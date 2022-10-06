Has Eligibility become Quixotic?

by Dennis Crouch

In re: Janke, Docket No. 22-1274 (Fed. Cir. 2022) (R.36 Judgment)

Mr. Garth Janke is a former HP engineer and now a patent attorney at Garth Janke LLC.  Janke is also an inventor. Most recently, he has been pursuing patent protection on his clog-free leaf rake.  His Dulcinea. I live in a forest and have a basic rule against raking or blowing leaves–otherwise my grass would grow and then I would need to mow. But, to each his own.

Janke’s invention can be seen in the two drawings above. The Fig. 1 is a traditional prior art rake. Janke’s improvement is shown in Fig. 3. The improvement is to put a hole toward the end of each rake-tine.  A user can thread a string-trimmer line through the holes to help prevent leaf-clog.  Janke’s claim 1 is directed at a rake with holes through the tines. And he did a nice job of making clear to everyone “the holes through the tines are the only thing about the product of Claim 1 that is new.”

But, Claim 1 isn’t at issue in this appeal. Rather, the appeal focuses on the steps of constructing the rake, which the PTAB concluded lacked eligibility.  Claim 21 is directed to putting a 3-d model of the rake on a computer; Dependent claim 26 is adds a step of actually building the rake by printing-out the model using a 3D printer.

21. A process for enabling a clog-resistant feature in a hand-held leaf rake, comprising installing a first mathematical model on a computer [that represents the rake with holes in the tines].

26. The process of claim 21, further comprising applying the first mathematical model on a commercially available 3D printer to result in transforming the first mathematical model into a real leaf rake head product as defined by the first mathematical equations.

The procedure of the case is a bit wonky. Janke agreed with the examiner and the PTAB that the claims lacked eligibility under Section 101 – as interpreted by the Supreme Court.  The PTAB thus complied and affirmed the examiner rejections.  Janke then brought his appeal to the Federal Circuit, again beginning with an opening statement against his interest:

Appellant agrees with the Patent Office that the Claims 21-35 on appeal fall within the judicial exceptions to the 35 U.S.C. § 101 statutory allowances for patent-eligibility arising from Gottschalk v. Benson and Parker v. Flook.

The brief went-on to argue that two decisions are wrongly decided because and that they create a difficult threshold problem.  Representing himself, Janke asks the Federal Circuit to answer the following question:

Starting with the mathematical model itself, i.e., the “first” mathematical model of the leaf rake head product recited in Claim 21, then considering the additional limitation in Claim 21 of installing the model on a computer, then considering the additional limitation in Claim 26 of applying the model on a 3D printer to result in making the product, and finally considering Claim 1 to the product itself, when does the claimed subject matter become patent eligible and why?

Janke Appellate Brief.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit did not bite, but rather has simply issued another Rule 36 Affirmance without opinion.  I expect Janke will climb back on Rocinante and continue his fight to the the Supreme Court.

16 thoughts on “Has Eligibility become Quixotic?

  1. 5

    I claim a new widget.

    I claim steps that result in the generation of my new widget.

    I claim machinery “configured to perform the function of generating” my new widget.

    I claim taking a picture of my new widget.

    I claim plugging my widget into an electrical outlet to supply power to my widget.

    Which of these things did I invent? (Hint: There is only one right answer.)

    1. 5.1

      Which of these things did I invent?
      Like most things — it depends.

      The widget and steps are definitely inventions. The machinery may be inventive depending upon if it needs any changes to make the new widget. The taking a picture is unlikely to be patentable (printed matter). Plugging in the widget (i.e., using the widget) is likely to be patentable.

      Now if you disagree, I would like to see case law that supports your position.

  2. 4

    Why not a method claim for writing a book with instructions for making the rake, and a dependent claim for following those instructions “resulting in the rake”?

    What’s the legal difference between those claims and these?

    The larger question seems to be: if you’ve got a valid claim to an eligible object, what’s to be gained by reciting method claims along the lines of “make the structure using a known method for making the structure”

    Making the structure infringes the structure claim. It seems pointless if you’ve got the structure claim to introduce nonsense like “A method for making the structure comprising making a phone call to a parts supplier” etc.

