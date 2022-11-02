Distributing Cases in W.D.Tex.

On July 25, 2022, W.D.Tex. Chief Judge Garcia issued a unique order regarding assignment patent cases filed in Waco Texas federal court.  Prior to that order, all Waco cases were assigned to Judge Albright.  Many accused infringers complained that Albright was taking cases to trial to quickly and after some political pressure Judge Garcia issued this new order that going forward any patent actions filed in Waco will be distributed randomly to one of twelve W.D.Tex. Judges.

Since that date, 234 patent cases have been filed in W.D.Tex.  One surprise from looking at the judicial assignments — about 1/3 of these new cases have been assigned to Judge Albright. It appears that the court may be making an exception to the rule when new cases are closely related to already pending cases, but I have not seen any public statement on that front.  Of the other 11 judges, all have received at least one new case, with most having 9-11 patent cases to handle.  The new randomness appears to also create a delay in case assignment.  About 25% of the cases have not yet been assigned to any judge — most of these are cases filed in October.

  1. 3

    What does the rate of filings, before the order and after, look like?

  2. 2

    I attended a CLE today where they mentioned that if you look in PACER, you can see a number of cases since Judge Garcia’s order in which the patentee files in WD Tex, and then withdraws the case once it is assigned to some judge other than Albright. No great significance to that observation, other than that it was amusing enough to share.

  3. 1

    Re: “Many accused infringers complained that [Judge] Albright was taking cases to trial to quickly..” ? [That was not among the more common complaints frequently aired in prior blogs.] [Also, Fintiv decision objections were that actual trials were not occurring anywhere nearly as fast as the original projections used for those IPR denials.] Judge Albright may well have higher than normal pre-trial case settlements, but I have seen any reported statistical evidence that his huge docket of untried patent cases is getting a correspondingly larger number of actual trials completed, or completed early? If they were, where are all the Fed. Cir. appeals from all those fast trials? [Not to be confused with the Fed. Cir, venue mandamus decisions.]

    1. 1.1

      Are you omitting any level of settlements (which would not be going to the CFAC)…?

      1. 1.1.1

        No, see lines 5-6, and in general most suit settlements that would avoid any appeal issues are pre-trial not post-trial.

        In line 6 “not” is missing before “seen.”

    2. 1.2

      I have seen any reported statistical evidence that [Judge Albright’s] huge docket of untried patent cases is getting a correspondingly larger number of actual trials completed…

      WD Tex has some very favorable time-to-trial statistics. WD Tex is not the absolute fastest court in terms of time from filing a patent suit to trial, but they are the fastest among major patent venues.

