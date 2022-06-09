If someone is liable for patent infringement, have they "broken the law?"
— Dennis Crouch (@patentlyo) May 25, 2022
The meaning of lawbreaker is synonymous with criminal. So, no, a patent infringer is NOT “breakin’ the law.”
Why in the world would “breaking the law” be limited to criminal matters?
That makes zero sense.
Did you watch the video? Then you’ll understand, grasshopper.
Grasshopper nothing / video? We don’t need no stinkin video.
I am part of the 35% that voted yes in this poll. I prefer the sense of the phrases “against the law” and “break the law” that include conduct that is legally proscribed, but not criminally so.
I concede, however, that this appears to be a minority understanding of what the word “law” means. It does seem that the majority sense of the phrases is exclusively concerned with the criminal law. More’s the pity.
If we could upvote thoughtful comments then I would certainly do so here.
If patent infringement was “breaking” any law [in its normal meaning] it would be actionable by some governmental agency. It is not.
There is redress AT law — this view by Paul (and apparently 128 people taking the poll) is depressing (in its normal meaning — heck, in any meaning).
Ah, you mean this?
Let me summarize the comments from our two distinguished members:
The Prophet: Should be awarded Congressional Medal of Honor.
Anon: Capital punishment.
Is that about right?
Well, no, not that, but I would move for treble damages AS a minimum.
Off-topic, but today in USP Steel v. United States, the CAFC (DYK, Mayer, & Chen) upheld Pres. Trump’s 2018 “national security” steel tariffs.
Not really surprising because (1) the standard of review is uber-deferential and (2) the actual challenge on the merits was très weak. Also, the realpolitik seems to be that, while TP initial deployed the tariffs, Biden hasn’t shown any apparent interest in modifying or discontinuing them. So there’s a sort of “bipartisan consensus” that the tariffs are “good” and why do the courts want to meddle with that?
It is a little interesting to see a 3-judge CAFC panel reviewing a decision that was in turn rendered by a 3-judge Trade Court panel.
I agree that the outcome is not surprising in view of the (very deferential) standard of review. I mention it only because it was the most interesting thing to come out of the CAFC today.
Very true. I guess it’s also potentially interesting because Chen filed some “additional views” although I haven’t perused them yet.
I’d be curious to see the responses if you put up the statute. E.g. If someone is found to violate 35 U.S. Code § 271 for infringement of a patent, have they “broken the law?”
“Oh, THAT kind of infringement. I thought the question was about decorating shoe leather.”
No idea what to make of the results of a Twitter poll but it is an interesting question. I’d be curious to see what the same respondents say about “trespass”. I’d also be curious to see what they say about “willful infringement of a patent that the infringer believes is valid.”
“I’d be curious to see what the same respondents say about “trespass”‘
Hmm, well, since some view trespass to be the same as “INSURRECTION” – Bluto may have his reactions mixed a bit.
There is civil trespass and criminal trespass, so “trespass” may not be a good example to use.