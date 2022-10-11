Bolstering the Robustness and Reliability of Patents

USPTO Director Kathi Vidal is beginning to move forward with various initiatives that I’ll discuss in upcoming posts. Most recently though, the Office issued a Request for Comments seeking public input on mechanisms for “bolstering the robustness and reliability of patents.” Comments due January 3, 2023 via Federal eRulemaking Portal at regulations.gov (docket: PTO-P-2022-0025).  The document includes a commitment from the USPTO to increase patent examiner time, training and resources.

One question asked in the RFC is whether the USPTO should require patent applicants to link claim limitations to particular disclosures in the originally filed specification.  That linkage would facilitate examiner understanding of the invention as well as considerations such as enablement and written description.  In some cases cases, the office could automatically demand more detailed analysis — such as for genus; markush; or functional claim limitations.

14 thoughts on “Bolstering the Robustness and Reliability of Patents

    Why not skip ahead to the next step which is to have the Applicants examine their own applications but the result has to be a half-a$$ed rejection just like the ones the examiners make.

    I agree with the good director. Also, in other news, the market is well down bros, great time to buy. In still other news Tulsi “the hawaiian mommy” Gabbard quit the dem party, on account of her being too based. Hopefully more dems, like maybe our good director, will follow suit.

      I should add, we could do quite a bit to help out with these things, but there isn’t a lot of will to make things happen to make patents primo. This largely being because of money and historical practice. Could do a drawings check when the application comes in the door and make them have at least half formal drawings by the time the examiner gets the case. Could do like the ROW does and make them put part numbers in the claims, or take a more modern approach and have them put the part numbers linked to claim limitations in a digital markup of the claims instead of the actual claims, with modern tech. Could encourage examiners to discuss claims, claim construction, and the office’s adopted claim construction, whenever the claims appear at all iffy/subject to two or more interpretations/at all difficult to understand and provide generous incentive to do so, and have the claim construction put on the record for any tough or hard to understand limitations. Could make patent claims adjustable further down the road (which I still don’t understand why they are not if we’re going to have the current claiming ability and if it’s the patent is an entitlement, especially if it is only for narrowing amendments). Could do a thousand things, but nobody really wants to spend more money or overturn the historical practice. Arguably because of the courts being so clamped down on the patentees.

    “mechanisms for ‘bolstering the robustness and reliability of patents.’”

    Sorry, Director, but the first thing to do is to put down your torch and stop with such straw man assertions.

    There is no there, there, Kathi.

    The biggest problem ISN’T the issued patents themselves, but the anti-patent forces of evil, including (but not necessarily limited to) the anti-patent SCOTUS judges, the anti-patent CAFC judges, the anti-patent district court judges, the anti-patent PTAB members, the anti-patent Senators and Congress members, and yes — even some anti-patent employees of the Patent Office itself.

    These are the forces that render patents unreliable.

    THESE.

      I think you nailed it.

    One obvious, simple and inexpensive patent examination improvement (suggested several times over the years) is simply better docket control, more like a competent modern court docket system.
    For example, when any patent application has been sitting pending un-issued for more than XX years from its true (earliest claimed priority) filing date, it could be put under direct supervisory responsibility of the Group Director for expediting it’s examination. If even that does not work quickly enough the Director could transfer it to the Central Reexamination Unit (CRU). The PTOs unfortunate prior docket management reputation for “submarine” patents and prosecution laches should not be continued. It encourages time-wasting RCE’s or continuations and new claims written years later to cover different and independently developed commercial products of others.

      Is submarining even a problem anymore (I ask somewhat rhetorically)?

      RCEs do not extend patent term. Continuations do not extend patent term.

      New claims written years later to cover different and independently developed commercial products of others are the rightful entitlement of applicants who have specification support for their claims.

      What does extend patent term–and even then, usually only slightly beyond the natural term–is examiners holding to untenable rejection positions that are not sustained on appeal. If you want to kill “submarine” patents, improve the PABC process to weed out bad rejections and find ways to hasten the ex parte PTAB process.

    It appears that Kathi Vidal is doing everything in her power to undermine US patents.

    Among the proposals here are a requirement for applicants to admit, as part of a terminal disclaimer, that the claims are not patentability distinct from those over which they’re being disclaimed. That’s substantive rulemaking, which the PTO isn’t authorized to do.

    Meanwhile, the admin side of the PTO is a mess: notices being sent that say that provisional are going to publish; powers of attorney bounced for no apparent reason; documents being reclassified by the PTO; replacing (with no prior warning) the patent and application search with a new search system that makes it super difficult to pull up a copy of the document as published; closing public PAIR for no good reason; Patentcenter screwing up; and full steam ahead on the docx money grab.

    The woman is either evil or clueless.

      She is not clueless. She comes at patent law from the POV of big tech, not pharma. Everything she is doing is consistent with that POV.

    A simple step would be to make PTAB decisions searchable by Examiner so that practitioners can regularly cite those cases where the Examiner was reversed in situations where that same Examiner is making the same/similar error.

      +1

      Yes.

      That.

      How many people is that going to help? 10? 100?

