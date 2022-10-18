RFC: Design Patent Attorneys and Expanding PTAB Litigator Potential

A few thoughts:

(1) The existence of patent agents and tax attorneys (i.e., accountants who are admitted to practice before the IRS’ tax court but not in federal district courts) shows that it is possible for the bar to police the distinction between limited admission and general admission to the practice of law.

(2) That being the case, there is no reason why we could not also have (e.g.) limited admission professionals who might only practice in family court, or in certain other more specialized areas of the law. This would increase the supply of professional legal assistance in various areas, making such assistance more affordable to the public.

(3) With that in mind, I agree that it makes sense to create a limited admission category for design professionals. It is good for the consuming public (i.e., design patent applicants) to have an added range of professionals from which to choose.

(4) I also favor the idea of letting not registration-number bearing litigators practice in front of the PTAB for IPR/PGR. If the client is o.k. with entrusting such a matter to someone with a bar admission but without a registration number, that should be good enough for the rest of us. Such a person would be allowed to handle exactly the same issue in front of a district court, so why should they be regarded as unable to handle the issues in front of the PTAB. It might be the case that they are unable to handle the issue, but that is true of any given legal professional (even one with a registration number), and that risk does not keep any of us awake at night. Be it on the client’s own head if s/he makes a poor choice of legal professional, but it should not trouble us.