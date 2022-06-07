Delegating Authority

I agree the due process argument is terrible. They should not have even made it; makes them look foolish.

The statutory question is pretty neat, though. It does appear that the rule delegating the authority to the PTAB flies in the face of the statute. At least, technically. I guess one could argue that the Director “IS” making the institution decision, but he does so “through” his delegated powers to the Board. That seems like not a fair reading though. I don’t think the Arthrex issue is at all on point. The issue there was just a “constitutional” issue that having the PTAB invalidate a patent violates the Appointment Clause. They got around that by (at least in principle) having the Director be able to over-rule the Board. That won’t aid the situation here when the PTAB (and NOT the Director) declines to institute review in the first place. And that decision is also not appealable at all.