Intellectual Property and the Historic Kinship Between Patents and Copyrights

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Why does this prevent NY from having gun regulations of the type just overturned? Aren’t they the “free State” and shouldn’t NY get to say what its “well regulated Militia” gets to do with guns?

The SC uses textualism when it suits them and ignores it when it doesn’t.

I can guarantee the founding fathers did not think of weapons that can mow down a classroom full of kids in minutes, with bullets designed to cause extreme damage. That’s not the “well regulated Militia” they anticipated.

It’s like stare decisis: lately, if they haven’t applied a case in a while, they just ignore it, thereby ignoring stare decisis.