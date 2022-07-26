Waco is Waning

by Dennis Crouch

If you want a pro-patent judge, the conventional wisdom since 2018 has been to file your complaint in the Waco Courthouse of the Western District of Texas.  Judge Alan Albright is the only federal judge stationed in Waco and so he hears the case. This setup has led to substantial consternation among accused infringers who don’t really like Waco and especially don’t like Judge Albright.  With increasing political pressure, W.D.Texas Chief Judge Orlando Garcia has changed the rules.  Going forward patent cases filed in Waco go on the wheel and be randomly assigned to one of twelve judges.

 

16 thoughts on “Waco is Waning

    So is there a citation to some new order that was released? I don’t see anything linked.

    Finally, and not to mention the highly critical CAFC mandamus decisions, the huge Waco backlog of [roughly 1/4 of all] U.S. untried patent suits, a threat of legislation, and the recent PTO Directors Notice effectively ending IPR Fintiv denials based on unrealistic projected trial dates, which, along with Judge Albright’s stay refusals, had previously prevented defendants from having the much lower cost and faster pre-trial IPR invalidity testing opportunity intended by Congress.
    However, some patent litigators are already suggesting that several of the other 11 WDTX judges do not want patent cases and will be able to re-assign their patent suits to Judge Albright, whom we can be quite sure would take them. Note comment 4 here.

      [T]he other 11 WDTX judges do not want patent cases and will be able to re-assign their patent suits to Judge Albright, whom we can be quite sure would take them.

      I suppose that the chief could deal with this as well, if he feels the need, no? Really though, the desire of certain district judges to offload their patent cases bespeaks a flaw in the present system. There really ought to be a specialized district court system for patent cases, just as there is a specialized appellate system.

    How much longer is Gilstrap the chief of his district?

    As someone that has had (and still has) many cases in the WDTX, this is good news for the country. Judge Albright doesn’t read the briefs (there is no human way that he could), phones it in for hearings, has little/no idea what is going on in a case until the trial. Not a way to run 25% of the patent cases in the United States. Not only that, his former clerk, Joshua Yi, is appointed as “technical advisor” in most cases. He charges $700+ hour to read Markman briefs. Adds no value and represents a huge tax on the litigants.

    Albright’s attorneys (some of the best in Texas) are deeply contemplating the filing of a takings lawsuit against the Chief Judge in response to this heinous action.

      Malcolm being Malcolm

      I assume that you are joking. But that would be good comedy to see such a lawsuit, which has 0% chance of success. Those “attorneys” (whoever you are referring to) do not have a vested right in having plaintiffs being able to select the judge. That is just plain st*pid.

    What needs to happen next is that all of the cases currently assigned to Albright need to be reassigned using the same random 12 judges. I’m sure the Fed Circuit will appreciate the huge drop in mandamus petitions that follow once this is takes effect.

      Unless of course all 12 judges take the “Albright” path.

      This is something that is easy to see happening, given as I have noted previously, there are other courts adopting the methodology that Albright follows (for example, the Federal Court of Claims has publicly advocated following what Albright does).

      The consternation is LESS what one judge does and MORE what one judge does.

    ‘Twas nice while it lasted….

    Good to see the system correcting course, letter bate than neber…

      I agree that this is a welcome development. The remaining judicial districts that (1) allow one to choose a courthouse within a district and (2) have courthouses with only one assigned judge (not a majority, but not exactly a rare phenomenon either) need to follow suit. It is not good to have situations where the plaintiff can choose not only the forum, but also the judge.

      Meanwhile, as WT has previously noted, there is always going to be some jurisdiction that is the most popular for patent plaintiffs to file. If this takes the shine off of WD Tex, be prepared for some new target jurisdiction to emerge.

        “The remaining judicial districts that (1) allow one to choose a courthouse within a district and (2) have courthouses with only one assigned judge (not a majority, but not exactly a rare phenomenon either) need to follow suit”

        There’s nothing here that anyone should follow suit. This order is specific to a subset of Waco cases. People can still Judge shop for other civil litigation in Waco. And if you want judge Moses for a patent case, file in del Rio and you’re 100% guaranteed to get him. Garcia only fixed what became a problem for him, rather than the problem of judge shopping which he effectively protected outside one judge for one type of case.

        When I see people discussing the Senate’s filibuster, I’m frequently struck by them missing how much individual senators enjoy the filibuster for their own sake rather than anything on behalf of their constituents.

        And this order makes me wonder if I’m missing how much individual judges might enjoy Judge shopping.

          “When I see people discussing the Senate’s filibuster, I’m frequently struck by them missing how much individual senators enjoy the filibuster for their own sake rather than anything on behalf of their constituents.”

          Otherwise known as “corruption.”

          struck by them missing how much individual senators enjoy the filibuster for their own sake rather than anything on behalf of their constituents.

          It’s worse than that: rather than “for their own sake,” how about for their party’s sake (Both “D” and “R”).

          George Washington’s aversion to political parties was well founded.

