The Manner in Which the Invention was Made

by Dennis Crouch

T0day’s oral arguments in Thaler v. Vidal was not too exciting. Court focused on the terms “individual” that was added to the Patent Act during the AIA and likely determinatively ends the case:

The term “inventor” means the individual or, if a joint invention, the individuals collectively who invented or discovered the subject matter of the invention.

35 U.S.C. s100(f).  I am close to 100% sure that the Federal Circuit will affirm that US law requires the patentee to identify a human inventor.

= = =

In the course of oral arguments, the government made two odd claims, neither of which were fully developed.

The first relates to the final sentence of Section 103 indicating that “patentability shall not be negated by the manner in which the invention was made.”  The Gov’t . made the following claim:

The Supreme Court in Graham against John Deere [more than] 50 years ago said that provision, that one sentence, applies only to the part of patentability that is referenced in Section 103.

Thaler Oral Arguments. In Graham, the Court did comment on the phrase and its  Congressionally intended purpose of overruling the flash-of-genius test.  However, I don’t see that the court bound the phrase to only be tied to Section 103 and obviousness.  The court wrote:

It also seems apparent that Congress intended by the last sentence of § 103 to abolish the test it believed this Court announced in the controversial phrase “flash of creative genius,” used in Cuno Engineering Corp. v. Automatic Devices Corp., 314 U. S. 84 (1941).

Graham v. John Deere Co., 383 U.S. 1 (1966).  Although the Graham court found a seemingly apparent Congressional intent, it did not actually interpret the provision as so limited and certainly did not indicate that it should be limited to application only in the context of obviousness analysis.

The second odd claim made by the gov’t in oral arguments is as follows: “One person’s innovation is another person’s step backwards.”  The basic underlying idea  here is apparently that Congress intended to intentionally exclude certain AI-generated inventions from patentability because they thought those innovations would have a negative societal impact.

The full oral arguments should be available shortly at this link: https://cafc.uscourts.gov/home/oral-argument/listen-to-oral-arguments/.

17 thoughts on “The Manner in Which the Invention was Made

  1. 7

    Skynet has awaken, and the Cylon Rebellion begins. All hail, Colossus!

    Reply
  2. 6

    S103: Patentability shall not be negated by the manner in which the invention was made.

    Does this clause apply only to the obviousness doctrine?

    “As a whole” also occurs only in §103. I can see the logic for not applying “as a whole” in the §101 context (after all, the words “claimed invention” never occur in §101). Imagine, however, the havoc in §102 jurisprudence that would follow if we were to treat “as a whole” as being uniquely applicable to §103.

    In other words, I think that we mostly have to take it as a given that some phrases that first appear in §103 are also applicable to §102. As Wt has already noted, however, I am not convinced that any of this is really relevant to the inventorship question that was actually at issue today.

    Reply
  3. 5

    Off topic, but this morning’s orders list includes the following:

    21M123
    HYATT, GILBERT P. V. USPTO, ET AL.
    The motion for leave to file a petition for a writ of certiorari with the supplemental appendix under seal is granted.

    Reply
  4. 4

    However, I don’t see that the court bound the phrase to only be tied to Section 103 and obviousness.
    What I have argued in the past and which I believe is on point, is that patentability and inventorship are two different concepts. Patentability refers to what was invented. Inventorship refers to who did the inventing. Consequently, the statement in 103 is not relevant as to inventorship.

    The second odd claim made by the gov’t in oral arguments is as follows: “One person’s innovation is another person’s step backwards.” The basic underlying idea here is apparently that Congress intended to intentionally exclude certain AI-generated inventions from patentability because they thought those innovations would have a negative societal impact.
    I recall the statement, but I don’t recall what prompted him to say it. At the time, the solicitor seemed to be inarticulately grasping for something to say since the Court had few questions of him. I do recall he was asked a question related to AI-assisted inventorship, which even Taranto admitted (in a roundabout way) was not the alleged facts in this case. Regardless, I think you are reading far more into that than intended.

    Reply
    1. 4.1

      Certainly the AI-assisted invention was not in this case, given that there was only a non-human (single) inventor.

      That you stubbornly refuse to take that next (very small) step is rather befuddling.

      Sure, I “get” that you don’t like Thaler and don’t believe him. Sure, I “get” that given that this is what you have seen, you jump to a challenge of AI being ANY inventor.

      But just as “presumed” in this case was sufficient to raise the issue, why do you have such difficulty of seeing a similar (but joint inventor case) in parallel to how the “presumed” facts play out here?

