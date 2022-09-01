Tribunal Burden – Nike v. Adidas

Patent

Nike, Inc. v. Adidas AG & Kathi Vidal, 21-1903 (Fed. Cir. 2022)

This ongoing dispute between the two athletic apparel companies has been ongoing since Adidas filed its IPR petition back in in 2012.  IPR2013-00067.  The decade is explainable procedurally–this is the third appeal in the case.  The appeals have all centered on Nike’s proposed substitute claims.  Initially, the Board refused to allow Nike to enter a substitute claim.  That decision was partially vacated on appeal by Nike, Inc. v. Adidas AG, 812 F.3d 1326 (Fed. Cir. 2016) (Nike I) and then the doctrine of  allowing substitute claims was substantially shifted by the court’s en banc decision in Aqua Prods., Inc. v. Matal, 872 F.3d 1290 (Fed. Cir. 2017). The Board then issued a second written decision concluding that the substitute claims were obvious.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit again vacated based upon the PTAB’s failure to provide notice that it would rely upon a particular prior art reference (Spencer). Nike, Inc. v. Adidas AG, 955 F.3d 45 (Fed. Cir. 2020) (Nike II).   Back on remand, the Board opened the case to additional briefing on obviousness and then concluded again that the new claims were obvious.  The PTAB again relied upon Spencer to teach a particular stitch configuration for flat lace holes.

Ordinary IPR proceedings place the burden of proof on the petitioner who challenged the patents. 35 U.S.C. 316(e) (“petitioner shall have the burden of proving a proposition of unpatentability by a preponderance of the evidence.”).   Things get a little bit tricky with amended and substitute claims.  Originally (pre-Aqua), the Board had held that the patentee had the burden of showing the patentability of any new claims.  However, in Aqua, the en banc Federal Circuit held that 316(e) applies also to amended claims.  Aqua (the AIA “places the burden of persuasion with respect to the patentability of amended claims on the petitioner.”).

Who Has the Burden – Petitioner, Patentee, or the Board?: In adversarial proceedings, we typically argue about which party has the burden of proving some factual contention.  At times, however, the burden is placed upon the judicial tribunal instead.  In my civil procedure class yesterday we covered Rule 11 sanctions and discussed how the rules empower the judge to act sua sponte, but must issue a written order that “describe the sanctioned conduct and explain the basis for the sanction.”  FRCP R. 11.

In this case, it was the Board that raised the use of Spencer to teach the lace-hole in the substitute claim. And, despite the seeming direct statement from Aqua that the petitioner bears the burden, the Board concluded that in that situation the Board could take-on the burden of persuasion itself.  The Board noted the unusual circumstances of substitute claims that raise new issues not expected by the petition and that – at times petitioners “fail to raise certain evidence of unpatentability that is readily identifiable and persuasive.”  In order to protect the integrity of the system, it is the Board’s responsibility to step-up and provide the evidence.  The Board read Aqua as prohibiting any shifting of the burden onto the patentee, but failing to provide any guidance in the situation of patentability questions raised by the Board.

On appeal here, the Court refused to particularly answer this question.  Rather, the court noted that the petitioner (Adidas) met the burden of proof in its briefing on remand.  Thus, even if the Board’s statement regarding its burden is in error, that error is harmless.

The Board and Adidas’s arguments mirror each other, and therefore, the outcome below would have been the same regardless of whether the burden fell to Adidas or the Board. We thus find it unnecessary to determine here whether, in an inter partes review, the petitioner or Board bears the burden of persuasion for an unpatentability ground raised sua sponte by the Board against proposed substitute claims.

Slip Op. Obviousness affirmed.

= = = =

One reason why it is totally fine for the court to duck the question of burden allocation is that the Patent Office has adopted a revised rule that expressly allocates the burdens of persuasion.  The rule codified at 37 C.F.R. § 42.121(d).  Under the new rules a petitioner always has the burden: “A petitioner bears the burden of persuasion to show, by a preponderance of the evidence, that any proposed substitute claims are unpatentable.”

