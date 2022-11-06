Rethinking enablement: Court grants cert in Amgen v. Sanofi

By Jason Rantanen

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted certiorari on two petitions raising intellectual property issues, including the closely-watched enablement Amgen v. Sanofi.  The other case is a Abitron Austria GmbH v. Hetronic International, a trademark dispute involving extraterritoriality issues.

Over the past few years, the Federal Circuit has issued a series of enablement decisions, including Amgen v. Sanofi, that rely on a lack of enablement to hold that functionally defined genus claims are invalid. (Dennis’s post on Amgen is here.This has been a topic to watch at the Federal Circuit, and two major law professor articles, one written by Mark Lemley and Jake Sherkow and the other co-authored by Dmitry Karshtedt, Sean Seymore, and Mark Lemley, have pointed out the problems with the Federal Circuit’s approach to genus claims, especially in the context of inventions such as antibodies. Karshtedt, Seymore and Lemley filed an amicus brief supporting en banc rehearing at the Federal Circuit (PatentlyO post here) as well as one supporting Amgen’s petition for certiorari.

The claim in Amgen illustrates this point. It claims the genus of antibodies that bind to a particular region on a specific protein. Here is a representative claim of Amgen’s Patent No. 8,829,165:

1. An isolated monoclonal antibody, wherein, when bound to PCSK9, the monoclonal antibody binds to at least one of the following residues: S153, I154, P155, R194, D238, A239, I369, S372, D374, C375, T377, C378, F379, V380, or S381 of SEQ ID NO:3, and wherein the monoclonal antibody blocks binding of PCSK9 to LDLR.

The problem is that there isn’t just one antibody that meets this requirement – rather, it encompasses potentially millions of currently unknown antibodies. The Federal Circuit held that the claims were far broader than the associated disclosure, requiring undue experimentation to identify undisclosed embodiments encompassed by the claims. Amgen petitioned the Supreme Court for review, extensively citing the Karshtedt/Seymore/Lemley article.  

On Friday, the Supreme Court granted certiorari on Question 2 of the Amgen petition, which focuses on the “full scope” and “undue experimentation” aspects of the of 112(a) jurisprudence. This was after the Solicitor General had recommended against certiorari.

Here’s the question that the Court granted cert on:

2. Whether enablement is governed by the statutory requirement that the specification teach those skilled in the art to “make and use” the claimed invention, 35 U.S.C. § 112, or whether it must instead enable those skilled in the art “to reach the full scope of claimed embodiments” without undue experimentation—i.e., to cumulatively identify and make all or nearly all embodiments of the invention without substantial “ ‘time and effort,’ ” Pet. App. 14a (emphasis added).

This will be the first time that the Supreme Court has addressed the enablement requirement in a very long time.  Those decisions used the pre-1952 version of the patent law statute, Rev. Stat. § 4888. Generally, however, it was very similar to the current 35 U.S.C. § 112(a). For example, as applied in Consol. Elec. Light Co. v. McKeesport Light Co., 159 U.S. 465 (1895) (a/k/a The Incandescent Lamp Case), it required:

“a written description of the device, and of the manner and process of making constructing, compounding, and using it in such full, clear, concise, and exact terms as to enable any person skilled in the art or science to which it appertains or with which it is most nearly connected to make, construct, compound, and use the same.”

To me, the issue of full scope enablement is one of the most challenging problems in patent law. Many patent law scholars have written about it, including myself, and I still haven’t seen a real solution. But I’m sure that much more will be said before and after the Court issues its decision.

Sadly, as I wrote about last week, Professor Karshedt passed away just a few days ago, and we’ll miss his insights on the case as it moves through the Supreme Court.

Here’s a link to the docket on ScotusBlog for those who would like to read more.

9 thoughts on "Rethinking enablement: Court grants cert in Amgen v. Sanofi

  1. 4

    Describing “how to make and use” a claim should be assessed in light of claim scope. If the claim recites a broad genus, then that is what has to be enabled. I see the question presented as somewhat of a false dichotomoy. Prediction: affirmed under any standard (so if remanded under some new standard, the result will be the same).

    1. 4.1

      Conversely, there is also a canon of claim interpretation that requires the interpretation to preserve the claim validity. It makes sense to interpret a claim in a way that the interpretation meets the written description, enablement, and preferred embodiment requirements of 112(a). A claim can still be found invalid under 112(a) when the Defendent accepts the Patentee interpretation and can then prove it fails 112(a).

  2. 3

    I’m sure Uncle Clarence will tell us he knows enablement when he sees it.

    1. 3.1

      s n i f f

      Sure smells like Malcolm.

  3. 2

    Nothing more than a coincidence, I suppose, but this very recent item:

    link to ipkitten.blogspot.com

    in a leading UK patent law blog is about enablement in an antibody case, written by an in house at a leading innovative pharma concern and it begins with the words:

    “………a case study of how functional claim language that wouldn’t pass muster in the US, can be used to great effect in Europe.”

    I guess it is problematic for some in the USA, when a US corporation can get commercially powerful claims of wide scope to issue in ROW but not at home in the USA.

    1. 2.1

      Yes MaxDrei, the US Sovereign will treat US patents under US patent law (which will be different than other sovereigns).

    2. 2.2

      Three thoughts:

      1) In the pharma industry, it barely matters what other jurisdictions do. The U.S. is far and away the largest and most profitable market in the world in this industry. If the U.S. patents fail, that is a catastrophe for the innovator, even if the patent holds good in every other jurisdiction.

      2) Do not imagine that this is a difference between the US and ROW. EP is the outlier here. CN/JP/KR do not allow nearly the same breadth of antibody claim scope as EP.

      3) The reason why EP is more accommodating on this dimension than is US has to do with #1. Because of the US’s unique, for-profit approach to healthcare finance, biological drug costs (and profits) are many times those that Europeans pay for the same drugs. This cost gap motivates US judges to distort patent law (uselessly and inefficiently) to try to constrain US drug costs. Because the EP employs a more effective cost control mechanism (direct price caps), the EP courts feel no need to muck around with patent law.

      1. 2.2.1

        Wow! For one who is not within the pharma sector (me) that, sir, is very informative. Many thanks.

        Interesting for me is the interplay of politics with patent law. I had supposed that the EPO ignores the politics, when deciding under the applicable patent statute how much scope the inventor has enabled. Up to now, I had naively supposed that the courts in any given jurisdiction would do that too. Only in Europe though, it seems.

  4. 1

    Note that the above Amgen claim does not present the more typical contested enablement case of a genus claim with [what someone considers] too many possible undisclosed species. Here, we have three distinct claim limitations [2 functional] for a “monoclonal antibody” namely:
    1. it is bound to PCSK9, and
    2. binds to at least one of the following residues: S153, I154, P155, R194, D238, A239, I369, S372, D374, C375, T377, C378, F379, V380, or S381 of SEQ ID NO:3, and it
    3. blocks binding of PCSK9 to LDLR.
    [P.S. I thought cert question 1 here, which the Sup. Ct. did not take [the legal vs. factual issue], was of more general interest than this number 2 will be with this claim?]

