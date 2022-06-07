Delegating Authority

Patent

CustomPlay, LLC v. Amazon.com, Inc. (Supreme Court 2022)

New challenge to inter partes review. In this case, the patentee argues: (1) anti-delegation and (2) due process. Questions:

  1. Whether the Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) violated the statutory text and legislative intent of the America Invents Act (AIA) by delegating the PTO Director’s responsibility to determine whether to institute inter partes review (IPR) of issued patents to the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), which is the entity that the AIA directs to render final decisions in instituted proceedings.
  2. Whether the PTO’s administration of IPR proceedings violates a patent owner’s constitutional right to due process by having the same decisionmaker, the PTAB, render both the institution decision and the final decision.

On question 1, remember that the statutory language calls for the USPTO “Director” to decide whether to institute an IPR, and then for the “Patent Trial and Appeal Board” to actually conduct the review.  35 U.S.C. 314, 316.  But, in its rulemaking, the USPTO gave authority to the PTAB to both institute and review.

https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/21/21-1527/225545/20220516181434359_21-Petition.pdf

 

Hide comments

13 thoughts on “Delegating Authority

  1. 4

    Arthrex was a better attempted attack on the AIA statute’s IPR system than this latest Don Quixote cert windmill charge, which is why last weeks Fed. Cir. Arthrex-deflation-decision is more important.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      I hear you – and am still somewhat surprised at the lax attitude being taken with the Arthrex deflation (which is clearly legally wrong, given the changes in admin law from the cases cited in that decision).

      As Arthrex has shown some grit in fighting this far, I wonder if they have any further fight on that case.

      Reply Report
  2. 3

    Don’t trial judges constructively make both institution decisions and final decisions all the time?

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Exactly. It arrives all the time in bench trials that the same judge who rules on summary judgment motions also presides at the trial and delivers the final judgment. If allowing the PTAB to make both the institution and final decisions is a failure of due process, then presumably it is similarly a due process problem to have one district judge make both summary and final judgments. Somehow, however, this point has never been carried in the Art. III context.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        If a motion for SJ is denied the issue goes to the jury, not to the judge. So the judge either decides the issue on SJ, or he doesn’t decide it at all (the jury does). I don’t see that being at all analogous to IPR. Anyway, as I noted before, the due process argument is terrible.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          Now I see that you limit your remark to “bench trials.” Well, the party has to waive the jury right to have that scenario. And denying a motion for SJ doesn’t actually “decide” anything; it just means that there are disputed fact issues that can NOT be decided as a matter of law. That is not what happens in IPR. When a proceeding is instituted, it just means that there’s enough there to show a likelihood that one claim might be cancelled. When the Petition is denied institution, that is either because of some discretionary issue or else the argument obviously fails on the merits. And in that case, there won’t be TWO “decisions,” there will be just nothing after that.

          Reply Report
    2. 3.2

      yes, the constitutional due process of the brief is pretty weak. it relies on the well established principle that you cant have the same people both investigating/enforcing AND adjudicating a case. so like you cant have someone from the SEC both investigate a potential securities violation, formally allege the violation, and then adjudicate that violation. It is a pretty huge stretch to say anything the PTAB does is “investigative” in nature, and even the brief recognizes that institution decisions are adjudicatory.

      the statutory basis– that is, the idea that congress intended to bifurcate the institution and final decision process to provide additional due process (even if not constitutionally required)– seems to be massively complicated by arthrex’s consequence that the director now actually makes the final decision. so you arent getting a bifurcated instutition/final decision process either way.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.2.1

        I agree the due process argument is terrible. They should not have even made it; makes them look foolish.

        The statutory question is pretty neat, though. It does appear that the rule delegating the authority to the PTAB flies in the face of the statute. At least, technically. I guess one could argue that the Director “IS” making the institution decision, but he does so “through” his delegated powers to the Board. That seems like not a fair reading though. I don’t think the Arthrex issue is at all on point. The issue there was just a “constitutional” issue that having the PTAB invalidate a patent violates the Appointment Clause. They got around that by (at least in principle) having the Director be able to over-rule the Board. That won’t aid the situation here when the PTAB (and NOT the Director) declines to institute review in the first place. And that decision is also not appealable at all.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.2.1.1

          The arthrex point I was trying to make is this: Supposedly congress intentionally bifurcated the IPR process by assigning (a) institution decisions to the director and (b) final decisions to the PTAB . The reason this is so important is specifically in order to avoid prejudgment and increase due process protections– If the same person(s) were to make both institution decisions AND final decision, then there would be a possibility/appearance of prejudgment or bias (after making the institution decision, it would look bad if the final decision was often reversed; so if the same person makes both institution and final decision, they would be incentivized to ensure that at least a majority of institutions resulted in invalidation ).

          But, because of Arthrex, it is now the director (not PTAB) that really makes the “final decision” (or at least, decides to make the ptab decision final). So the argument that requiring the director to make institution decisions would increase due process by bifurcating the responsible parties to avoid prejudgment or bias doesnt really work out so cleanly.

          Reply Report
          1. 3.2.1.1.1

            That after the Supreme’s Arthrex decision the Director is now empowered overrule the PTAB’s final decision is an interesting new argument to make against this cert petition’s bifurcation argument, if anyone bothers to oppose this cert petition.

            Reply Report
      2. 3.2.2

        As with ALJs in other administrative tribunals like Social Security and Unemployment cases, in IPRs the APJs do not themselves allege any violation or “investigate” for a “violation.” The IPR Petitioner alleges claim invalidity and presents all patent or publication support for that to the APJs and the patent owner [to rebut], and the APJs check if it meets jurisdiction, deadline and formal requirements and if the petitioner’s evidence passes a statutory threshold level of evidence sufficiency to start an IPR trial. It is not a SJ decision and has no estoppel effect.

        Reply Report
  3. 2

    Should SCOTUS take this case? Yes.

    Will they? Not. A. Chance.

    Reply Report
  4. 1

    Prediction: cert denied (yes, this was low hanging fruit)

    Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture