Disclaimer and Dedication

The chart above shows the number of disclaimed/dedicated patents per year going back to 1995. Every year it has been a relatively small number, and for each instance there is usually some strategic reason for the disclaimer. As you can see, FY2022 is figuratively off the charts–almost triple any year since 2005. I have not yet figured out whether the change here reflects some important change in practice or just a statistical anomaly. Can someone help me understand what is going on here?

You can find these in the Official Gazette notices.