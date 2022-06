The typical office action rejection comes with a three month timeline, extendible for another three months with payment of a fee. The fee escalates for each month of delay.

$220 – One Month Delay

$640 – Two Months Delay

$1,480 – Three Months Delay

After three months, the case is deemed abandoned and can only be revived based upon exceptional circumstances.

Here is my question: How do you decide who pays the fees?