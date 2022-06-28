He, She, or They in US Patent Law

by Dennis Crouch

The United States Constitution was ratified in 1789.  The following year, Congress passed the first patent act that was then signed-into law by President George Washington.

When the Patent Act of 1790 refers to inventors, it lists gender inclusive forms of “he, she, or they:”

[The inventor(s) must] set[] forth, that he, she, or they, hath or have invented or discovered any useful art, manufacture, engine, machine, or device, or any improvement therein…

Patent Act of 1790. Three years later, Congress substantially rewrote the statute and, at that time changed the pronouns.  The new law eliminated the female pronoun “she.”

[The inventor(s)] shall allege that he or they have invented any new and useful art, machine, manufacture or composition of matter, or any new and useful improvement on any art, machine, manufacture or composition of matter …

Patent Act of 1793. See, Kara W. Swanson, Making Patents: Patent Administration, 1790-1860, 71 Case W. Res. L. Rev. 777, 818 n84 (2020) (noting the change).  Thus far, I have not been able to identify any explanation or justification for this particular change in the gender language.  Perhaps the answer here was simply reestablishment of a patriarchy after some higher-minded ideals during the revolutionary era. Chief Justice Burger explained in Diamond v. Chakrabarty that Thomas Jefferson authored the 1793 Act with the intent that “ingenuity should receive a liberal encouragement.” 447 U.S. 303, 308 (1980) (quoting 5 Writings of Thomas Jefferson 75–76 (Washington ed. 1871)), but the Chief Justice did not content with the narrowing of pronouns (or the newly introduced citizenry limit).  [*** Note: Later historians have concluded that Jefferson was not the author.  See, Edward C. Walterscheid, To Promote the Progress of Useful Arts: American Patent Law and Administration – 1787-1836, 79 J. Pat. & Trademark Off. Soc’y 61 (1997) ***].  In any event, this implicit exclusion of women was common for the era (as was explicit exclusion).  Still, unlike in many other areas of American life at the time, the revised statute was not interpreted to expressly exclude women from patenting. That said, patenting by women was at an extremely low level. Women inventors are credited with only 72 patents during the first 70 years of the U.S. patent system. Although the records are unclear, I have not seen any indication that any of the patents issued 1790-1793 were awarded to women inventors.

The patent laws were rearranged and recodified in the 1952 Patent Act. At that point Congress used a more generalized pronoun “whoever” for the new Section 101: “Whoever invents or discovers…”  But, a number of purely male references remained in the statute.  Section 115 required the inventor to make an oath that “he believes himself to be the original and first inventor;” Section 102(f) prohibited a person from obtaining a patent if “he did not himself invent the subject matter sought to be patented.”  These two provisions were amended and removed respectively as part of the America Invents Act of 2011.  Section 115 now identifies inventors as either male or female–requiring an inventor’s oath stating that “individual believes himself or herself to be the original inventor.” Still, other provisions in the law were not changed during this makeover and remain male gendered.  See 35 USC 251 (“patentee claiming more or less than he had a right”); 289; 290; 33 (referring to the patent practitioner); and 116.  In addition, all references to the USPTO Director continue to refer to the director as male.

For its part, the USPTO has not historically asked for the gender of its applicant.  Still, there is plenty of evidence for historic and ongoing systemic gender bias. See, for example, Kyle Jensen, Balázs Kovács & Olav Sorenson, Gender Differences in Obtaining and Maintaining Patent Rights, 36 NATURE BIOTECH. 307, 308 (2018); B. Zorina Khan, Married Women’s Property Laws and Female Commercial Activity: Evidence from United States Patent Records, 1790-1895, 56 J. ECON. HIST. 356 (1996); Deborah J. Merritt, Hypatia in the Patent Office: Women Inventors and the Law, 1865-1900, 35 AM. J. LEGAL HIST. 235, 290 (1991); Carroll Pursell, The Cover Design: Women Inventors in America, 22 TECH. & CULTURE 545 (1981). Dan L. Burk, Do Patents Have Gender?, 19 Am. U. J. Gender Soc. Policy & L. 881 (2011).

For many years, the use of a single male pronoun in legal documents has been  frequently interpreted as including all genders of humans as well as other legal persons, such as corporations.  In recent arguments regarding AI-inventorship, the USPTO argued that the Congressional rewrite of Section 115 to focus binary gender identities indicates an intent to limit inventorship rights to only human inventors.

  • Pre-AIA: “he believes himself to be the original and first inventor.”
  • Post-AIA: “such individual believes himself or herself to be the original inventor.”

