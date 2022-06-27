American Axle – Still Waiting

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

No decision today in the pending subject matter eligibility case of American Axle v. Neapco. Friday was the last scheduled conference for 2021-2022. However, the Court traditionally holds one additional clean-up conference once it issues all of its merits decisions.  If the court follows its past tradition, it will either grant or deny the petition at that final conference.  The court also took no action on the follow-on eligibility case of Spireon v. Procon. Certiorari was denied in both Apple v. Qualcomm (standing to appeal IPR) and EPA II (collateral shareholder challenge of patent decision).

What does this mean? Conventional wisdom is that a hold-over increases the odds of certiorari.  The up/down decision will likely be pushed back to early July.

Hide comments

38 thoughts on “American Axle – Still Waiting

  1. 5

    One thing to keep in mind is just how outrageous Alice is. Consider what Alice is about. An enabled abstract idea. That is an oxymoron.

    Reply Report
  2. 4

    Given what just happened with the Dobbs decision, this SCOTUS is just as likely to toss Alice/Bilski/Mayo out the window. Even if they are just severely limited, it will be years before Art Unit 3600 stops its insanity.

    Reply Report
  3. 3

    Why not just pass legislation taking patent law away from the Supreme Court and giving it to the Fed Circuit, where real understanding is possible?

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Mr. Buckley,

      That is an old idea, and one that I have fleshed out in detail in the past.

      It is within Congress’s Constitutional powers to employ jurisdiction stripping from the Supreme Court of any non-original jurisdiction matters — and patent law most definitely falls into that category (in fact, as some have pointed out, it was either early in the CAFC or its predecessor, that the Supreme Court did NOT have appellate jurisdiction from that body).

      Reply Report
    2. 3.2

      Excellent idea. You could come at this from either of two ways. One could exclude Title 35 from the Court’s subject matter jurisdiction. Or one could remove the CAFC from the Court’s certiorari jurisdiction. I have a weak preference for #2, because it is easier to draft the legislation, and has Court-recognized precedent. #1 is slightly tidier, conceptually, however. Of course, one could do both.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.2.1

        I understand there are subjects having nothing to do with intellectual property that are within the jurisdiction of the Federal Circuit. And some procedural matters related to patents that the Supreme Court may handle efficiently. I was thinking more about taking away the SC ability to alter, explain, invent substantive law of patents.

        Reply Report
  4. 2

    Stare decisis is especially strong in matters like interpreting and applying Section 101. Congress could abrogate any Section 101 decision from the Supreme Court by amending the statute (e.g., it wouldn’t require a constitutional amendment). I will thus predict, mostly for fun, that the Alice line of cases will NOT be severely downgraded, even if the Court takes this case.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Stare decisis is especially strong in matters like interpreting and applying Section 101.

      Actually, you could not be more wrong, seeing as very few areas of law are so expressly delegated to a particular branch of government – and for patents, that branch is NOT the judicial branch.

      Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      odd – that post just evaporated…

      Stare decisis is especially strong in matters like interpreting and applying Section 101

      You could not be more wrong, as few areas of law are so expressly delegated to a particular branch of the government as is patent law — and that branch is most definitely NOT the judicial branch.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.2.1

        Article 3 vests all federal judicial power in the federal courts. The Courts ruled. Congress is vested with legislative power, so they can change it if they desire. My comment was not so much about patent law per se, but more about stare decisis. Stare decisis has less force in constitutional matters, because it is very hard to amend the constitution. It is relatively much, much easier to amend a statute. Thus, the Supreme Court is less likely to overrule itself in matters of statutory construction.

        Reply Report
        1. 2.2.1.1

          So, even IF the Court takes the case, and even IF this particular decision from the Federal Circuit below is reversed, there is only a very miniscule chance that the Court would do something like overrule Alice.

          Reply Report
          1. 2.2.1.1.1

            For better or worse, this sounds correct to me.

            Reply Report
            1. 2.2.1.1.1.1

              You have to remember, though, that Alice in the form at the Scotus is fairly narrow. Mayo is more of a problem.

              Just saying something like the abstract idea has to be a well-known and an old concept would eviscerate Alice as it is used in the DC and CAFC. But I know that Alice may not be in play as much in this case as one would hope.

              Basically, right now, the CAFC has expanded the meaning of abstract concept to mean pretty much anything and everything so that every claim is directed to an abstract concept no matter how convoluted the recitation of that abstract concept is by the DC or CAFC.

              Reply Report
              1. 2.2.1.1.1.1.1

                While one can make good arguments that the “abstract idea” jurisprudence should be narrowed, the overwhelming majority of litigated claims pass Section 101 muster. Most are not even challenged on that basis in any motions or at trial. It is a gross exaggeration to say that “pretty much everything” is abstract under the current caselaw.

                I also don’t think that “Mayo is more of a problem.” First, while it may be a problem to medical diagnostic claims, those are a miniscule fraction of all claims. Second, it is much easier to identify a “law of nature” rather than an “abstract” idea. Third, the law of nature doctrine goes back many decades, long before Mayo. Alice is BY FAR the greater weapon for accused infringers.

                Reply Report

                1. [T]he overwhelming majority of litigated claims pass Section 101 muster. Most are not even challenged on that basis in any motions or at trial.

                  This assertion is not self-evidently correct. Have you seen a study that undergirds this assertion?

                2. This assertion is not self-evidently correct.

                  ^^^

                  How to be cloyingly polite where simple directness is in order.

                3. Litig8or, I do not believe that you are interested in an intellectually honest discussion.

                  You are intentionally disruptive and make ridiculous comments.

          2. 2.2.1.1.2

            “Willingness to” and “power of” are different concepts.

            Reply Report
  5. 1

    I made my prediction. Cert granted. And the decision will limit Alice/Mayo.

    Let’s hear what the predictions of the great yappers on this blog.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Which of the regulars are left to weigh in?

      I know that Greg and I have chimed in.

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      This yapper agrees with you NW.

      Yap. Yap.

      As for Apple being denied . . . couldn’t happen to a more deserving innovation-absconder.

      Reply Report
    3. 1.3

      If SCOTUS takes it on, then Alice/Mayo will likely be limited. No need to take it on otherwise.

      While I’m cautiously optimistic of a grant, I would be totally unsurprised if it was denied.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.3.1

        WT, that is not a prediction.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.3.1.1

          It wasn’t intended to be a prediction.

          Reply Report
          1. 1.3.1.1.1

            But you are one of the “great yappers” on the blog.

            Reply Report
    4. 1.4

      “I made my prediction. Cert granted. And the decision will limit Alice/Mayo.”

      This seems most likely to me. Buyer’s remorse leading to a ‘clarification.”

      Reply Report
      1. 1.4.1

        Scare quotes undoubtedly justified. If they “clarify,” it will comprise a multi-factor balancing test that provides no useful guidance.

        Reply Report
    5. 1.5

      I doubt if anyone on this blog is a Supreme Court expert, even after so many prior erroneous outcome prediction experiences over the years.
      I was surprised you predicted a decision limiting both Alice and Mayo, since I had noted the opposing party responsive brief to the Solicitors Brief pointing out that the Alice “Abstraction” argument is not even a ripe issue in this case, only the Fed. Cir. [overreach?] of Mayo-type [“naturally occurring” or “laws of nature”] unpatentable subject matter in this case. Do you disagree with that argument because the Solicitors Brief seems to confuse the two?

      Reply Report
      1. 1.5.1

        The Kavanaugh Scissors would cut all three.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.5.1.1

          Wait! Here that?! Could that be Roe-like scissor-sharping?

          (wish Yoda . . . or maybe ET . . . were here — they’d surely know)

          Reply Report
      2. 1.5.2

        Further, your “doubts” as to Supreme Court expertise are especially shallow.

        Some of us – like yours truly – will opine on what a decision should be – and will provide commentary explaining why the “should be” was not reached.

        You seem to confuse (and you are not alone) some type of view that what the Supreme Court states “must be” right.

        I would think that with the beatings this past week – including today’s 1st A case – that with Liberals being routed, that the “They Are Supreme” position would at least waiver and perhaps a more nuanced view — my view of checks and balances, government of limited powers (all three branches), and that the Supreme Court is not (nor ever has been) “SUPREME” even above the Constitution — would be more appreciated, or even recognized.

        But Paul being Paul, will continue to snipe from the sidelines and not engage on the merits.

        Reply Report
      3. 1.5.3

        Paul >>I doubt if anyone on this blog is a Supreme Court expert, even after so many prior erroneous outcome prediction experiences over the years.

        What are you talking about? My predictions regarding the Scotus’s decisions in patent cases is almost perfect.

        If they grant cert, I will make a more specific prediction as to the holding and how it affect Alice/Mayo.

        Reply Report
      4. 1.5.4

        “I doubt if anyone on this blog is a Supreme Court expert”

        I doubt anyone needs to be reminded that expertise is not a requirement to opine on this board.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.5.4.1

          While you are correct (enough) Ben, Paul is still being an arse.

          He wants to “ding” others while he himself will refuse to engage on the merits.

          It seems that he is more afraid of showing his own lack of understanding of Constitutional law than anything else.

          Reply Report
            1. 1.5.4.1.1.1

              Lol – lean Left there much, Bob?

              Reply Report
            2. 1.5.4.1.1.2

              As to your question, not only “can,” but ALL attorneys should strive to do so on a continual and recurring basis.

              The Constitution is the foundation for ALL of our laws. ALL laws filter through that document and the Declaration of Independence.

              Maybe spend less time with the Liberal Left muck and more time on the basics.

              Reply Report
    6. 1.6

      They’ll defer all pending work until July, citing concern for the safety of their clerks.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture