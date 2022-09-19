Conditional Claim Limitations

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

In re Google, 22-1611 (Fed. Cir. 2022) (non-precedential order)

In Arthrex, the Supreme Court rewrote the Patent Act, charging the USPTO Director with authority to review final written decisions stemming from inter partes and post grant review proceedings (IPR/PGR).  One open question is the Director’s role in mill run patent applications that have been rejected by the Board. There are two particular actions that Directors have taken in recent decades:

  1. Create a stacked rehearing panel that overturns the prior PTAB panel decision. This approach is typically taken when the Director wants to make a precedential statement on some matter of law or procedure.
  2. If the party appeals, admit to the Federal Circuit that the PTAB erred and seek remand to reconsider the PTAB panel decision.  This second path is the approach taken here for Google.

Google’s pending Application No 15/487,516 claims video processing method using adaptive composite intra-prediction.  In its decision, the Board construed three key  claim limitations as “conditional limitations.”  The Board generally gives no patentable weight to conditional method steps in the anticipation/obviousness analysis.  See Ex Parte Schulhauser, 2016 WL 6277792 (PTAB Apr. 28, 2016) (precedential).  Google filed its notice of appeal to the Federal Circuit and must have had some discussions with the Solicitors office because the agency filed its request for remand even before Google filed an opening brief.

I have included the claim below, but the basic setup is that the claim includes the following stylized step:

A method comprising …

in response to a determination that a first block is available, generate a pixel value …

The basic question here is whether this claim limitation requires any action.  The PTAB read it as merely conditional — effectively replacing it with the following:

A method comprising …

if the system determines that a first block is available, then generate a pixel value …

The Board explained its position that the claims did not recite a step of “determining” that the first block exists and so it is not required by the claims.

[W]e understand the phrase “in response to a determination that” a condition exists to be equivalent to a recitation of “if” that condition exists because claim 1 does not affirmatively recite a step of determining that the first prediction pixel is available prior to reciting the step that is performed in response to—i.e., when or if—such a condition exists.

PTAB Appeal 2020-005221.  The PTAB then applied Schulhauser to conclude that “the Examiner need not present evidence of the anticipation of any of the disputed conditional method steps, because they are not required to be performed under the broadest reasonable interpretation of the method steps recited in representative independent claim 1.”  Google sought reconsideration, but the Board stuck to its original decision.

Now before the Federal Circuit, the Director has concluded that the Board erred.  Through the SG, the Director submitted an interesting reason for its determination–that a close reading of the specification shows that the first determination step is present in “every embodiment.”  Thus, according to the Director, the PTAB’s reading of the claims as conditional limitations “would be inconsistent with the specification.”

Upon review, and under the specific facts of this case, the Director acknowledges that the Board erred in designating L1 and L2 as conditional limitations governed by Schulhauser because such a reading would be inconsistent with the specification, which teaches that for every embodiment a first prediction pixel is available and a determination of whether a second prediction pixel is available is made.

Dir Motion to Dismiss.  This statement from the Director appears somewhat contrary to the usual approach of Broadest Reasonable Interpretation (BRI) which avoids importing limitations into the claims simply because they are present in each disclosed embodiment.

Google did not object to the dismissal and the Federal Circuit has ordered a remand.

One important caveat to this case — the application itself appears to still be unpublished. Thus, the information that I’m reporting comes only from public documents filed with the Federal Circuit.  I don’t have the application itself or any of the briefs filed with the PTAB.  I do have the challenged claim:

A method comprising:

generating, by a processor in response to instructions stored on a non-transitory computer readable medium, a decoded current block by decoding an encoded current block, wherein decoding the encoded current block includes adaptive composite intra-prediction, and wherein adaptive composite intra prediction includes:

in response to a determination that a first prediction pixel from a first block immediately adjacent to a first edge of the encoded current block is available for predicting a current pixel of the encoded current block:

determining whether a second prediction pixel from a second block immediately adjacent to a second edge of the encoded current block is available for predicting the current pixel, wherein the second edge is opposite the first edge; and

in response to a determination that the second prediction pixel is available, generating a prediction value for the current pixel based on at least one of the first prediction pixel or the second prediction pixel;

generating a reconstructed pixel corresponding to the current pixel based on the prediction value; and

including the reconstructed pixel in the decoded current block; and

outputting or storing the decoded current block.

