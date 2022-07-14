Who appeals (and wins) patent cases?

Patent

By Jason Rantanen

There are lots of studies of Federal Circuit decisions, but very few involve the link between all cases filed at the district court cases and appeals. This prompted the question for me: who actually files appeals in patent infringement cases and how representative are they of the underlying civil actions filed in the courts? It turns out that the answer is “mostly patent asserters” and that they aren’t necessarily representative of case filings.

One of my research team’s ongoing projects is the Federal Circuit Dataset Project, which involves collecting all of the opinions & orders that the Federal Circuit makes available on its website, coding information about them, and then putting it all together into a publicly-accessible database that anyone can use to answer their own questions about the Federal Circuit.  There’s a user-friendly portal to the decisions dataset at empirical.law.uiowa.edu, and the full dataset is available at https://dataverse.harvard.edu/dataverse/CAFC_Dataset_Project.

This year, our major project involved linking up the CAFC dataset with datasets of patent infringement cases filed in the district courts. A draft of the first paper to spin out of this project is now up on SSRN at https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4162979. (There is an option to download without logging in, but sometimes you have to hunt for it on the page.)  Thanks to the Houston Law Center’s Institute for Intellectual Property and Information Law for inviting me to present it at their national conference in June. Some takeaways:

  • For patent infringement cases filed between 2011 and 2016, about 6% have at least one appeal, although this rate has been declining from 7.8% of cases filed in 2011 to 4.4% of cases filed in 2016.
  • The average time from case filing to first appeal is 27 months, although there is substantial variation (SD of 18 months with rightward skew).
  • Appeals are overwhelmingly filed by patent asserters: 82% of first appeals in the set were filed by patent asserters compared to 18% by accused infringers.

For this particular project, we linked the Federal Circuit dataset to the Stanford NPE Litigation Database, which contains coding on patent asserter types. (Details about the Stanford dataset are available in Miller et al., Who’s Suing Us? Decoding Patent Plaintiffs since 2000 with the Stanford NPE Litigation Dataset, 21 Stan. Tech. L. Rev. 235 (2018)). Using this data, we found some differences between the frequencies of case filings and appeals.  Figure 2 from the paper shows the most frequent cases by Stanford litigation dataset category. Category 1 are companies that acquired patents but do not themselves make any products or provide any services.

Table of case filer frequency

Figure 2 from Who Appeals Patent Cases

Figure 2 shows that while companies that acquired patents (Stanford litigation dataset category 1) filed 37% of patent infringement actions from 2011-2016, only 25% of appeals from cases filed between 2011 and 2016 arose from those cases. On the other hand, while product companies accounted for only slightly more patent infringement lawsuits (just over 40%), appeals in cases filed by product companies constituted 54% of all appeals filed. In other words, cases brought by product companies are appealed at a higher rater than cases brought by companies that acquired patents. This is consistent with prior findings that cases brought by PAEs settle at a higher rate than cases brought by product companies. Not only that, but we also found a difference in who is bringing the appeal in these cases: in cases brought by a PAE, the patent asserter was the primary appellant about 90% of the time, whereas in cases brought by product companies the patent asserter was the primary appellant only about 70% of the time.

What about who wins these cases?  That’s a bit more complex, and depends on how you define “win.” We define a “win” as obtaining an affirmance if a party is the appellee and an affirmance-in-part, reversal or vacate if a party is the appellant.  Using this definition, we found that overall, patent asserters usually lose on appeal, with product companies being much more successful than PAEs. However, this is heavily affected by the fact that both patent asserters generally and PAEs specifically are in the shoes of the appellant most of the time, and more often than not, the Federal Circuit affirms the district court.

The paper itself goes into more detail, including information about affirmance rates by appellant type, other categories, and the kinds of forms that these decisions take.  You can read it here: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4162979.

Disclosure: I am receiving an honorarium from the University of Houston Law Center Institute for Intellectual Property & Information Law upon publication of this paper in the Houston Law Review.

Hide comments

17 thoughts on “Who appeals (and wins) patent cases?

  1. 4

    To get a bigger sense of the full patent landscape, you would have to have the data on how many patents are licensed without resort to litigation at all. Nobody has a full view of this data set, which is confidential and unknowable. As “The Prophet” has indicated, litigation happens (not always, but often) when the defendant doesn’t want to take a license because it thinks the patent is invalid, not infringed, or both. Thus, the contested cases are always going to favor the defendant–that is by design. People that either blindly think “all patents are good” or “all patents are bad” are wrong.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Wrong. People that blindly think that “all patents are good” or “all patents are bad” are both correct.

      Reply Report
      1. 4.1.1

        Ha!

        Reply Report
    2. 4.2

      Fair point.

      Reply Report
    3. 4.3

      when the defendant doesn’t want to take a license because it thinks the patent is invalid, not infringed, or both.

      You missed the largest driver – naturally.

      Reply Report
  2. 3

    Just a friendly reminder to the squirrels below and their nuts: litigation happens when the patent at issue fails to impress the defendant, who chooses not to license the patent. At that point, it’s up to the patentee to decide whether to take the case to court. The patentee’s choice, of course, is colored by all kinds of considerations but one of those considerations is “Do I have anything better to do with my time?”

    The point is that the types of patents and the types of patentees that end up in the courts are already a selected group and the selection in question definitely is not for the “best” patents or the “best” patentees.

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      While that may be true for some patentees I just don’t think that’s how it works in large industrial settings where each side has dozens or hundreds of patents they’re asserting. In my own art, in the hundred or so cases I’ve seen that went to litigation only like maybe possibly up to 5 were all that suspect to me and all of them were decent little inventions, though perhaps with somewhat broad claims at issue.

      Reply Report
    2. 3.2

      How does your “fails to impress” fit in with the Efficient Infringer doctrine?

      Are you blithely unaware that “getting away with infringement” is a major driver of “failing to impress?”

      Reply Report
  3. 2

    >For patent infringement cases filed between 2011 and 2016, about 6% have at least one appeal,

    Presumably, that’s 6% of filed cases (i.e., settlements are included in the denominator) …. otherwise, it’s ~15x less than I’d would have predicted.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      That’s exactly right – the denominator is all cases filed, and most cases settle before a decision. The next step is looking at actual decisions at the district court – the appeal rate for those is much, much higher.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        Is there any type of adjustment to account for the AIA’s disparate treatment of non-practicing entities (artificially inflating that denominator)?

        Reply Report
  4. 1

    I feel like this is just pretty good evidence that patentees lose most of the time, and thus appeal most of the time. It also refutes (a bit) the notion that the patent system is going strong because look at how many patents there are.

    It would be interesting to see evidence of patentee appeals after a split decision (where the patentee wins some, but not all of the relief it seeks) and compare that to appeals by accused infringers in the same boat.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      That is my question as well. Fig 4 in the paper shows that the patent asserter is the initial appellant in 79% of appeals. Is that because the patent asserter loses 79% of cases in the lower tribunal? Or do patent asserts win 50% of the time, but they are much more likely than accused infringers to appeal a loss?

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        I see on pg. 32 that “several studies have shown that patent owners only win the entire case (as opposed to a particular issue) about 25% of the time.” So the 79% of appeals is only slightly disproportionate the the asserters’ ~75% loss rate at the tribunal below.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          Right – so this is confirmatory for the most part, but it means that patentees are slightly more likely to appeal when they lose than accused infringers are (probably because accused infringers can pay and settle if they lose, while patentees are unlikely to receive anything in settlement if they lose)

          Reply Report
          1. 1.1.1.1.1

            Makes sense.

            Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      [P]atentees lose most of the time, and thus appeal most of the time.

      Evidently. Prof. R addresses this point around pg. 32 of the draft, where he observes that “a patent owner must win on every issue—infringement and the multifaceted validity requirement—while an accused infringer need only win on one issue in order to prevail.”

      That makes a certain measure of sense. A patentee needs the claim to be valid, and to read on the accused product. An accused infringer can escape liability by losing on either of those points, but winning on the other. The patentee’s mountain is just steeper to climb than the defendant’s.

      Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture