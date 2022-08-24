DoggyPhone v Furbo

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Andrew Davis is an ophthalmologist in Bellevue.  In his spare time he invents canine communication devices and treat dispensers.  Figure 9 below comes from his US9723813 (2012 priority date).

You can buy something similar from Amazon – the Furbo dog camera.

DoggyPhone has sued Tomofun (maker of Furbo) for patent infringement. DoggyPhone LLC v. Tomofun, LLC., 19-cv-1901 (W.D. Wa. 2022).  Tomofun petitioned for inter partes review (IPR) on five separate grounds.  However, the PTAB denied institution, after finding that the asserted prior art failed to teach all of the claimed elements in the proper combination. (IPR2021-00260 DoggyPhone).  The district court had stayed litigation pending outcome of the IPR.  Now though the case is up and running again with jury trial set for January 2023.

The district court just issued claim construction, refusing to find any of the claim terms indefinite and giving all terms their ‘plain and ordinary meaning.’

= = = =

Asserted claim 7

7. A system for communicating with a pet, comprising:

a treat bin;

a food dispenser that dispenses treats from the treat bin;

an audio device;

a delivery module that: receives a treat delivery command; and in response to the received treat delivery command: dispenses via the food dispenser at least one treat from the treat bin; plays via audio device an audio signal that notifies the pet of availability of a treat; and receives input from the pet; and

a control that transmits to the delivery module a treat delivery command,

wherein the system: in response to a first communication command received from a user, transmits to the delivery module the treat delivery command; plays at least one of live audio or video received from the user of a remote client device; and transmits to the remote client device at least one of live audio or video of the pet, wherein the system begins transmission to the remote client device of at least one of the audio or video of the pet in response to input from the pet.

Hide comments

7 thoughts on “DoggyPhone v Furbo

  1. 2

    Note that since this was a denial of an IPR not an IPR decision, it does not meet the 35 U.S.C. 315 (e)(2) IPR estoppel requirement “that [it] results in a final written decision under section 318(a)”
    I would be interested in an informed comment on how much that situation affects litigation these days?
    But I wonder if the defendant’s best option with this claim is to avoid infringement by turning off the “in response to” in the claim’s “wherein the system begins transmission to the remote client device of at least one of the audio or video of the pet in response to input from the pet” and instead requires normal operator [not dog] remote control of the tv camera?

    Reply Report
  2. 1

    Seems incredibly obvious. Where’s the optional robot hand (remote controlled, with sensors!) that pats the animal on the head after the treat is eaten?

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Can you find anything similar in 2012? Anything?

      As a dog owner, I think this is beyond brilliant.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Both baby monitors and pet treat dispenser systems were available in 2012.

        I’ll also leave this for you to browse: link to core77.com

        The novelty, to the extent it exists here, is gonna be in the edges, like “playing an audio sound” to let the pet know there is food coming, or in activating the video after sensing the dog bark (although, again, baby monitors had been doing this for ages).

        Reply Report
      2. 1.1.2

        Just went and read the IPR. Indeed, the novelty the board found was in playing an audio signal to let the dog know a treat was coming.

        Ringing a bell to let a dog know he is getting a treat. Novel. In 2012. “Beyond brilliant.”

        Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      I could swear that The Jetson’s dog, Astro, had something similar. That’s 40 plus year old prior art right there.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        Really?

        You think going for a fictional thing ought to work?

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture