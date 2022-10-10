Today in Patent Law Class: Markman v. Westview Instruments

by Dennis Crouch

Today in Patent Law Class, we covered the Supreme Court’s important decision in Markman v. Westview Instruments, Inc., 517 U.S. 370 (1996) focusing on the question of whether the patentee has a 7th Amendment right to have a jury decide “genuine factual disputes about the meaning of a patent?” The Supreme Court’s answer: No, although claim construction might involve underlying factual determinations, the doctrine is ultimately a question of law best decided by a judge. Id. Twenty years later, the Supreme Court reiterated these same principle in Teva Pharm. USA, Inc. v. Sandoz, Inc., 574 U.S. 318 (2015) (holding that, underlying factual findings should be given deference on appeal).

The underlying patent (RE33,054) was directed to an inventory control system for a drycleaner. A jury sided with the patentee and found infringement, but the district court rejected the verdict. Rather, the district court awarded Judgment as a Matter of Law to the defendant on grounds of non-infringement. The district court particularly considered the claim term “inventory” and construed that term to be tied to individual articles of clothing–as would be necessary to satisfy the claimed inventive result to “detect and localize spurious additions to inventory.” Under that construction, the defendant could not infringe because its system tracked transactions rather than articles of clothing, and each transaction might include multiple articles. On appeal, the Federal Circuit issued an in banc affirmance. Then on certiorari, the Supreme Court also affirmed. This double affirmance means that the Federal Circuit’s decision also continues to have precedential merit. Markman v. Westview Instruments, Inc., 52 F.3d 967 (Fed. Cir. 1995), aff’d, 517 U.S. 370 (1996).

Although law-fact divide is an important feature of complex litigation procedure — especially patent law. In Markman, the question was “who decides” judge or jury; In Teva, the question was appellate deference to district court fact finding; In Microsoft Corp. v. I4I, Justice Breyer explained that the law-fact divide is important for burdens of proof since burdens such as clear-and-convincing-evidence only apply to factual findings and no such burden is associated with issues of law. Microsoft Corp. v. I4I Ltd. Partn., 564 U.S. 91, 114 (2011) (Breyer, J, concurring). In addition, the evidentiary standards tied to the Federal Rules of Evidence applies to issues of fact, and does not (necessarily) bind the inquiry into questions of law.

The Markman hearing quickly became a popular process for district court’s to receive argument and evidence before construing the claims (often resulting in summary judgment). Because of their popularity, Markman is – by far – the most cited Supreme Court patent case of the 1990s. Markman hearings show how timing is also important for the law-fact divide. Claim construction is decided before trial; leaving juries regularly being seen as irrelevant to questions of infringement and anticipation. This is especially true when parties craft their proposed claim construction to hone-in on the ultimate questions of infringement or validity.

To support its conclusion that the 7th Amendment does not require a jury trial on factual disputes about the meaning of a patent, the Supreme Court first looked to history. The court suggested that historical analysis is the best approach since the 7th Amendment requires that “trial by jury shall be preserved.” This amendment was part of the Bill of Rights ratified in 1791 and so the court generally looks back to that time for its historic preservation analysis. The problem though is that patents at that time did not include claims, and so there was no historic answer. The court then looked to precedent–citing a number of 19th century cases and treatises reflecting that claim construction was a judicial function. And, the court also concluded that giving the authority to judges would get better results, since judges are better at construing legal documents than juries, and also lead to more uniformity of law.

In Markman, we learned that it is the judge’s role to construe the claims, but courts continued to argue about claim construction methodology and procedure. The proposed uniformity was lacking. In my view, the uniformity has now largely been realized, at least within the court system, once Phillips v. AWH Corp., 415 F.3d 1303 (Fed. Cir. 2005) (en banc) was decided and the dust settled.