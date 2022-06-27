U.S. Patent Application Publication No. 2022-0194583 (2022).
I wonder how a couple in Stuttgart came to work with a fellow in FL/NJ to develop this technology. I do not see assignments recorded anywhere along the line in the history of this application, so presumably they are not in different lab facilities of a common employer.
A practice that I advise against may provide a clue.
In the background section, the applicant leads one (and avoid this leading due to obviousness tactics) to consider the “what” that the good professor asks here.
“[0007] One problem associated with lighter-than-air toys is that the altitude of the toy is very difficult to control. Lighter-than-air toys are very light and are easily moved by even a slight breeze or updraft. Furthermore, air density varies from point-to-point as does air temperature. All of these variables affect the altitude of a lighter-than-air toy. In all the previously cited prior art, the battery powered motors are used to help control the altitude of the lighter-than-air toy. This causes the control motors on the toys to constantly run as they compensate for wind drift. The constant running of the control motors consumes battery power and diminishes the effective time that the lighter-than-air toy can stay aloft.“
anon, I think it a pity that nobody has yet reacted to your comment. Initially, I was mystified by the question from Dennis. Then I read your comment and found in it an explanation of what Dennis is looking for.
My guess is that Dennis seizes upon this particular patent application because i) the invention is a plaything anyway ii) its specification includes a useful example of a riff on the state of the art and the technical problem addressed and solved by the inventors and the claimed combination of technical features, and iii) in the USA, such drafting is seen as problematic. If I understand you aright, you “advise against” it.
So what Dennis is seeking is a discussion about the pro’s and con’s of adopting a drafting style which resorts to what the psychologists term “framing”. It strikes me that NOT to avasil oneself of the opportunity, when drafting a patent specification, to frame the client’s creativity, insight and invention positively with respect to the state of the art, is to do the client a disservice. But this particular patent application, with its exposition of problem addressed and solved, is these days in the USA the exception rather than the rule, right?
Of course, in my efforts to harness the psychological technique of “framing” the debate on patentability, I’m assuming that the PTO Examiner will be reading the specification before deciding what the invention is. Perhaps that assumption no longer holds?