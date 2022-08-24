This predicament does not only arise because of weak drafting. It can arise because of cited art that one is trying to carve around.

But I agree with anon. Prosecution has become a commodity practice in the U.S. – high volume low return. IMO, it began when universities began filing patent applications prolifically in the early 90s. Tech transfer people did not want to make the hard decisions on what to file on, without having a licensee in place. Around the same time, provisional applications came into use. A perfect solution arose. One could put together a provisional for a low cost, and have a year to decide what to do. The problem is, you get what you pay for, even if you fool yourself into thinking otherwise. Years ago, one university tech transfer head told us he wanted cadillacs for the price of chevettes. We laughed. He was serious.

It takes time to draft a solid application with support for the invention, to get the broadest coverage that will survive challenge.