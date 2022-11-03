Patentees Can Still Win in the US

Patent

Provisur Technologies, Inc. v. Weber, Inc., Docket No. 5:19-cv-06021 (W.D. Mo. Feb 22, 2019)

 

A jury has sided with Provisur and issued a $10 million verdict against its  food-processing machinery competitor Weber Maschinenbau. This is about half what Provisur requested.

The patents cover various various high-speed slicers, conveyors, and packaging equipment.  I spent a summer working on the line of a bacon packing factory and know how critical it is to have machinery that is speedy and safe, and works well even with variable inputs and poorly trained handlers.

Following a nine-day trial, an eight-member jury found claims from three of the four asserted patents infringed.  The Judge in the case is Stephen Bough, a 2014 Obama appointee.  In cases like these, Judge Bough generally seats a six-member jury with two alternates. (Under FRCP 48, the jury needs to have at least six jurors in order to render a verdict in civil cases). 

The jury also found the infringement willful. The patentee will likely use that willfulness verdict to request punitive damages.   In post-verdict motions, the defendant will likely renew its motion for Judgment as a Matter of Law. A key question is raised in the pre-verdict JMOL motion was whether the patentee is entitled to rely upon an Entire Market Value Rule to calculate damages rather than an apportionment approach.  The patentee also indicated in its pre-trial brief that it planned to also seek injunctive damages.  That equitable issue is decided by a judge rather than jury.

One interesting aspect of the verdict is that the jury was authorized to to decide the case on either literal infringement or under the doctrine of equivalents (DOE).  The verdict form did not, however, require the jury to distinguish between the two. Thus, the verdict can be upheld on either ground. I have included the jury instructions on DOE below.

The patentee was represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher on a team led by Craig Martin.  Sterne Kessler represented the defendants.  This appears to be one of several ongoing patent battles between the two parties in US court, the PTAB, and abroad.

Hide comments

5 thoughts on “Patentees Can Still Win in the US

  1. 1

    Too early to call AND that a patentee wins should not be a type of ‘exception’ that merits such a headline.

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      Anon, you missed the significance of this patentee win being in “W.D. Mo.” I wonder if any of Dennis’ U-MO students attended?
      These patented machines may also refute the unflattering old comment that “nobody can slice baloney thinner than lawyers.”

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        I missed no such “significance,” and both of my points are much more significant.

        Patent law should not be different in one location of the US to the next (even if one of those is near the good Prof.)

        Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      It’s not a win until the federal circuit weighs in

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        Just hope they don’t get a panel with Dyk and Prost — they can kiss that patent and/or judgment goodbye.

        That point aside, an improvement to technology that goes back 50 years doesn’t mean much when most patents granted to modern tech are invalidated based upon Federal Circuit case law.

        Reply Report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You can click here to Subscribe without commenting

Add a picture