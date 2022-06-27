A practice that I advise against may provide a clue.

In the background section, the applicant leads one (and avoid this leading due to obviousness tactics) to consider the “what” that the good professor asks here.

“[0007] One problem associated with lighter-than-air toys is that the altitude of the toy is very difficult to control. Lighter-than-air toys are very light and are easily moved by even a slight breeze or updraft. Furthermore, air density varies from point-to-point as does air temperature. All of these variables affect the altitude of a lighter-than-air toy. In all the previously cited prior art, the battery powered motors are used to help control the altitude of the lighter-than-air toy. This causes the control motors on the toys to constantly run as they compensate for wind drift. The constant running of the control motors consumes battery power and diminishes the effective time that the lighter-than-air toy can stay aloft.“