Google NOA with PTAB Decisions Attached.

Schulhauser involved a heart-monitoring method claim with the following conditional step:

triggering an alarm state if the electrocardiac signal data is not within the threshold electrocardiac criteria;

Ex parte Schulhauser, APPEAL 2013-007847, 2016 WL 6277792 (Patent Tr. & App. Bd. Apr. 28, 2016) (precedential).  The panel concluded that step in conditional form can be ignored for anticipation purposes.  The Board relied particularly on the Federal Circuit’s non-precedential decision in Cyber settle, Inc. v. Nat’l Arbitration Forum, Inc., 243 Fed. Appx. 603, 607 (Fed. Cir. 2007) where the court explained that: “If the condition for performing a contingent step is not satisfied, the performance recited by the step need not be carried out in order for the claimed method to be performed.”  Id.  Schulhauser distinguished this method-claim from  system claims that include the same conditional functionality since the system “still requires structure for performing the function should the condition occur.” Id.  The MPEP now reflects this same approach:

The broadest reasonable interpretation of a method (or process) claim having contingent limitations requires only those steps that must be performed and does not include steps that are not required to be performed because the condition(s) precedent are not met. For example, assume a method claim requires step A if a first condition happens and step B if a second condition happens. If the claimed invention may be practiced without either the first or second condition happening, then neither step A or B is required by the broadest reasonable interpretation of the claim. If the claimed invention requires the first condition to occur, then the broadest reasonable interpretation of the claim requires step A. If the claimed invention requires both the first and second conditions to occur, then the broadest reasonable interpretation of the claim requires both steps A and B.

MPEP 2111.04 (II).  The Board has relied upon Schulhauser in hundreds of decisions.  However, there appears to be some ongoing debate within the PTAB about the scope of the case, with a number of cases having dissents on this point.  See., e.g., Ex Parte Botman, APPEAL 2021-004052, 2022 WL 4093710 (Patent Tr. & App. Bd. Sept. 2, 2022); Ex Parte Gopalan, APPEAL 2017-007009, 2018 WL 2386111 (Patent Tr. & App. Bd. May 21, 2018); Ex Parte Erhart, APPEAL 2019-004505, 2021 WL 195811 (Patent Tr. & App. Bd. Jan. 8, 2021).

In the appeal, Google was represented by Jonathan Tietz and Andy Dufresne (Perkins).  The per curiam order was issued by Judges Lourie, Chen, and Stark.

Hide comments

55 thoughts on “Conditional Claim Limitations

  1. 7

    As an aside, I looked at the Decision on Appeal [D1] and Decision on Request for Rehearing [D2]. It is classic BS from the Board.

    D1 is basically … the limitations aren’t shown by the reference so we are going to cite this case that the USPTO applies inconsistently to ignore the limitations because we don’t like reversing the Examiner. This is standard PTAB fare.

    In the Request for Rehearing, Google rightfully argues that the Board introduced a new ground of rejection. In D2, the PTAB butchers the law in denying Google’s request that this is a new ground on the basis that “we merely applied the most applicable controlling legal authority to Appellant’s conditional method claims.” Under that standard, there would NEVER be a new ground of rejection based upon the application of a new legal theory by the Board.

    This is from Rambus v. Rea citing In re Leithem: “the PTO must ‘provide prior notice to the applicant of all ‘matters of fact and law asserted’ prior to an appeal hearing before the Board.’” and “The Board may not ‘rel[y] on new facts and rationales not previously raised to the applicant by the examiner.'” The Examiner argued that the limitations were shown in the prior art. The Board said these limitations didn’t have to be shown. How is that NOT a “rationale[] not previously raised … by the examiner”?

    I chuckled when I read who wrote the D1 and D1 as I’ve seen this APJ’s work product in the past. Nothing written in D1 or D2 surprises me. There are certain APJs who stretch the letter of the law and there there are APJs who run roughshod over it. This APJ is closer to the latter than the former.

    Reply Report
    1. 7.1

      As if anyone needs the reminders:

      The PTAB is still a part of the Office.
      The MPEP is still not legal authority, binding on applicants.

      Reply Report
      1. 7.1.1

        Even the MPEP recognizes that all words in a claim must be considered in judging the patentability of a claim against the prior art. In re Wilson, 424 F.2d 1382, 165 USPQ 494 (CCPA 1970).
        However, the evidence is clear that examiners will go to great lengths to ignore claim language and essentially re-write claims for the purpose of rejecting the re-written claims.

        Reply Report
        1. 7.1.1.1

          Who exactly is arguing the words of the claims?

          Reply Report
          1. 7.1.1.1.1

            “The Board generally gives no patentable weight to conditional method steps in the anticipation/obviousness analysis. See Ex Parte Schulhauser, 2016 WL 6277792 (PTAB Apr. 28, 2016) (precedential).”

            Reply Report
            1. 7.1.1.1.1.1

              So who exactly is arguing the words of the claims? In this case? Are you an AI wannabe like anon?

              Reply Report
        2. 7.1.1.2

          Even the MPEP recognizes that all words in a claim must be considered in judging the patentability of a claim against the prior art.

          Considered does not mean it is necessarily given patentable weight. See Printed Matter, conditional limitations, and ineligible subject matter.

          However, the evidence is clear that examiners will go to great lengths to ignore claim language and essentially re-write claims for the purpose of rejecting the re-written claims.

          Why reject something that’s allowable when it’s easier, quicker, and more rewarding to just allow it?

          Reply Report
          1. 7.1.1.2.1

            Why reject something that’s allowable when it’s easier, quicker, and more rewarding to just allow it?
            You tell me. Why do examiners tell me (and many others) that they think a particular application is allowable but are told not to allow it.

            Anyone who deals with LOTS of DIFFERENT examiners have long experienced situations in which an examiner will go to great lengths to reject something on art that isn’t even close.

            I had an examiner call me up and we agreed to to an amendment to place the application in condition for allowance after we appealed. A couple days later I get a call from the examiner (very apologetically) saying that he was told not to allow it and we ended up maintaining the appeal. It was an easy reversal by the Board because it was a lousy rejection.

            You may not seen this kind of stuff on your end, but those of us who have worked with a multitude of different examiners have seen it on our end.

            Reply Report
      2. 7.1.2

        “The PTAB is still a part of the Office.”

        Paid to comment 9/19/2022.

        Can’t argue with that.

        Reply Report
      3. 7.1.3

        Doesn’t it make you mean mad when everybody hands your ass to you time after time?

        Reply Report
        1. 7.1.3.1

          Pardon Potential rePeat for the filter catch…

          Your comment is awaiting moderation.

          September 19, 2022 at 10:45 pm

          Hi Shifty, nice to see you bring out your Tommy persona.

          Even “nicer” seeing that even in replying to another, your 0bsess10n remains on me.

          Reply Report
    2. 7.2

      In the Request for Rehearing, Google rightfully argues that the Board introduced a new ground of rejection.

      I think it’s pretty clear it’s not a new ground. The question is weather Applicant had the opportunity to react to the thrust of the rejection being asserted. The examiner is presumed correct (Applicant has to show error) and therefore Applicant *had* to argue that the scope of the claim included a feature/limitation that was not anticipated/rendered obvious under the cited art. The “new” rejection is that the scope of the claim only includes features/limitations taught by the cited art. Applicant not only had an opportunity to but actually did argue that issue, as the scope of the claim in relation to the prior art was the issue in the appeal.

      The fact that Applicant’s argument resulted in a sideway adverse *legal* holding simply isn’t relevant – the fact that neither side (the examiner nor the applicant) cites a proper legal standard does not run afoul of due process so long as they have an opportunity to argue the issue.

      By your logic, if one party argued Case A was controlling precedent and the other party argued Case B was controlling precedent, due process would prevent a tribunal from holding Case C to be controlling precedent without allowing rebriefing. And yet tribunals (including the Supreme Court) opine a legal standard that is distinct from both side’s assertions *all the time.*

      Reply Report
      1. 7.2.1

        I think it’s pretty clear it’s not a new ground. The question is weather Applicant had the opportunity to react to the thrust of the rejection being asserted.
        NO. It is not the “rejection being asserted.” It is the the grounds of the rejection — i.e., the factual and legal basis of the rejection. If the legal basis changes, then the grounds have changed.

        The examiner is presumed correct
        Wrong yet again. Read Ex parte Frye. The rejection is reviewed anew. The Examiner presents a prima facie case. Appellant rebuts it with evidence/argument. The Board then reviews the issues raised by appellant anew in view of all of the evidence/argument. There is no presumption of correctness given to the Examiner. Read In re Oetiker (“If examination at the initial stage does not produce a prima facie case of unpatentability, then without more the applicant is entitled to grant of the patent.”)

        The “new” rejection is that the scope of the claim only includes features/limitations taught by the cited art. Applicant not only had an opportunity to but actually did argue that issue, as the scope of the claim in relation to the prior art was the issue in the appeal.
        Wrong for yet a third time. A fair opportunity to react to the thrust of the rejection would entail arguing that the Board’s precedential opinion didn’t apply because the language was different than that in Schulhauser.

        the fact that neither side (the examiner nor the applicant) cites a proper legal standard does not run afoul of due process so long as they have an opportunity to argue the issue.
        Wrong for the fourth time. The legal standard is the ground of rejection. What is about the language from In re Leitham that “[m]ere reliance on the same statutory basis and the same prior art references, alone, is insufficient to avoid making a new ground of rejection when the Board relies on new facts and rationales not previously raised to the applicant by the Examiner” (emphasis added) don’t you understand? The Shulhauser citation was a “rationale[] not previously raised.”

        By your logic, if one party argued Case A was controlling precedent and the other party argued Case B was controlling precedent, due process would prevent a tribunal from holding Case C to be controlling precedent without allowing rebriefing.
        Wrong for the fifth time. If Case A, Case B, and Case C all involved the same issue, then there would be no new grounds of rejection. However, if Case C involved an issue not raised by the Examiner, then yes — a new grounds of rejection.

        And yet tribunals (including the Supreme Court) opine a legal standard that is distinct from both side’s assertions *all the time.*
        It isn’t a new ground because Applicant/Appellant got to argue what the legal standard should be. This is entirely different than pulling a different standard out of the hat, applying it, and then affirming based upon a “rationale[] not previously raised to the applicant by the Examiner.”

        “rationale[] not previously raised to the applicant by the Examiner.”
        “rationale[] not previously raised to the applicant by the Examiner.”
        “rationale[] not previously raised to the applicant by the Examiner.”
        “rationale[] not previously raised to the applicant by the Examiner.”
        “rationale[] not previously raised to the applicant by the Examiner.”

        a “rationale[] not previously rasied to the applicant by the Examiner.”

        a “rationale[] not previously rasied to the applicant by the Examiner.”

        a “rationale[] not previously rasied to the applicant by the Examiner.”

        Reply Report
  2. 6

    Dennis, there is a third way the PTO management can overrule a PTAB decision on a patent application that is on appeal at the Fed. Cir., which is for the PTO Solicitor to concede and withdraw, ending the appeal. That happened years ago on appealed Beauregard claims.

    Reply Report
    1. 6.1

      I remember that one.

      Although I thought the PTO should have continued, as I’ve always thought Beauregard claims were invalid.

      Reply Report
      1. 6.1.1

        Alright, without getting snarky (or ‘offensive’), please explain why such claims are invalid (feel free to have your explanation include legal and scientific reasoning).

        Thanks.

        Reply Report
      2. 6.1.2

        A copyright lobbyist who somehow became the head of the USPTO (I know how; it’s in the public record) decided it wasn’t worth the trouble to defend on appeal. He said he was going to teach the fed cir about parents but never did.

        Reply Report
        1. 6.1.2.1

          I said “patents” but the spell chick knew better.

          Reply Report
          1. 6.1.2.1.1

            … and Sammy too! No expenses spared tonight.

            Reply Report
  3. 5

    The board’s interpretation is not how I personally would’ve treated the claims, but I am aware of examiners who understand that language to be conditional. So I would’ve much rathered Vidal had let the appeal play out so that the CAFC could conclusively resolve this “in response to…” language. Given their hanging of the new interpretation on the specification, I doubt she will be directing OPLA to clarify the MPEP. So nothing changes or is clarified, and only Google benefits.

    Reply Report
    1. 5.1

      “only Google benefits.”

      Gee, and where have we seen that before?

      “All your justice are belong to us.”
      — Google

      Reply Report
    2. 5.2

      only Google benefits.

      Well, Google is the one who paid the application fee for this particular application. If—as seems evident here—the PTO realizes that it has this one wrong, then the PTO owes it to Google to correct the mistake sooner rather than later.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.2.1

        I do not object to the expedited resolution for Google but rather leaving unstated the rule by which it was determined that Google was wronged.

        Crouch gently says that the explanation here “appears somewhat contrary” to BRI policy, but I would say it flatly contradicts BRI policy. An examiner who justified a narrower than BRI interpretation by “every embodiment disclosed included this” would be handed an error.

        If the office thinks that “in response to…” is not conditional, then that should be put in the MPEP. If the office thinks that unclaimed features referenced in every embodiment limits the BRI, then that should be put in the MPEP. If they are not confident enough to put either of these positions into the MPEP, perhaps they should not be confident about whether they wronged Google, and they should let the CAFC clarify the law.

        Reply Report
        1. 5.2.1.1

          Fair point. A revision to the MPEP is the right outcome, as you say.

          Reply Report
          1. 5.2.1.1.1

            A revision of the MPEP because a change to Office policy or because of a change of binding precedent at the fed cir?

            Reply Report
        2. 5.2.1.2

          “If the office thinks that unclaimed features referenced in every embodiment limits the BRI, then that should be put in the MPEP.”

          Exactly right. But what about the next Director?

          Reply Report
    3. 5.3

      So I would’ve much rathered Vidal had let the appeal play out so that the CAFC could conclusively resolve this “in response to…”
      The USPTO probably realized that they didn’t have a (legal) leg to stand on and withdrawing the case was better than getting trounced at the CAFC.

      Reply Report
      1. 5.3.1

        Then they should admit that as the basis for the error and move to incorporate this determination into the MPEP.

        Reply Report
        1. 5.3.1.1

          I agree 100%. However, from my experience with the USPTO and MPEP, they are far more likely to delete (from the MPEP) citations to case law supporting an applicant’s arguments than they are to add a citation that supports an applicant’s arguments.

          Reply Report
          1. 5.3.1.1.1

            Plus a gazillion

            Reply Report
            1. 5.3.1.1.1.1

              Why does everybody ignore your contributions, Snowflake?

              Reply Report
              1. 5.3.1.1.1.1.1

                … says the guy that literally (and eagerly) counts my every word.

                So precious.

                But I must say, THIS topic has lit a fire under your bonnet.

                Is this one in which your past role at the Patent Office intersected with?

                Reply Report
  4. 4

    Schulhauser is another backdoor attempt by the USPTO/PTAB to (improperly) make substantive law with their precedential decisions. Leaving aside that it is improper for the USPTO/PTAB to make substantive law, they confuse optional limitations with conditional limitations.

    An optional limitation is something like this: wherein the motor is an AC motor or a DC motor. For anticipation, you don’t need show in the prior art both an AC motor and a DC motor. You just need to show one.
    Another example of an optional limitation is something like this: wherein the motor could be an AC motor. The “could be” indicates the language is optional.

    The critical claim language in Ex parte Shulhauser is the following:
    [L1] triggering an alarm state if the threshold tissue perfusion data is not within the threshold tissue perfusion criteria; and
    [L2] triggering an alarm state if the threshold tissue perfusion data is within the threshold tissue perfusion criteria and the heart sound data indicates that S3 and S4 heart sounds are detected,
    [L3] wherein if an alarm state is not triggered, the physiological data associated with the subject is collected at the expiration of the preset time interval.
    (Limitations labeled for convenience).

    In this instance, you have (potentially) mutually-exclusive claim language. Either the threshold tissue perfusion data is within the threshold or not. Thus, either L1 applies or L2 applies but not both — assuming that “the threshold perfusion data” refers to a single instance and not multiple instances. Also, if either L1 or L2 applies (i.e., an alarm state is triggered), then L3 does not apply since it applies “if an alarm state is not triggered.” These limitations could therefore be deemed “optional” and are not required to be disclosed by the prior art. BTW — this is an example of BAD claim drafting.

    What Schulhauser gets right is that while this analysis applies to a method claim, it does not apply to a device claim in which a processor is configured to perform these operations. I could delve into this deeper but suffice it to say that Typhoon Touch v. Dell and Nazomi v. Nokia apply.

    What the Board gets wrong all the time is that the presence of a conditional limitation (e.g., perform A based upon B, or perform A if B, or perform A responsive to B) is not necessarily indicative of an optional limitation. While the Schulhauser claims included conditional limitations, it was the combination of the mutually-exclusive limitations that made certain limitations “optional” — not the mere presence of conditional limitations. A conditional limitation establishes a relationship between two elements (e.g., “A” and “B”) and it is not intended to make these limitations optional. The way Schulhauser should be properly construed is that if the claim recites mutually exclusive limitations then one is optional. However, conditional is NOT the same as optional.

    The Board relied upon Cyber settle, Inc. v. Nat’l Arbitration Forum, Inc., 243 Fed. Appx. 603, 607 (Fed. Cir. 2007). The language “If the condition for performing a contingent step is not satisfied, the performance recited by the step need not be carried out in order for the claimed method to be performed” is unaccompanied by any case citation. Cyber settle does include similar language to that found in Schulhauser. However, that language was not addressed by the opinion. Rather, the “contingent” discussion by the Federal Circuit involved language that did not include contingent/conditional language. As such, the Federal Circuit’s language appears to be dicta.

    Reply Report
    1. 4.1

      Big +1 Wandering. Thanks.

      Reply Report
  5. 3

    Dennis – the Schulhauser link is broken.

    I’ve changed my approach to these kinds of claims. I stay away from using “whether” or “if” in claims in favor of reciting actual performance. I tend to use the following format:

    determining [something];
    in response to determining [something], [performing an action]

    YMMV

    Reply Report
    2. 3.2

      YMMV indeed — “single actor” concerns definitely impact that approach

      Reply Report
      1. 3.2.1

        But certainly not in this situation, Anon.

        Reply Report
        1. 3.2.1.1

          Not so. Retain as Prof Ccrouch pointed out – this is still under non-publication.

          Reply Report
          1. 3.2.1.1.1

            Auto correct – not so certain…

            Reply Report
            1. 3.2.1.1.1.1

              You’ve admitted that you get paid extra if somebody “engages” with you. Tell us more.

              Reply Report
              1. 3.2.1.1.1.1.1

                Thank$ – misrepresenting our past discussions on how I enterprise off of how YOU choose to 0bsess over me IS one of the payout categories.

                But you already knew that, eh?

                Reply Report
    3. 3.3

      Isn’t that what they do? “in response to a determination that a first prediction pixel from a first block immediately adjacent to a first edge of the encoded current block is available for predicting a current pixel of the encoded current block:”…

      (I’m not sure I see why you need the “determining [something]”, when you already say “in response to determining [something],…” Seems redundant.)

      Reply Report
      1. 3.3.1

        I suppose the examiner can say that since you don’t have a determining step , then the ‘In response to …’ step may never occur, and thus not give it patentable weight!

        Reply Report
        1. 3.3.1.1

          That was the position that the Office explicitly recanted.

          Reply Report
          1. 3.3.1.1.1

            Nope. Maybe read the filings?

            Reply Report
            1. 3.3.1.1.1.1

              My comment is accurate.

              Thanks anyway.

              Reply Report
        2. 3.3.1.2

          Odd – had error saying post was “duplicate” but ‘neither’ shows up.

          Reply Report
  6. 2

    I agree that the examiner should not need to account for optional limitations, but this one does not look so optional to me. Glad to see the PTO admit its mistake and try to correct it before any more resources are wasted.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Because of the language of the claim? Or what?

      Reply Report
    2. 2.2

      Not optional in the language of the claims or not optional because of something else?

      Reply Report
  7. 1

    Andy Dufresne — literally, a Classic name.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      I had to look it up, Shawshank Redemption – great movie. Original was much better than the renake imo.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        I hate renakes.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          Hmmm – somebody even attempting Nym theft….?

          Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture