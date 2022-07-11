O Prior Art, Prior Art, Wherefore Art Though Prior Art? 

by Dennis Crouch

In a new opinion the court asked and answerd an interesting question: What if most on-point prior art was accidentally created due to a typographical error? In LG Electronics, Inc. v. ImmerVision, Inc., — F.4th — (Fed. Cir. 2022), the Court sided with the patentee in holding that a person of skill in the art would have “disregarded or corrected” the  error rather than relying on the error as the foundation of an inventive project.  A key to the analysis was a finding that the error would have been apparent to someone of skill in the art.  See In re Yale, 434 F.2d 666 (CCPA 1970).

ImmerVision’s patent claims an improved method for panoramic images.  The basic idea is to use a non-linear objective lens that captured and then digitally mapped onto a linear pixel grid. The claims require that the lens compress the image at its center and edges and expands intermediate zones.  You can compare the prior art linear objective lens results (Fig. 4A) with those of the proposed panorama lens (Fig 7A).

Because of lens curvature, the center and edges of a super-wide-angle-lens are typically produce lower image quality. The approach here improves the quality of those areas but at the same time creates odd distortions in the image that then need to be corrected using digital image processing.   There are other solutions that would work as well. One example would be higher sensor density in these particular areas.

Lots of smartphones now have multiple lenses, including panorama lenses.  ImmerVision sued LG (and others) for patent infringement and LG responded with two IPR petitions. The PTAB instituted the IPR here, but eventually concluded that LG had failed to prove that the claims should be cancelled. On appeal, the Federal Circuit has affirmed.  Judge Stoll penned the majority opinion joined by Judge Cunningham.  Judge Newman wrote in partial dissent — arguing that the error in the prior art was not an obvious-enough error.

Typo in the Prior Art: The key prior art (Tada) included one table of aspherical data that appeared to show a non-linear lens similar to ImmerVision’s.  The problem — those figures do not match-up with other descriptions of the embodiment in the Tada specification and there is no discussion in Tada of having such a non-linear lens.  Tada is a U.S. patent, and the clincher for the court was that the original Japanese priority document included different numbers that actually matched the other portions of the specification.  Finally, LG did not dispute that “the aspheric coefficients in Tada’s Table 5 were erroneous.”

Of course patent lawyers usually don’t get a balcony scene asking: O Prior Art, Prior Art, wherefore art though Prior Art?  Rather, we take the printed publication as it is and compare the published words and figures to the patent document.  But for obviousness we do ask an additional WWPD question: What would POSITA do? And here, we have some precedent with the court announcing that a Person of Skill in the Art (POSITA) would disregard an obvious typographical in the prior art and instead fix the typo before trying to modify the reference. In re Yale, 434 F.2d 666 (C.C.P.A. 1970).

In Yale, a patentee was seeking protection for a specific compound of inhalation  the anesthetic—CF3CF2CHClBr.  The USPTO rejected Yale’s claims as obvious based upon a prior art publication that listed that same compound (CF3CF2CHClBr) as an known important analgesic compound.  At the time though the compound was not actually known and it was clear from context that the author of that prior art publication meant CF3CHClBr which was actually well known at the time. In correspondence, the author of the prior art admitted that was “of course, an error.” Still, the PTO rejected the claims as obvious since the compound was actually disclosed in the prior art.  On appeal, the CCPA reversed — holding that such an POSITA would “mentally disregard” such an “obvious error” in the prior art.

Certainly he would not be led by the typographical error to use the erroneous compound as an anesthetic even if as a chemist of ordinary skill in the art he would know how to prepare the compound. He simply would not get so far in the thought process as to determine if he knew how to make CF(3) CF(2) CHClBr, as it would have long since been discarded by him as an obvious typographical error.

Yale. One aside about YaleYale was decided by the Federal Circuit’s predecessor court, the Court of Customs and Patent Appeals (CCPA) and remains good law and binding precedent on the Federal Circuit.  In its first decision back in 1982, the Federal Circuit adopted all prior CCPA holdings as binding precedent. South Corp. v. U.S., 690 F.2d 1368 (Fed. Cir. 1982):

In LG, the Board concluded that the Tada error was an obvious error in line with the holding of Yale. On appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed — holding that substantial evidence supported the Board’s findings.