      Reply
  5. 3

    I agree, pretty humdrum oral argument. I think the preceding VA case had more of what passed for “fireworks” and went on longer. The only question for now is how Thaler loses. After that, I guess we can look forward to the inevitable rehearing/en banc petition and cert petition.

    Reply
  6. 2

    Re: if these words inserted into 103 only apply to 103: “patentability shall not be negated by the manner in which the invention was made?”
    How would either that [or a prior judicial “flash of genius” test or not] make any difference to making or overcoming a true 102 rejection?

    Reply
    1. 2.1

      Not sure I am understanding the thrust of your comment Paul.

      As 102 is an “all elements, and in the manner claimed,” there is no room for “not negating by which the invention was made.”

      This does though serve to highlight the fact that 102 prior art and 103 prior art ARE different (and the difference is NOT merely one of “co-location within a single source” — that is, 103 art is not the same as merely having a collection of 102 art for pieces of a claim.

      Sadly, many examiners
      f
      a
      i
      l

      to grasp this.

      Reply
  7. 1

    or, if a joint invention, the individuals collectively who invented or discovered the subject matter of the invention.

    Thaler loses (as I have predicted).

    Now what happens to all those inventions in which AI assists?

    (And no, Wt and fellow naysayers, the AI is not merely being used by humans, but instead the invention cannot be met solely by the human members of the group).

    As Thaler loses – as he should under current US law – the implications and necessary thinking of how “AI as inventor” are not over.

    Reply
    1. 1.1

      For now, the AI’s (slave-) owners keep the invention trade secret. Fortunately for humanity, some other copy of that AI will likely re-invent the invention pretty quickly.

      off-topic request: please don’t use Twitter for polls.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        For now, the AI’s (slave-) owners keep the invention trade secret. Fortunately for humanity, some other copy of that AI will likely re-invent the invention pretty quickly.

        Indeed. It is entirely possible that the advent of AI will make patent laws largely or even totally obsolete. Patent law presupposes a scarcity of new ideas, such that one needs to incentivize their creation. Once we can generate new ideas as easily as we generate a current of air from an electric fan or a stream of light from an LED, perhaps society will no longer feel the need to incentivize their creation.

        Reply
      2. 1.1.2

        I will see if I can find the link that would provided earlier in relation to actual slave innovations (and how the Patent Office refused to consider owners of slaves AS inventors)….

        Reply
        1. 1.1.2.1

          I wouldn’t bother. The point of my trolling is that any entity sufficiently intelligent that could ‘invent’ something probably shouldn’t be ‘owned’ from a moral/ethical point-of-view….whether that entity is an actual alien, an angel, chimera, or artificial neural net.

          Heck, if we *really* want to be consistent here, we probably should let the entity vote in 2040, and give it social security benefits in 2060.

          Reply
    2. 1.2

      (And no, Wt and fellow naysayers, the AI is not merely being used by humans, but instead the invention cannot be met solely by the human members of the group).
      Are you a member of Thaler’s legal team? Do you have personal knowledge of what happened with regard to the two “inventions”? If the answers to those questions are “no” then YOU DO NOT KNOW that “the invention cannot be met solely by the human members of the group.”

      Don’t confuse alleged facts with proven facts. We’ve gone over this before and it was a point brought up during the oral arguments. That DABUS did the actual invention is not a “finding of fact.” Rather, the USPTO presumed it for purposes of their action (e.g., even if we presume that DABUS did the inventing, we are going to reject this application for these reasons ….). This is from the lower court decision:
      As a civil action brought under the APA, review of the final agency action is limited to considering the administrative record. The factual assertions made by plaintiff during the application process are taken as true.
      That they were “taken as true” does not mean that these facts cannot subsequently be contested.

      Reply
      1. 1.2.1

        Don’t confuse alleged facts with proven facts.

        As opposed to you merely declaring facts because you want to avoid the legal issues?

        As I stated — no human can be tracked to all of the invention.

        Deal with that (instead of wanting a different set of facts).

        Reply
        1. 1.2.1.1

          As [you and Thaler allege] — no human can be tracked to all of the invention.
          Fixed it for you. If you have more than allegations, then let’s see it.

          Reply
          1. 1.2.1.1.1

            You keep on thinking that I need more than that.

            I don’t.

            And yet, you stubbornly act that YOUR factual assertions somehow rise above.

            They don’t.

            Reply

