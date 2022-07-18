Boilerplate Admissions in the Patent Document Lose Eligibility Case for Stanford

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The Federal Circuit’s new eligibility decision in CareDx, Inc. v. Natera, Inc., — 4th — (Fed. Cir. 2022) should cause patent attorneys to pause once again as they draft patent applications and consider any characterizations of the technology as “conventional”; “well known”; or even “known in the art.” At times some characterization will be useful for satisfying disclosure requirements.  Still, the statements will also potentially haunt the patentee both on the obviousness side and, as here, with eligibility.

Stanford owns several biotech patents claiming methods of diagnosing organ transplant rejection. U.S. Patents 8,703,652, 9,845,497, and 10,329,607.  Stanford and its exclusive licensee CareDx sued Naterta and Eurofins for patent infringement.  But, Chief Judge Connolly (D.Del) dismissed the case–finding the claims ineligible under Section 101.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit has affirmed.  This is another major case that could set-up Supreme Court review.

The technology in this case is somewhat similar to the prenatal testing methods in the Illumina and Sequenom cases.  The key difference is that the prenatal technology looked for fetal DNA floating in the mother’s bloodstream while this graft technology looked for DNA of the transplanted-organ floating in the stream.  Transplant rejection is a major immune response and involves eating-away of the transplanted cells. That process releases bits of DNA into the bloodstream.  The Stanford researchers found that the amount of Donor DNA floating in the blood stream of the recipient is indicative of whether the transplant is being rejected.

The claims at issue all share a common four step approach for detecting cell free DNA (cfDNA) in the recipient:

  1. “obtaining” or “providing” a “sample” from the recipient that contains cfDNA;
  2. “genotyping” the transplant donor and/or recipient to develop “polymorphism” or “SNP” “profiles”;
  3. “sequencing” the cfDNA from the sample using “multiplex” or “high-throughput” sequencing; or performing “digital PCR” with certain error rates; and
  4. “determining” or “quantifying” the amount of donor cfDNA.

Slip Opinion.  On summary judgment, the district court concluded that these claims were all directed to a patent ineligible natural phenomena. In particular, the claims are directed to “the presence of donor cfDNA in a transplant recipient and the correlation between donor cfDNA and transplant rejection.”  Since the particular techniques used to obtain and analyze the cfDNA were all conventional, the court concluded that nothing in the claims transformed their nature into a patent-eligible invention.

On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed, holding that “[t]his is not a case involving a method of preparation or a new measurement technique.”

The claimed methods are indistinguishable from other diagnostic method claims the Supreme Court found ineligible in Mayo and that we found ineligible on multiple occasions. . . . Here, as in Ariosa, the claims boil down to collecting a bodily sample, analyzing the cfDNA using conventional techniques, including PCR, identifying naturally occurring DNA from the donor organ, and then using the natural correlation between heightened cfDNA levels and transplant health to identify a potential rejection, none of which was inventive. The claims here are equally as ineligible as those in Ariosa.

Slip Op. If the claims in Mayo & in Ariosa are invalid, then the Federal Circuit is likely correct that–so are the claims in this case.

= = =

Alice Step Two: One important caveat on conventionality of the technology.  CareDx argued that the particular technological approach was new and different from prior efforts.  It had been theorized for years that cfDNA of the donor tissue could be used as a measure of tissue failure, prior researchers had repeatedly tried and failed.

Despite many attempts over the following decade, even accomplished researchers could not invent a satisfactory way to measure donor cf-DNA in the recipient’s bloodstream sufficient to monitor organ rejection. At best, preexisting techniques worked only in a small subset of cases. This decade of failure culminated in a discouraging announcement in 2008 by a prominent research group that using cf-DNA to monitor organ rejection was “difficult” and “impractical.” . . .

Not only had there been many reported failures and outright disbelief that a viable cf-DNA organ rejection test could be developed, but attempting to measure cf-DNA, rather than cellular DNA was foreboding. As even defendants’ expert concedes, cf-DNA was believed at the time to be “more challenging” than other analytes to measure because cf-DNA is smaller, not random, typically present in low concentrations, and because this “detection analysis is difficult with techniques prior to 2009.”

CareDx Opening Appellate Brief.  The particular approach that worked for the Stanford Researches was their application of newly created digital PCR and next-generation sequencing (“NGS”) techniques.  And, those advances are part of the claims.

The problem though was a number of boilerplate statements found within the patent document that the courts saw as admissions that the technology was wholly conventional:

The practice of the present invention employs, unless otherwise indicated, conventional techniques of immunology, biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, microbiology, cell biology, genomics and recombinant DNA, which are within the skill of the art.

‘607 Patent, Col 5, line 55.  The patent also discussed the availability of commercial high throughput sequencing products and stated that high-throughput genotyping is “known in the art.”  According to the Federal Circuit, these statements from the specification characterize “the claimed techniques in terms that confirm their conventionality.”  As such, the court found no reason to disturb the summary judgment finding.

Judges LOURIE, BRYSON, and HUGHES. Authored by LOURIE, Circuit Judge.  The case was argued by world class attorneys with Ed Reines (Weil Gotshal) for Stanford/CareDx; Willy Jay (Goodwin Procter) for Eurofins; and Gabriel Bell (Latham & Watkins) for Natera.

 

Hide comments

12 thoughts on “Boilerplate Admissions in the Patent Document Lose Eligibility Case for Stanford

  1. 4

    All your eligibility are belong to us!

    — Your CAFC Overlords

    Reply Report
  2. 3

    At times some characterization will be useful for satisfying disclosure requirements. Still, the statements will also potentially haunt the patentee both on the obviousness side and, as here, with eligibility.

    I am dubious that the outcome would have been one scintilla different if the patentee had not had the language about “conventional” techniques in the application. In theory, this sort of language can help with enablement issues and hurt with obviousness/eligibility. In practice, I think that it can help (although only a little) with enablement, but it is largely harmless in an obviousness/eligibility contest.

    Even without the “conventional” language in the spec, it would not have been hard for a validity challenger to establish that these techniques were conventional as of the filing date. No one was going to be fooled by a lack of “conventional” language in the application.

    Incidentally, if the techniques really are not conventional, then the patentee is obliged to describe them in enough detail for the techniques to be reproduced. If there is not enough detail in your spec to reproduce the techniques without resort to the literature, then your argument that the technique is not conventional is—ipso facto—an argument that your claims are not enabled.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      >it would not have been hard for a validity challenger to establish that these techniques were conventional as of the filing date

      One thing that bothers me about the case from the summary is:

      (i) the underlying natural phenomena “…had been theorized for years…,” as well as the possibility of using it “as a measure of tissue failure….” i.e., this particular use case

      (ii) but “even accomplished researchers could not invent a satisfactory way” to use that information “[d]espite many attempts over … [a] decade”

      It’s easy for a Judge to say this was all “conventional,” but if so, why exactly were all those accomplished researchers (with access to the exact same ‘conventional’ tools and methods) failing? And failing for years??

      Maybe what we need is objective indicia of conventionality (ala the John Deere factors) to distinguish cases like this from those where the patentee “merely” discovers a natural phenomena.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        Right. I agree that the conventionality of the techniques used to operationalize the inventive insight should count against patentability. That, however, is no more than to say that I think that Mayo was wrongly decided.

        Once one grants that Mayo is the law, however, then it follows that the conventionality of such techniques can tell against patentability. In such a world, it is a hopelessly lost cause to argue that qPCR or NGS was not conventional as of the filing date.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.1.1.1

          “… to operationalize the inventive insight should count…”

          Er, sorry, should not count.

          Reply Report
  3. 2

    CAFC:
    “CareDx also incorrectly characterizes our precedent as limiting the conventionality inquiry to step two. On the contrary, and as the district court recognized, we have repeatedly analyzed conventionality at step one as well.”

    MPEP 2106:
    “Step 2A specifically excludes consideration of whether the additional elements represent well-understood, routine, conventional activity.”

    Thanks Iancu!

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Right, the Iancu examination analysis does not accord with the analysis that the CAFC employs. Those who say to themselves “the USPTO signed off on this, so it must be legally enforceable” are deluded or delusional.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        The directives EVEN PRIOR to Iancu’s suffered the same calamity — or are you conveniently forgetting about the Cleveland Clinic case?

        Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      Ben,

      You do realize that Iancu was attempting to give examiners an “out,” right?

      Examiners STILL don’t have a clue as to how to make a case regarding conventionality (and per the Berkheimer case and resulting memorandum, this is NOT just for individual claim elements, but for a claim as a whole and as ordered combination.

      It was remarked when Iancu published those directives: he could NOT accord all of case law because all of case law does not accord with itself.

      Search back for my first comments re: the Gordian Knot.

      Reply Report
  4. 1

    While I disagree with the result inasmuch as I think the claimed innovation should be patentable in principle and that the eligibility jurisprudence is off-kilter and extremist, in this case, the patentees’ problem wasn’t that the specification admitted the techniques were conventional, the patentees’ problem was that the techniques were conventional.

    While guarding against unnecessary and harmful admissions may be sound legal practice for reasons more complicated than can be explicated in this short post, fostering a culture where admissions are taboo and constitute “the” problem is, in the long term, harmful to legal practice and to the attitudes of new lawyers in particular. Opinions such as these, to say nothing of write-ups such as this one, should do nothing to make practitioners paranoid about truthfully stating the conventionality of known, published devices, methods, and compositions in patent specifications whenever there may be benefits to doing so.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      +1

      Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      What would be a benefit if doing so?

      Here, in particular; or if you prefer, in a more generalized setting?

      Thanks

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture