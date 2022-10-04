Litigation Blackmail: Sanctions for Gaming IPR System

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

OpenSky Indus v. VLSI, IPR 2021-1064 (Before Dir. Vidal)

Stepping-in like a court of equity, Dir. Vidal today issued a Precedential Order finding that OpenSky had abused the IPR process.  OpenSky filed its IPR petition soon after VLSI won a $2 billion judgment against Intel.  At that point though, OpenSky offered to work on behalf of either VLSI or Intel. Essentially, asking for some pay-off to either continue its challenger or to bow-out. Dir. Vidal writes:

I determine that OpenSky, through its counsel, abused the IPR process by filing this IPR in an attempt to extract payment from VLSI and … Intel, and expressed a willingness to abuse the process in order to extract the payment. OpenSky’s behavior in this proceeding is entirely distinguishable from conventional settlement negotiations that take place in an adversarial proceeding. I also find that OpenSky engaged in abuse of process and unethical conduct by offering to undermine and/or not vigorously pursue this matter in exchange for a monetary payment. Taken together, the behavior warrants sanctions to the fullest extent of my power.  . . . The conduct of the individual attorneys in this case might also rise to the level of an ethical violation under the rules of their respective bars

Vidal Precedential Order.  As a sanction, the order excludes OpenSky from participating and also demands that OpenSky “show cause” as to why it should not be ordered to pay damages and attorney fees to VLSI.

Great work Dir. Vidal.

    Although Director Vidal’s sanctions order for abuse of IPR process has 50 pages of details, I did not see it indicate the names of the attorneys signing the “OpenSky Indus” IPR petition or sending the indicated IPR “settlement” offers? Did I miss that, or, if not, why not? Are they the same as the “Petitioner” who’s service of this order is indicated at the end of the order, or were those attorneys retained later?
    P.S. I assume the PTO OED is already involved?

    Bravo Director. The good, right, and indeed moral thing to do.

    Now, please institute a standing requirement for IPRs and PGRs.

    For that, too, would be the good, right, and moral thing to do.

    Inventors and patent owners who have not first sued an alleged infringer should not be dragged against their will into expensive (and unaffordable for the great majority of independent inventors) AIA trials.

    It’s not right. It’s just not right.

      “dragged against their will”

      Maybe you missed the part where these poor oppressed inventors can just amend their claims or do nothing. It’s not that expensive (the second choice costs nothing, in fact).

      If a patent claims is worth defending, then pay what it costs to defend it. Otherwise quit whining. Nobody forced you to apply for a patent, you silly entitled freak.

    Nice work, indeed!

    Now let’s hear from the worst attorneys who ever walked the earth explaining how this is sooooo unfair, discriminatory, unconstitutional and totally against the holy scripture as set forth plainly in bazooka joe bubble gum wrappers.

    If inequitable conduct in patent prosecution can render a patent unenforceable, similar unethical conduct in the course of an IPR should end the IPR and institution should be denied.

