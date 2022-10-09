Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Kyle Jahner and Samantha Handler: Warhol Case Hits High Court as Patent Fights Wait on Sideline (Source: Bloomberg Law)
- Blake Brittain: Supreme Court Asks U.S. to Weigh in on Teva Patent Dispute with GSK (Source: Reuters)
- Mara Mort and Ken Tinsley: Splunk Files Intellectual Property Lawsuit Against Cribl (Source: Business Wire)
- Byron Pope and John Breed: US Synthetic Considering Challenge to Patent Ruling But Expects it to Have Limited Impact on Financial Results (Source: Yahoo Life)
- Jason Proctor and Bethany Lindsay: Lululemon Settles Lawsuit with Peloton Over Allegations of ‘Copycat’ Clothing (Source: CBC)
- Blake Brittain: Apple Loses Second Bid to Challenge Qualcomm Patents at U.S. Supreme Court (Source: Reuters)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Dr. Eleni Tzoulia: The Blockchain Ecosystem in the Light of Intellectual Property Law (Source: SSRN)
- Atty. John R. Sommer: In re Texas With Love, LLC: Failure to Function or Failure of Logic? (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Robin Feldman: Rewarding Failure with Patents (Source: SSRN)