Of course, our new world also accepts non-binary gender, both under federal law and the law of some states. Interpreting “himself or herself” as particularly limiting is clearly wrong if it excludes non-binary humans from the patenting process.  This brings me back to the Patent Act of 1790.  It appears clear from the grammatical context that Congressional use of “they” in the 1790 Act was referring to instances what we now call joint inventorship.  But, perhaps that early Congress had already stumbled upon a right answer.

  1. 8

    I am curious if there are other instances of ‘she’ being used along with ‘he’ back in the early days of this country . I am guessing not many if at all.

  2. 7

    Notably, in Spanish, a gendered language, the male is used when males and females are intended. The attempts by some to use LatinX amuses me. Most Latinos I know (including my husband from Mexico) bristle at its use.

    1. 7.1

      As I have noted, the “Open Southern Border” project may backfire tremendously on the “D’s” in charge.

      Most Latino folk tend to veer conservative (very much including my own family members – to whom I remain oddly Left of Center (even though I am actually very much Center).

    2. 7.2

      Three quick responses:

      (1) I am not clear what relevance there is in the observation that “in Spanish… the male is used when males and females are intended.” Spanish is Spanish and English is English. Their grammar is not our grammar, so insights about their grammar tell us little about how properly to construe a statute that—all agree—is written in English.

      (2) It is definitely true that “Latinx” is an affectation of prestige dialect English speakers, mostly of a high-education, upper socioeconomic status. It has little use among the larger English-speaking population, whether of Anglo heritage or Latin heritage.

      (3) It is strange that it was thought necessary to invent a new gender-neutral term “Latinx.” English has long had the term “Latin” to describe exactly the ssme population as is encompassed by “Latinx,” and “Latin” is already gender neutral.

      1. 7.2.1

        My understanding is that the term “Latinx” was originally created by people who referred to themselves as “Latinx” for use in the English language and has generally been a fairly niche word. It was not a term created by white people or intended to necessarily used in Spanish. It has gained wider usage as people look for a term that expresses the idea. From what I have read, the term “Lantine” is a more popular gender neutral term used in Spanish among people who prefer a gender neutral term. I will leave it to people who identify with these terms to express how they feel about this language evolution and its wider adoption.

        1. 7.2.1.1

          My understanding is that the term “Latinx” was… not a term created by white people or intended to necessarily used in Spanish. It has gained wider usage as people look for a term that expresses the idea.

          Not really sure what you mean by “wider” usage. According to Pew research, only ~25% of U.S. Hispanics have even heard the term “Latinx,” and only ~3% actually use the term. I guess that 3% is wider than (e.g.) 0.5%, but it hardly what one might term “widespread” usage.

          I do not fault the good intentions of the folks who coined this term. I really do not much care what words folks use to describe themselves. As a practical matter, however, you are much more likely to see “Latinx” used (in print) by Anglo writers than by Hispanic writers (if only because there are more people of Anglo descent in this country than there are people of Hispanic descent).

        2. 7.2.1.2

          because “feelings” (and lived experience) are paramount.

      2. 7.2.2

        Greg’s “do not see” app appears to have been mis aimed, and he cannot see the plain issues directly brought about by Neo-Liberalism Post-Marksian identity politics.

        This may afflict the Hard Sprint Left crowd pretty seriously.

  3. 6

    Humans come in two forms, men and women. And that’s it.

    A man saying he’s a woman, or having his testicles removed, doesn’t make him a woman, and a woman saying she’s a man, or having her ovaries removed, doesn’t make her a man. Not even at the University of Missouri.

    1. 6.1

      Humans come in two forms, men and women. And that’s it.

      Actually, that is not true, as humans do (albeit very rarely) come in non-binary.

  4. 5

    1 U.S.C. s 1 seems relevant here.

    It’s titled “Words denoting number, gender, and so forth,” and says that “ In determining the meaning of any Act of Congress, unless the context indicates otherwise—

    “words importing the singular include and apply to several persons, parties, or things;

    “words importing the plural include the singular;

    “words importing the masculine gender include the feminine as well…”

    link to law.cornell.edu

    I’m surprised to learn that a 1790 patent statute used “she.” Maybe one of the drafters of the 1793 statute was surprised too

    1. 5.1

      Lol. I remember dismembering one of Malcolm’s inanities with that 1 U.S.C. s 1.

      It’s a good item for Pro Say to take note of as well.

      1. 5.1.1

        “It’s a good item for Pro Say to take note of as well.”

        Hilarious my friend . . . had the same thought!

