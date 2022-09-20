AI Inventor Poll

I wondered the same thing. The strategy would be: (1) establish that DABUS is the inventor of things that DABUS generates, (2) establish that Thaler is the assignee of inventions generated by DABUS, (3) give DABUS out for free to anyone willing to take the bargain, and (4) license those inventions back to the DABUS users (or anyone else who’s interested, as the case may be).

The beauty of the strategy – if it worked – would be that Thaler would, at the very least, have a finger in every pie that DABUS baked. Even if DABUS had to share inventorship, that’s still a pretty good revenue stream.