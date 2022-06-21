Decision on American Axle Within the Week

Off-topic Question:

An Examiner is citing a webpage as a reference but is not using Wayback Machine with time/date stamp.

Instead, the Examiner is using Google Advanced Search with a Custom Date Range, and declaring that the webpages resulting from that search are printed publications from before the application’s priority date.

Has Google Advanced Search with Custom Date Range been given equal footing with Wayback Machine for reliability of dates of a webpage for purposes of being a “printed publication” by the PTAB or Federal Circuit?