        Yes; you’re still wrong believing that SCOTUS intended that one . . . can mean two . . . can mean three . . . can be 100 (alleged abstract ideas per claim / per claim set).

        But hilarious nonetheless!

        1. 5.1.1.1

          What is hilarious is your refusal to take counsel of what legal terms of art mean and insist on an errant colloquial view that you alone persist in taking.

          But you be you.

    2. 5.2

      All of 1 U.S.C. 1 has been the same since at least its last recorded revision – June 25, 1948. Researching when there was a prior comparable federal statutory “words importing the masculine gender include the feminine [unless the context indicates otherwise]” provision before that would seem relevant to this historical discussion?

  5. 4

    all of a sudden everyone is once again a biologist

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      … or offending all the intersectionalists out there with this transphobic emphasis on binary.

      My feelings are sooooo hurt – I have been victimized — now give me reparations.

      Reply Report
        ?

        1. 4.1.1.1

          I forgot the /s.

  6. 3

    The new law eliminated the female pronoun “she.”… Thus far, I have not been able to identify any explanation or justification for this particular change in the gender language.

    I doubt that there are going to be any contemporaneous commentaries on the intended significance of the revisions. As Adam Smith observed, “the division of labor is limited by the extent of the market,” and the extent of the legal “market” was pretty small back then. There just was not call for folks to write commentaries on statutory revisions in early U.S. history like there is now, when so much money can depend on the change of a comma or a colon.

    One of my favorite professors used to refer to grammar and orthography as “XIX century affectations.” I expect that is what explains the change. As you note, for a time there formal grammarians used to hold that the use of a single male pronoun—and not just in legal documents—includes all genders of humans. This is how I was taught grammar back in high school, although my college English professors were adamant to the contrary.

    The likeliest explanation for the change is that the 1790 drafters just threw something together in that which seemed appropriate grammar. By 1793, however, grammar sticklers had had enough time to get in there and try to comply with the more formalized grammar rules that were coming online at the end of the XVIII century. This only seems noteworthy now because the XIX century convention of using “he” to denote all genders (i.e., as the “unmarked” pronoun, as formal grammarians would say) has fallen lately into disregard. Trying to impose XXI century political significations onto XVIII wording is a surefire way to get yourself wrapped uselessly around the axle (as the so-called “originalists” daily prove to us).

  7. 2

    OMFG – please stop the virtue signaling.

      1. 2.1.1

        Anyone who indulges in the gender identity politics B$.

        1. 2.1.1.1

          I take it you don’t have teenage girls, do you?

      2. 2.1.2

        Accusing someone of virtue signaling is always done in bad faith. Its a form of ad hominem attack that dismissing an argument by essentially stating that you do not care about the issue, you just want to appear to care about the issue, as a way to dismiss the possibility that anyone actually can care about the issue.

        Anon then follows up with the good old “identity politics” canard which is used to that, similar to “virtual signaling” is used to minimize issues that face certain demographic groups and dismiss discussions of how the law formally and informally is structure to advantage some people and disadvantage others. It also ignores, in that regard, that all politics are essentially identity politics. It goes with the old saying, “The law, in its majestic equality, forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal their bread.”

        1. 2.1.2.1

          Yeah – that’s total B$ (but entirely unsurprising coming from such a Leftie).

        2. 2.1.2.2

          Accusing someone of virtue signaling is always done in bad faith.
          No. Evaluating whether someone is virtue signaling is a contextual analysis. Granted, it is a subjective contextual analysis.

          There are certainly instances in which the context of the person’s history/environment and what they are advocating for clearly indicate that this isn’t just a cause du jour However, there are also instances in which people are obviously sticking their fingers in the air to see which way the wind is blowing and virtue signaling based upon that. I see no problem calling someone out for virtual signaling when it is painfully obvious that is what they are doing.

          That being said, I don’t Dennis’s comments raise to the level of virtue signaling.

          1. 2.1.2.2.1

            There are instances were a person claims to care about an issue for clout, but doesn’t actually care. Accusations of this nature come from people who actually care about the issue. I have not encountered an example where this applies and the person that cares accuses the other person of “virtual signaling” (the concern is often address a different way). In my experience, it is exceedingly rare for a person who cares about an issue to use the phrase. When a person who does not care about the issue makes an accusation of “virtual signaling,” it is always done in bad faith.

            1. 2.1.2.2.1.1

              Pure B$ – as it is clear that Squirrel is ONLY viewing his version of “caring” as “authentic.”

              Dr. Lindsay roundly debunks this Woke tactic.

        3. 2.1.2.3

          Accusing someone of virtue signaling is always done in bad faith.

          One will frequently see accusations tossed around about these parts that so-and-so is “anti-patent.” This label is treated not merely as a neutral descriptor, but rather as a species of character flaw (e.g., “… you[r] reputation is dropping to the joke level with your continued anti-patent judicial activist support”). I have never really understood what to make of this vituperation, because it lacks any objectively coherent meaning. If I advocate for a 30-year-from-filing patent term, does that make the folks who are content with the existing 20-year term “anti-patent”? If someone else comes along and advocates for a 50-year term, does that suddenly make the 30-year supporters “anti-patent”? In practice, the content of the term “anti-patent” is devised by the person slinging the charge, and it is not logically possible to discuss the fairness of the accusation because there is no objectively accessible meaning which the neutral observer can employ to assess whether the charge is accurate or inaccurate.

          I mention this because it seems to me that the same is true of the epithet “virtue signaling.” What does this even mean? Everyone who makes that accusation appears to have a secret, private meaning in mind that is deliberately inaccessible to public evaluation. It is a charge to hurl when one has no real or solid basis to criticize, but nevertheless wants to make a criticism. As you say—bad faith.

        4. 2.1.2.4

          As a practical matter, almost all actual charges of “virtue signaling” represent efforts by members of a privileged caste to police race traitorism (or class traitorism, etc) and to keep the perceived traitor “on side.”

    2. 2.2

      I agree with this sentiment.

      1. 2.2.1

        The sentiment expressed by anon in response 2.

        1. 2.2.1.1

          No, I’ll modify that. I don’t support the “virtue signalling” remark. I’d put it differently: the use of the male gender pronoun includes the female, unless otherwise made clear from the text. 1 US 1

    3. 2.3

      OMFG – please stop vice singaling.

      1. 2.3.1

        The singular and palpable panic that some people bring to any discussion of “virtue signaling” speaks volumes. The over-the-top desire to shut down discussions of any topic that can be derided as “virtue signaling” says more than any actual argument that could ever be presented in words.

        1. 2.3.1.1

          Or not — are you even aware of how pernicious the Woke movement is?

          Maybe check out some of the Dr. James Lindsay podcast series.

          1. 2.3.1.1.1

            … and I have to chuckle as “virtue signaling” is ONLY indicated in my post, thereby showing (once again) that Greg “I Use My Real Name” DeLassus
            L
            I
            E
            S
            in his posts that he blocks and does not read my posts.

            Oopsie.

            1. 2.3.1.1.1.1

              If he doesn’t respond to your posts, it could be because of the content of your posts–not that he hasn’t read them. I find myself justifiably ignoring you all the time.

              1. 2.3.1.1.1.1.1

                And there jumps NS II – into the weeds again.

                Greg has on multiple occasions been very clear as to having blocked my posts from his view (with an app).

                Your try here is an utter
                F
                A
                I
                L

                As for you 1g n0ring my posts – hey, that’s your loss.

          2. 2.3.1.1.2

            You mean James Lindsay, the right wing grievance culture grifter? Or is perhaps the James Lindsay that espouses the L.L. Bean version of cultural bolshevisms?

            1. 2.3.1.1.2.1

              He’s not Right Wing

              We’ve had this conversation before.

              Reply Report
                We have had this conversation before. The benefit of my comment is not for you, as you will not be convinced of your manifest wrongness. It if for others that may be deceived by your comment.

                1. Except, you are the one deceiving.

                  Or to be more direct:
                  You are
                  L
                  y
                  i
                  n
                  g

                  Once upon a time this blog had a rule against such.

                  I know that your Hard Sprint Left makes it appear that Lindsay to be Right Wing (perhaps also you might consider Joe Rogan to be Right Wing as well), but that is just not so.

                2. Or… it is Lindsay’s sprint right after realizing that the left wasn’t buying what he was selling and he got his fee fees hurt, and like may before him, he had to stand on the political street corner in order to put food on the table.

                3. Not sure what alternative universe you visited to glean such a background for Dr. Lindsay, but that has no touch with the reality of this universe.

                  He has been more than clear about his background and genesis of involvement with Wokeism, and his scholarly output stands true and firm.

                  I “get” that you may not like those facts – but whether you like them or not simply has no bearing.

            2. 2.3.1.1.2.2

              Hmm, that comment evaporated…

              He is also not a “gr1fter” – perhaps you meant something else (do you know what a “grifter” means? perhaps you have hears some 1984’d version of the word…)

  8. 1

    The change (dropping “she”) in 1793 is interesting. Is it really true that the change was unremarked upon (as far as we know) for 207 years?

