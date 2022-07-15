Intellectual Property and the Historic Kinship Between Patents and Copyrights

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In a recently published article, Homayoon Rafatijo and I take-on sovereign immunity in copyright cases.  We argue that the Supreme Court got it wrong in Allen v. Cooper. Our abstract:

The FBI Anti-Piracy Warning provides that “unauthorized reproduction or distribution of a copyrighted work is illegal.” In Allen v. Cooper, the Supreme Court effectively qualified this warning by adding an exception in favor of “sovereign” pirates. In allowing the states to usurp citizens’ intellectual property rights, the justices of the Allen Court prioritized either a dogmatic form of stare decisis or the New Federalist ideology over the Constitution and its structure and history. The Allen Court largely based its decision upon a perceived historic kinship between patents and copyrights, concluding that if not patent, then not copyright. This article walks through the historical record, especially in the period following the Federal Convention, and reports key differences between the patent and copyright systems that that tilt toward a conclusion that the States agreed “to be subordinate to the government of the United States” in the copyright space. In the end, Allen creates serious practical problems for copyright holders. The decision emboldens copyright infringement by state actors by cutting-off the possibility of any recovery of damages for the infringement.

Read it here: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4163206.

9 thoughts on “Intellectual Property and the Historic Kinship Between Patents and Copyrights

  1. 3

    The SCOTUS so-called conservatives don’t care about precedent so no worries.

  2. 2

    SCOTUS and the CAFC pull legal rabbits out of their respective hats.

    As they have always done.

    As they will always do.

  3. 1

    There seems to be considerable hypocrisy among some Sup. Ct. justices who normally indicate strong support for state rights versus Federal except when what a state does something they strongly don’t like. But I doubt if state copyright infringement is one of those?

    1. 1.1

      Can you provide some examples of this considerable hypocrisy? I don’t see it. The issues is that powers of Congress are enumerated and anything else is left to the people or the States. On the other hand, if a state violates an enumerated right (e.g., banning guns), then the state loses.

      1. 1.1.1

        It’s not that simple, especially after the 14th Amendment’s limitations on state conduct, and the many Sup. Ct. interpretations of the Federal “enumerated rights” [which includes copyrights and patents], and restrictions on states accepted by their acceptances of federal funds.

        1. 1.1.1.1

          Ok, but it would still be easier to follow your point if you cited some specific examples, as Litig8tor requested.

          1. 1.1.1.1.1

            Besides that provided below, there was, for example, the expressed reaction of some conservative justices to the Oregon State “death with dignity” law they didn’t like [now enacted in 11 states], state gay marriage laws, CA state auto emission laws, etc. I’m sure there are other examples if one wants to look. But as noted at 1, I do not think that free range state copyright infringement [in addition to free patent infringement] is not very likely to become any Justices hot button issue.

      2. 1.1.2

        “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

        Why does this prevent NY from having gun regulations of the type just overturned? Aren’t they the “free State” and shouldn’t NY get to say what its “well regulated Militia” gets to do with guns?

        The SC uses textualism when it suits them and ignores it when it doesn’t.

        I can guarantee the founding fathers did not think of weapons that can mow down a classroom full of kids in minutes, with bullets designed to cause extreme damage. That’s not the “well regulated Militia” they anticipated.

        It’s like stare decisis: lately, if they haven’t applied a case in a while, they just ignore it, thereby ignoring stare decisis.

        1. 1.1.2.1

          BobM translation (for those who enjoy comments):
          “Wah”

          (Repeated due to prior catching in a filter)