This is where Judge Newman dissent comes into play.  She notes that the error was not discovered “until an expert witness conducted a dozen hours of experimentation and calculation.”  Further, Tada’s owners had filed a certificate of correction to fix some aspects of the patent — but did not correct the table.  Judge Newman also notes that the only way that the expert witness firmly concluded that the error existed was by translating the Japanese priority document–something even optics experts are unlikely to do.

I agree with the panel majority that Yale establishes the correct standard to determine if an error would be obvious to a person of ordinary skill in the field. However, I do not agree with the majority’s application of this standard to the facts herein. An “obvious error” should be apparent on its face and should not require the conduct of experiments or a search for possibly conflicting information to determine whether error exists. When a reference contains an erroneous teaching, its value as prior art must be determined.

The error in the Tada reference is plainly not a “typographical or similar error,” for the error is not apparent on its face, and the correct information is not readily evident. It should not be necessary to search for a foreign document in a foreign language to determine whether there is an inconsistency in a United States patent. The foundation of the “typographical or similar” standard is that the error is readily recognized as an error. I am concerned that we are unsettling long-standing law, and thus I respectfully dissent in part.

Slip Op. (Newman, J. in dissent).  The majority disregarded Judge Newman’s arguments: “The distinction between the typographical error in Yale and the copy-and-paste error here is a distinction without a difference.”  Id. (majority opinion).

LG had asked the court to shift its standard — only disregard typographic errors that are “immediately” obvious.  The court rejected this temporal urgency as not required by Yale.

31 thoughts on “O Prior Art, Prior Art, Wherefore Art Though Prior Art? 

  1. 7

    I’ve had a few situations over the years when an Examiner dug in their heels when confronted with a typo or badly translated phrase from another language, despite the fact it was one of those errors where the inventors reviewed the reference and right away knew there was a typo or other error. Even with a submission from an inventor explaining why a person of ordinary skill would have recognized it as an error, the Examiner dug in their heels with “the reference is good for whatever it discloses”.

    1. 7.1

      That might actually be the legally correct thing to do, I forget off hand. Seems like I saw them do that in a CAFC decision or two. Gotta be done, if they accidentally disclose your invention in anticipatory ref or its accidentally in 103 combo etc., sorry bro.

      1. 7.1.1

        There’s a case somewhere that says doubts about what a reference discloses needs to be resolved in favor of the applicant.
        It’s just that the Examiner claims there’s no doubt about what the reference discloses.

        1. 7.1.1.1

          “doubts about what a reference discloses ”

          That’s not the same as accidental disclosure of your invention bruh. Tho I agree with you where there is substantial doubts.

          “It’s just that the Examiner claims there’s no doubt about what the reference discloses.”

          Correct. Legally correct I’m fair sure bruh.

  2. 6

    I can’t help but ask: was this the famous designer of the Hubble space-telescope mirror?

  3. 5

    She was contending that the typo wasn’t obvious without digging into the priority documents which she believes experts would be unlikely to do, and so she does not deem the correction to the typo itself obvious…

    One needs to distinguish between (1) recognizing the typo, and (2) correcting the typo. I agree that it would not be possible to correct the typo without digging into the JP priority documents. One could (indeed, ImmerVision’s expert did) recognize the typo, however, without the benefit of the priority documents. When you try to reproduce the relevant example (the only disclosure in the cited document that makes the point that LG needed in its argument for obviousness), it does not work, because the numbers do not add up.

    I agree with Judge Newman that this error is not facially obvious, but it is a mistake to get hung up on how hard or easy it is to spot the error. For LG’s purposes, the skilled artisan needs to be motivated to start from this erroneous disclosure. Why would a skilled person be motivated to do that if the skilled person knows—as soon as a replication is attempted—that the disclosure is wrong?

    1. 5.1

      Sorry, this was supposed to a response to 1.1 below.

    2. 5.2

      “I agree with Judge Newman that this error is not facially obvious, but it is a mistake to get hung up on how hard or easy it is to spot the error”

      I disagree, if it ain’t ez, then it ain’t obvious. Same here as the use of the word obvious in 103 btw. A lot of people disagree with that, but it goes back to the very root of the word “obvious” (laying literally in the middle of the road ala “that is in the way, presenting itself readily, open, exposed, commonplace”). If taint presenting itself readily (as in easily: “without delay or difficulty; easily”) then taint obvious. That is, if it be at all hidden, tho in “the middle of the road”, then it is not obvious (example: smaller rock hidden by larger rock in the middle of the ancient roman road). Note this causes disagreements for people in the 103 context as well as this context, and I think it should be more well developed in the caselaw’s discussions on the matter as it does pop up semi regularly.

      Bottom line for me, nothing obvious is hidden. If twas hidden at all here, taint obvious.

      1. 5.2.1

        6 – you are conflating the colloquial (obvious mistake) WITHIN the prior art – which (as a whole) is to be understood in the NON-colloquial sense of obviousness.

        Bro – it’s your JOB to have a better understanding that what you are displaying.

  4. 4

    Yes we know that legal fiction PHOSITA has the fictional superpower of knowledge of all publications. Newman’s dissent is spot-on: if PHOSITA would have to undertake a structured investigation to reveal an error, it’s not an obvious error.

    But the wider point is buried, since everything is ironic.

    If the error is unobvious than the reference itself is not likely contributing to the solution of the problem, because it suggests that PHOSITA doesn’t know enough about the problem to make the error obvious.

    Which raises the question that superpower PHOSITA does not have to answer: why are they looking at that reference in the first place?

    1. 4.1

      Yes we know that legal fiction PHOSITA has the fictional superpower of knowledge of all publications. Newman’s dissent is spot-on

      Do you even realize the contradiction that you just walked yourself into?

      Also wrong: “Which raises the question that superpower PHOSITA does not have to answer: why are they looking at that reference in the first place?

      When you refuse to recognize the territory, THIS is what happens.

      But you keep on being you, marty.

  5. 3

    Hm, a rare instance where I agree with the majority against a dissent by Judge Newman. That does not happen often.

    Reply Report
      Her dissent from denial of en banc review of American Axle was very good, as are her dissents when the majority limits patent eligibility.

      Reply Report
      1. 3.1.1

        Agreed

  6. 2

    I am immediately reminded of what the EPC has to say about whether an error is “obvious” namely (Implementing Regs. Rule 139):

    “….that it is immediately evident that nothing else would have been intended than what is offered as the correction.”

    The reality is that it is quite hard at the EPO to establish that any given error was (to the notional PHOSITA reader) an “obvious” one.

    1. 2.1

      Even if this would not have swing in the EPO as an “obvious” typo, presumably the obviousness challenge would still have failed because the proffered reference was not enabling, right? I mean, when the patentee tried to recreate the only portion of the reference that was relevant to the challenge, he could not do so because the numbers did not work.

      1. 2.1.1

        Greg, I baulk at your “not enabling” point because that is not decisive in obviousness debates (though is for novelty attacks). Obviousness is so different though, isn’t it, between the two jurisdictions.

        If this patent family has inter Partes proceedings also somewhere in Europe, we could compare the reasoning.

        Reply Report
        1. 2.1.1.1

          Fair enough. I agree that—even in the U.S.—“non-enabling” is not fatal to an obviousness challenge. If the D1 is non-enabling however—on exactly the point for which D1 is being cited—surely that does tell against the TSM argument, no? Why would the skilled person start from D1 to solve a problem if the skilled person knows that D1 does not actually work?

        2. 2.1.1.2

          Can you clarify?

          Non-enablement (i.e., that an item may be fiction) is still pertinent for US Sovereign law of obviousness.

          Are you declaring that items of fiction are allowed in the EPO for obviousness rejections?

          1. 2.1.1.2.1

            In your scheme of things, anon, is a prophetic Example ever a “work of fiction”? You say what you mean by “fiction” and I will attempt to “clarify”.

            1. 2.1.1.2.1.1

              I mean the ordinary meaning of “fiction.”

              What else could I mean?

              1. 2.1.1.2.1.1.1

                We are not understanding each other. As usual. For me, the ordinary meaning of “fiction” (pulled out of the imagination) is wide enough to embrace prophetic Examples. Novels, for example, works of fiction, often include a note from the author, who feels it necessary to say that any resemblance between a character in the book and a real person is pure coincidence, lest the reader suppose otherwise.

                You must have in mind a sub-set of all those “items” that fall within the ambit of the ordinary meaning of “fiction”. Care to clarify?

                1. Surely it matters, does it not, whether the prophetic example is or is not subsequently borne out? If the prophetic example turns out to be wrong, surely that affects how obvious it would be to follow up on that prophetic example.

                2. You are being confused of your own accord, and – as already provided – fiction is understood as the normal meaning of the term.

                  Not sure why you are asking — again — what is clear on its face.

  7. 1

    Even giants sleep.

    Judge Newman also notes that the only way that the expert witness firmly concluded that the error existed was by translating the Japanese priority document — something optics experts are unlikely to do.

    The legal point is not what real human experts may or may not do, but instead the non-human juristic person of Person Having Ordinary Skill In The Art is charged with understanding any language.

    1. 1.1

      Newman was not contesting that the person of ordinary skill wouldn’t understand the alternate language. She was contending that the typo wasn’t obvious without digging into the priority documents which she believes experts would be unlikely to do, and so she does not deem the correction to the typo itself obvious (and thus would not find that it should be corrected prior to modification in a combination under 103 I presume). Because of the standard under yale. Derp. If the foreign document was not published ez to find I tend to agree with Newman on this one, if the typo isn’t obvious itself to be corrected then it doesn’t get corrected, and it seems likely here to not have been something obvious to correct without getting into the buried foreign literature which here seems to be unlikely to be done. If the foreign document was ez to find and esp if you can ez get machine translation, I would have to disagree with her, that’s like 5-10 mins of work if you know what you’re doing usually.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Nice try 6, but it does not wash.

        You don’t get to insert a real person into the equation for the juristic person.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          Nobody said we’re inserting real persons for the juristic person dumbas. We’re discussing what it is reasonable to expect from the juristic person as it pertains to this “obvious typographical error” standard in yale.

          1. 1.1.1.1.1

            Nobody – Except Judge Newman.

            Oopsie for you.

          2. 1.1.1.1.2

            6 – see page 2 of her dissent (emphasis added):

            The error in Tada Table 5 was not corrected anywhere, even after 20 years of publication. Not until an expert witness conducted experiments and compared the U. S. application with the Japanese Priority document2 did anyone discover the possibly erroneous numbers in Table 5. Appx2422–2430; Appx3030–3042.

            The discussion here is about REAL PERSONS (the “expert witness” in contrast to any other real person in the “anyone” denotation).

            Again – this is plain legal error to mix this notion of real person with what the juristic person would understand. Juristic persons can handle “typos.”

            1. 1.1.1.1.2.1

              “The discussion here is about REAL PERSONS”

              Yes, because she is just establishing that the facts distinguish this case from yale. derp. Yale is distinguished on the facts here she says. That is, so that yale will not control the outcome outright she makes clear these are different facts, by a long shot. But that is just how it is distinguished, not on which she will be basing her opinion. She then finds:

              “In Tada, the error in Table 5 is not discoverable unless”

              That is, the juristic person literally could not discover the typo, in her opinion. As the juristic person doesn’t get to do any (or very little) experimenting.

              See: “An “obvious error” should be apparent on its face [note to anon: because it’s just a juristic person finding the error and they don’t have an imaginary lab and get to do imaginary experiments to find hidden typos] and should not require the conduct of experiments or a search for possibly conflicting information to determine whether error exists.”

              based judge newman dabbing on anon.

              link to cdn.shopify.com

