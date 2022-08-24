— Patent Memes (@PatentMemes) August 15, 2022
We’ve all been there.
This predicament does not only arise because of weak drafting. It can arise because of cited art that one is trying to carve around.
But I agree with anon. Prosecution has become a commodity practice in the U.S. – high volume low return. IMO, it began when universities began filing patent applications prolifically in the early 90s. Tech transfer people did not want to make the hard decisions on what to file on, without having a licensee in place. Around the same time, provisional applications came into use. A perfect solution arose. One could put together a provisional for a low cost, and have a year to decide what to do. The problem is, you get what you pay for, even if you fool yourself into thinking otherwise. Years ago, one university tech transfer head told us he wanted cadillacs for the price of chevettes. We laughed. He was serious.
It takes time to draft a solid application with support for the invention, to get the broadest coverage that will survive challenge.
Definitely I have been in this position, usually when handling the U.S. phase of an application that some CN/EP/JP attorney drafted.
Agree. Some of the worst applications I have ever seen come out of the EP.
They enable the claims and that is just about it.
I hear you.
Unfortunately, I also see this in a fair amount in inherited US cases**.
These DO tend to come from the “you get what you pay for” clients though, and if clients are operating at a bottom-budget level, they are certainly culpable in that “enable the claims and that is just about it” mode that is out there.
** I would estimate that over the last few years that I have had more than 8% of my cases have Office Actions with a higher page count than the application’s detailed description.
Well, at least specifications written in Europe do enable what is claimed. That’s something, I suppose.
Indeed, what more is the specification there to do, other than that? How is it that such enabling descriptions represent the nadir of claim drafting expertise?
The thought occurs, that your comment, WT, was intended as sarcasm. But that surely can’t be, can it? So, if it was not, what do specifications drafted in Europe so signally lack, which those written within the USA automatically include? Can you say more? I’m here to learn.
“Indeed, what more is the specification there to do, other than that?”
(I really need my face palm emoji)
Hmm, let’s try:
🤦
The other place where I used to encounter this phenomenon all the time was applications that were filed pre-Mayo, where the invention that the application was drafted to support is now ruled out of court. Suddenly, you need to pretend that the applicant has invented a method of treatment, rather than a method of diagnosis. You would often find yourself poring through the disclosure (and through the disclosures of incorporated-by-reference documents) looking for treatment details that you could redact into your diagnostic method claim. Mostly that cohort of applications has moved through the pipeline by now, so this does not come up as much anymore.
Common enough occurrence — granted, it is far more typical for those prosecution matters that we inherit.
Almost sure a few attorneys across from me have done that going by what they’ve said.
Yes. Most definitely.
Great question, Dennis. My answer is Yes. But then that might be because much of what passes for “support” under US law falls lamentably far below what is required here in Europe. I have always averred, that the switch to FItF will ramp up what is needed to meet the WD requirement under the US statute.
For these reasons alone, I am curious what other answers to your question you will receive.
MaxDrei,
Your “wish” will not come true – as long as the US continues to have its client drive for a lowest cost prep and pros route.
And by the way – this miserly attitude more often comes from the bigger clients.
anon, as far as I can see with large US corporations, they are becoming ever more expert at putting outside counsel into a position where self-interest (the fear of losing the client) drives the law firm to strive for best practice while surviving on miserly set fee levels. It is self-interest which will prompt a law firm to deliver good quality drafting even when the remuneration from the client is squeezed ever lower.
Or do you disagree?
+1
Market competition working as advertised.
^^^ spoken like a LOT of inside counsel folk DRIVING the dreg.
Completely disagree.
What you more get often than not is a piece of CR_P, corners-cut-to-be-pieces thing that then gets transferred to another firm after the “firm that meets cost targets” Never delivers patents.
Yes, my firm delivers – hence I tend to see a lot of this dreg.
anon, as far as I can see with large US corporations,… the fear of losing the client… drives the law firm to strive for best practice while surviving on miserly set fee levels.
This point might be less apt when addressing anon, who holds himself out as a software patent professional. What really counts as “best practice” in software patents?
The difference between a “well” drafted patent and a “poorly” drafted patent is that the “well” drafted holds up when asserted, but the “poorly” drafted does not. With that in mind, there are so few “well” drafted software patents that it is not meaningfully possible to abstract a set of “best practices” from that meager data set.
Greg being Greg…
Imbibe that “software is the Bad” kool-aid much?
Maybe check out how that “bad” software runs to WELL OVER 50% of patented innovations.
Get out of your Big Pharma- bias closet.