    1. 4.1

      Put another way, if you invent a structure and obtain a patent claim, you are entitled to prevent others from making, using and selling the structure.

      You aren’t entitled to sue people for thinking about the structure, describing the structure, for describing how to make it, for drawing it, or “modeling it” in an abstract form on any medium. All that stuff is dedicated to the public forever the moment that the patent application is published.

    2. 4.2

      This is the relatively interesting question and it’s not even that interesting: “considering the additional limitation in Claim 26 of applying the model on a 3D printer to result in making the product”

      There’s nothing properly described in the claims that is new and distinguishable from well-known prior art methods of making stuff EXCEPT for the recitation of the desired end product. That’s the problem. You can call it a 101 problem (by ignoring the desired result, which is doctrinally permitted, and realizing that there is no inventive method) or you can call it a 112 problem.

      “finally considering Claim 1 to the product itself, when does the claimed subject matter become patent eligible and why?”

      The rake is eligible because it’s a physical structure described in structural (not functional) terms which distinguish it from the prior art. The method claims are problematic because of the reasons set forth above. You can invent a structure and claim a structure by describing one method of making it. By doing so, you aren’t entitled to CLAIM at an abstracted level every process that can be generically described which results in your product.

      Look at this way: I can theoretically obtain a patent on a non-obvious method of making your rake that utilizes a 3-d printer (or “a factory”) UNLESS you previously described those methods in sufficient detail that you can claim the genus. That doesn’t mean I am entitled to make your rake (if your patent on the rake is valid). It just means that you don’t own the patent rights to my method.

  3. 3

    The model is effectively instructions for controlling the 3D printer and thus has a functional relationship with the machine of the 3D printer.

    You should be able to patent the model used by the 3D printer to create the manufacture.

    Full stop. I am sure the Moonies will disagree.

    1. 3.1

      Ignoring the 101 issue, what about other issues? Code-controlled 3D printing of all kinds of structures with holes is not new. Is everyone who gets a patent claim on a new structure also entitled to get patent claims on math code for making it on a 3D printer in the same patent? Shouldn’t there have been a restriction requirement? Is that an allegedly novel improved method of operating a 3D printer?

      1. 3.1.1

        “ Is everyone who gets a patent claim on a new structure also entitled to get patent claims on math code for making it on a 3D printer in the same patent?”

        The so-called (and correctly called, and now defunct) “antibody exception” comes to mind.

        You get what you describe in structural terms distinguishing the allegedly non-obvious structure from the prior art. That’s the only rule that ever made sense.

        1. 3.1.1.1

          So, you want to impose structural terms of a virus to the structure of information processing inventions.

          I get it now. What a pinhead idea.

      2. 3.1.2

        Paul, it the issues are all the same. It is very much like a CRM claim.

        Seems to me that the public policy should be you would want to protect the mathematical model that would generate the manufacture otherwise it would be almost impossible to protect the manufacture as more and more manufactures are based on machines that make the manufacture based on received models.

        I don’t get why you should care. If the manufacture is patented, what is the big deal to allow protection for the mathematical model to build the manufacture?

        1. 3.1.2.1

          “ If the manufacture is patented, what is the big deal to allow protection for the mathematical model to build the manufacture?”

          The correct term here is “all mathematical models” and most people will understand the issue when the correct term is used.

          Beyond that, “mathematical models” aren’t eligible subject matter and they ne er have been and, yes, they’ve been around for a long, long time.

          1. 3.1.2.1.1

            Oh brother. And all “mathematical models” are the same no doubt under your virus structure test.

            1. 3.1.2.1.1.1

              I have no idea what you are talking about (as usual) when you refer to “your viral structure test.” Learn to write clearly or stop creating strawman.

              Beyond that, yes, all “mathematical models” are ineligible for patent protection regardless of the nature of this undefined “viral structure test” you refer to. This isn’t even remotely controversial in the world of normal people who model stuff using math every day.

  4. 2

    The biggest thing with 101 that is going on now is the Congressional bill to change the wording of 101 that would effectively end all EE/CS patents.

    And help pharma patents.

  5. 1

    Are you stringing us along or raking us over with these bad pun invitations?