Hide comments

8 thoughts on “Tribunal Burden – Nike v. Adidas

  1. 2

    Ha! Some claims take us a little longer to kill . . . but kill ’em we will!

    (Even if we have to do so over, and over, and over again.)

    — PTAB Death Squad

    (p.s. And a big “sorry” to all those independent inventors and small innovative companies who can’t afford to millions Nike can to defend their innovations.)

    Note to Congress: Just look at what’s happened since you created the PTAB.

    This can’t be what you intended, can it?

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      Easy answer: yes.

      Pretending that the AIA was not an object of Congressional Capture is not very helpful.

      Reply Report
  2. 1

    Query if timing and due process may be more important in IPRs than the burden of persuasion re substituted claims. If a new rejection is needed for proper examination of the substituted claim’s alleged distinctions, then, irrespective of whether raised by the Board or the petitioner, the parties need an adequate new opportunity for responsive evidence and arguments.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Honestly, the idea of the Board raising a new issue sua sponte in an IPR just strikes me as counterproductive—full stop, without further considerations of timing. To my mind, the way it should play out is that Nike proposes the substitute claims, Adidas has a full and fair chance to shoot those claims down, and the PTAB adjudicates between Nike and Adidas. If the PTAB APJs believe that there is a defect in Nike’s claims that Adidas did not properly address, then the right way to deal with that is to pass on the substitute claims in the IPR, let the litigation between Nike and Adidas proceed in court, and pull the newly published substitute claims into an ex parte re-exam (which the PTO may always do at any time).

      This is fair to all parties. It preserves the resources of the PTAB to do IPRs. It does not tie up the district court’s docket with a lot of unnecessary PTAB delay. It is fair to Adidas, because they have no one to blame but themselves if they missed a material flaw in Nike’s proposed claims, but also fair to the public because it does not just let the claims sit around until someone else knocks against them. Three back-and-forths between the CAFC and the PTAB, however, is not really consistent with the way that Congress intended IPRs to work. They are supposed to be faster than ordinary district court litigation, not an endless morass of errors and remands.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        Greg, an issue with what you are proposing is that if the patent owner in an IPR introduces substitute claims that petitioner does not oppose [typically because it does not now infringe], that the PTO should re-issue patents with new claims that have never been examined at all by anyone per 35 USC 318(b), in spite of 35 USC 318(a) requiring a patentability opinion, and with a statutory presumption of validity! Also, the unusual amount of back and forth between PTAB and CAFC here was re a changing legal issue.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          [A]n issue with what you are proposing is that if the… petitioner does not oppose…,… the PTO should re-issue patents with new claims that have never been examined at all…,… and with a statutory presumption of validity!

          I confess that I do not see this as much of a problem. By necessity, the substitute claims do not extend beyond that which was examined pre-grant. Meanwhile, as I said, there is no problem with the PTO re-examining these claims—in a proper, ex parte re-examination. I am not proposing that the claims simply be left out there (although even that would not be a socially intolerable state of affairs). I just do not believe that an IPR is the right forum in which to tackle these issues. Sanding off the rough edges of as-yet unexamined claims is better handled in an actual examination setting, rather than an IPR/PGR.

          Reply Report
          1. 1.1.1.1.1

            Yet again, Greg has just not been paying attention:

            By necessity, the substitute claims do not extend beyond that which was examined pre-grant.

            So what?

            Not “extending beyond” something being deemed not properly granted does ZERO to set the (new) limit of what is properly granted.

            Let’s do a simple illustration.

            For argument’s sake, let’s say a “truly grantable” patent has bounds of 500 feet.

            Let’s say that the original (and now being stated to be improperly granted) claims had bounds of one mile.

            Let’s further say (for this example), that the putative infringer is ‘happy’ with bounds of one mile less fifteen paces.

            Query: what is the valid examined bounds?

            Reply Report
        2. 1.1.1.2

          There STILL is no (True) examination, Paul.

          (not even the tribunal are proper examiners)

          Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture