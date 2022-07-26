Waco is Waning

by Dennis Crouch
If you want a pro-patent judge, the conventional wisdom since 2018 has been to file your complaint in the Waco Courthouse of the Western District of Texas. Judge Alan Albright is the only federal judge stationed in Waco and so he hears the case. This setup has led to substantial consternation among accused infringers who don’t really like Waco and especially don’t like Judge Albright. With increasing political pressure, W.D.Texas Chief Judge Orlando Garcia has changed the rules. Going forward patent cases filed in Waco go on the wheel and be randomly assigned to one of twelve judges.