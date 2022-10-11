Bolstering the Robustness and Reliability of Patents

I should add, we could do quite a bit to help out with these things, but there isn’t a lot of will to make things happen to make patents primo. This largely being because of money and historical practice. Could do a drawings check when the application comes in the door and make them have at least half formal drawings by the time the examiner gets the case. Could do like the ROW does and make them put part numbers in the claims, or take a more modern approach and have them put the part numbers linked to claim limitations in a digital markup of the claims instead of the actual claims, with modern tech. Could encourage examiners to discuss claims, claim construction, and the office’s adopted claim construction, whenever the claims appear at all iffy/subject to two or more interpretations/at all difficult to understand and provide generous incentive to do so, and have the claim construction put on the record for any tough or hard to understand limitations. Could make patent claims adjustable further down the road (which I still don’t understand why they are not if we’re going to have the current claiming ability and if it’s the patent is an entitlement, especially if it is only for narrowing amendments). Could do a thousand things, but nobody really wants to spend more money or overturn the historical practice. Arguably because of the courts being so clamped down on the patentees.