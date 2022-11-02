Arthrex back at SCT: Does Director Review Require a Director?

by Dennis Crouch

Arthrex, Inc. v. Smith & Nephew (Supreme Court 2022)

The Supreme Court issued a major opinion in this case back in 2021, holding that the IPR scheme was unconstitutional because it placed administrative patent judges in the role of entering final decisions that were unreviewable by any superior executive officer. United States v. Arthrex, Inc., 141 S. Ct. 1970 (2021). The Court’s solution was to add a layer of review by the USPTO Director who has gone through the process of Presidential appointment and Senate confirmation. Id. This is a process that we now call “director review.” The point of this whole process created at our nation’s founding was an attempt to hold the President politically accountable for the actions of the administration.

Back on remand, the USPTO faced a slight problem. Director Iancu had resigned and President Biden had not yet nominated a successor or even an acting-director authorized by the Federal Vacancies Reform Act (“FVRA”). Rather, then Commissioner for Patents Drew Hirshfeld stepped in to perform the duties of the USPTO Director but without any Presidential imprimatur. As a reminder, the Commissioner is not nominated by the President nor confirmed by the Senate. Rather, the Commissioner is appointed by the Secretary of Commerce (just like the PTAB judges). Hirshfeld reviewed the PTAB’s Arthrex decision, and denied the petition for director review.

Now the case is headed back to the Supreme Court with Arthrex arguing that, just like the PTAB judges, Hirshfeld lacked authority to speak for the agency at this level.

Despite this Court’s instructions, Arthrex was not able to seek review by any presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed principal officer. Nor was Arthrex able to seek review even by an Acting Director. The Director’s position was vacant, and the President had not appointed an Acting Director pursuant to the FVRA. Instead, Arthrex’s petition was denied by the Commissioner for Patents, an inferior officer appointed by the Secretary of Commerce, who purported to exercise the Director’s powers under an internal PTO organization plan. As a result, this case now presents a new important question of federal law: whether the Commissioner’s exercise of authority was consistent with the FVRA.

Arthrex motion for extension. Arthrex has asked for a 60-day extension for filing its opining petition. That petition has been granted and so the brief is due Jan 8, 2023.

Jeffrey Lamken (MoloLamken) is representing the patentee.