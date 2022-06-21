Decision on American Axle Within the Week

by Dennis Crouch

The country is awaiting big non-patent cases from the U.S. Supreme Court that we expect sometime over the next week or so.  Most notably is the abortion case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Org.  No patent decisions are expected, but the Court will consider whether to grant certiorari in the lingering eligibility petition in American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. v. Neapco Holdings LLC, et al., No. 20-891.  The American Axle received strong support from various amici filings, including an important recent brief from the US Solicitor General arguing that courts are now excluding inventions that have previously been at the core of eligibility. I look for an order granting or denying certiorari on June 27, 2022. Other pending petitions also ask the same or similar eligibility questions, including: Worlds Inc. v. Activision Blizzard Inc.;  and Spireon, Inc. v. Procon Analytics, LLC.  Over the past two years, the Court has been denying parallel pending eligibility petitions rather than holding them for resolution–suggesting to me that interest is not extremely high.

21 thoughts on “Decision on American Axle Within the Week

  1. 6

    Off-topic Question:

    An Examiner is citing a webpage as a reference but is not using Wayback Machine with time/date stamp.

    Instead, the Examiner is using Google Advanced Search with a Custom Date Range, and declaring that the webpages resulting from that search are printed publications from before the application’s priority date.

    Has Google Advanced Search with Custom Date Range been given equal footing with Wayback Machine for reliability of dates of a webpage for purposes of being a “printed publication” by the PTAB or Federal Circuit?

  2. 5

    Does Las Vegas run odds on whether the SupCt. takes up a case ? Haha, I bet they do, its just a matter of numbers.

    Gentlemen, place your bets….

  3. 4

    In related but less exciting SCOTUS news, cert denied in Olaf Sööt Design, LLC v. Daktronics, Inc., covered at the link below. (The SG had recommending denying review, so this was not exactly a surprising development.)

    link to patentlyo.com

  4. 3

    The rule for Section 101 should be that any claims directed to non-viable abstract ideas can be aborted by the district court at any stage of the litigation, from the day the Complaint is filed until after the jury reaches a verdict. The penumbras are strongly emanating from Roe vs. Wade on this one, my friends.

    1. 3.1

      LOL – except in the opposite direction — Let’s see those Kavanaugh Scissors!

      1. 3.1.1

        Determining viability and “abstractness” are similar. If you don’t like something you can say its not viable or abstract, and get a quickie aborsh.

  5. 2

    OT, but a useful concise analysis of the various provisions of the latest bi-partisan IPR patent law reform bill is on todays Post-Grant blog at:
    link to patentspostgrant.com

    1. 2.1

      Thanks Paul. Wouldn’t have otherwise seen this.

    2. 2.2

      Thanks Paul, even before getting into the details, this raises an obvious Red Flag;

      includes most of the content of the earlier bill with only issues of particular interest to bio/pharma left on the cutting room floor.

      1. 2.2.1

        The indicated killed proposal to have IPRs add the handling of judicial obviousness type double patenting patent attacks is not something you would have wanted any more than bio/pharma.

    3. 2.3

      Reversing Aqua Prods is a terrible idea.

  6. 1

    Looks like the Supreme Court is relisting the case for next week’s conference. My understanding from SCOTUSblog reading over the years is that it’s becoming fairly routine for the Supreme Court to relist a petition for a week before granting certiorari.

    This doesn’t necessarily mean they will grant cert, but it definitely raises the chances that we either get a grant or some kind of dissent or concurrence in denial of certiorari.

    1. 1.1

      In this American Axle case reportedly the relisting for cert consideration occurred after finally getting the delayed brief from the US Solicitor General AND a brief from the opposing party Neapco Holdings. The latter reportedly arguing that disputing Alice-type [abstraction] unpatentability is not even properly appealable in this case because not ever decided below [only “laws of nature” type unpatentable subject matter]. But of course the Sup. Ct. might want to re-address that and/or proper claim scope. Who knows. I would only take bets on the Sup. Ct. NOT overruling all of its prior unpatentable subject matter decisions since Morse and making any claim called a 101 method or process patentable subject matter.

      1. 1.1.1

        Laws of nature are items of information. Abstract ideas are items of information.

        The problem is information. The information problem shows up intrinsically in processes that should not be eligible, and extrinsically in claims that do not complete a patentable invention.

        American Axle clearly turns on obviousness and/or WD rather than some broad understanding of what kind of inventions are allowed to be considered for patenting.

        1. 1.1.1.1

          “American Axle clearly turns on obviousness”

          If the only difference between the prior art and the claimed invention is some information in a signal then it’s definitely no so “clear” that there isn’t an eligibility issue.

          1. 1.1.1.1.1

            To my reading, the only difference between the prior art and the claimed invention is the use of different amounts and orientations of dampening materials- but the recipe is not disclosed, only the notion of doing it.

            1. 1.1.1.1.1.1

              Martin what do you mean by “different amounts and orientations” in the claim (that word string which is the definition of the invention, the definitive name of the game)? Are you not reading into the claim more than there actually is in there to read?

            2. 1.1.1.1.1.2

              I agree with your view that the real problem with American Axle that should have been addressed is that the only possible prior art distinction is in the use of different amounts, orientations, shapes or properties of the dampening materials stuffed into the hollow axle, and there are no such claim distinctions. Only baldly claiming the notion of someone doing whatever like that might work to achieve the known desired end result.

        2. 1.1.1.2

          Where did I put all of my “I Claim Information” claims….

    2. 1.2

      Looks like the Supreme Court is relisting the case for next week’s conference.

      Where are you seeing that? On the docket listing it is still showing as set for the day after tomorrow.

      1. 1.2.1

        Yes, it looks like it has not been relisted yet. If the “relisting” occurs after this Thursday’s conference, the case will be considered again at the last conference of the court’s term (which is usually the last day opinions are issued). As a result, while there may be a “cert denied” order on 6/27, if there is going to be a “cert granted” order, it likely won’t come out until the first part of July.

