclosure requirement in any way?

= = =

The Patent Act of 1836 included the language now found in 35 U.S.C. 112(a) and that we identify as the enablement and written description requirements. In particular, the statute required the inventor to provide “a written description of [the] invention, in such full, clear, and exact terms, as to enable any person skilled in the art or science to which it appertains, to make and construct the same.” 5 Stat. 117 (1836).

But, the 1836 statute did not stop there, it also included a further requirement for machine inventions:

and, in case of any machine, [the inventor] shall fully explain the principle, and the several modes of the application of the machine, so that it may be distinguished from other inventions.

Id. This addendum was originally part of the Patents Act of 1793 and remained in the statute until the Patent Act of 1952. It is not clear to me how the elimination of this requirement shifts the level of disclosure. What do you think?