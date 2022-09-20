AI Inventor Poll

If you are thinking about this from the corporate level, check out my new book chapter: Dennis Crouch, Legal Fictions and the Corporation as an Inventive Artificial Intelligence, Forthcoming in Research Handbooks on Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence (R. Abbott, ed). A draft version is available online here: https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=4081569 .

 

10 thoughts on “AI Inventor Poll

    A lot of bigots replied to that poll.

    >Whether an artificial intelligence can be an inventor

    Is that limited to current/near-future “AI”? Or does it also include hypothetical, ST:NG-level AI from the 25th century?

    Hmm, it appears that the foundation of Locke is still absent.

    The Thaler v. Vidal question-presented language “..whether AI discoveries can be patented” seems to falsely implying that AI use is not already being patented (by human inventors). [Of course, “discoveries” of naturally-occurring items may be unpatentable under Sup. Ct. case law 101-exceptions.]

    My first thought was:

    Could the creators of the AI require, as part of licensing their AI to downstream users, that any invention made using their AI as an “inventor”, is automatically assigned, in whole or in part, to the creator of the AI?

      No – the “Slave Doctrine” would prevent this.

      More generally (and to others, notably MaxDrei), I have previously explicated why a mere human “opening a black box and reading the invention of another” does NOT qualify that human reader as a legal inventor.

      This is just not a difficult point to grasp.

      I wondered the same thing. The strategy would be: (1) establish that DABUS is the inventor of things that DABUS generates, (2) establish that Thaler is the assignee of inventions generated by DABUS, (3) give DABUS out for free to anyone willing to take the bargain, and (4) license those inventions back to the DABUS users (or anyone else who’s interested, as the case may be).

      The beauty of the strategy – if it worked – would be that Thaler would, at the very least, have a finger in every pie that DABUS baked. Even if DABUS had to share inventorship, that’s still a pretty good revenue stream.

    Inventors: Alice Smith, San Diego, CA (US), Bob Johnson, San Diego, CA (US), Generative Adversarial Network, San Diego, CA (US), Excel 2019, Redmond, WA (US), 17 #2 Pencils, San Diego, CA (US), 4 Pumpkin Spice Lattes, Seattle, WA (US)…

