Judge Dyk’s autobiography is newly released (with Bill Davies). It is a little bit pricy, but I have ordered my copy already. ($40 from Amazon).
Meh. Sounds like something The Onion Press would put out.
. . . and shouldn’t the subhead read:
“How I Helped Put an End to Patent Eligibility in America”
+1
Or subtitled:
“How to get away with being a judicial activist and still sleep at night.”
Or subtitled:
“How to destroy a patent system in 10 easy steps.”
It’s sort of ironic that, save one (Plager), Dyk’s older than all the judges on senior status, without himself being on senior status. And he’s not even second oldest in that category; that’d be Lourie, while Newman holds the top spot.
I wonder if putting out this autobiography signals he plans to go senior or step down in due course.
Any act that would allow Biden to appoint a younger Federal judge to the CAFC would be wise and appreciated. This goes for all the ultra-ancient judges presently occupying seats on the court. Do the right thing while the window is open. See, e.g., Justice Breyer who learned his lesson from his arrogant departed colleague, Ginsberg.
Term limits, of course, or other limiting measures to encourage judges and Justices to step off after a couple decades would make too much sense, of course.
Six judges out of 19 are currently on senior status. Of the remaining 13 judges, seven have a technological background. Of those seven, five seem to have some experience as patent attorneys, including in-house counsel. Two of those are Newmann and Lourie.
I think it is important to have someone with patent counsel experience on the bench and panel, and not just litigation.
+1
Trusting Biden’s choice — on anything — reveals how little weight your views should be given, Malcolm.
Costco is probably not selling this one at a discount.