An Enabling Written Description

The problem with the claim is that it relies way too heavily on functional language. A valid claim would recite at least some comparison to a reference protein sequence existing in one or more actual antibodies identified and described in the priority document, e.g., “wherein said antibody includes a sequence at least 95% identical to SEQ ID No. 1” or some similar language.

Note that such a claim is a bona fide genus claim potentially covering many, many species (the “argument” that “genus claims can’t be gotten and enforced” is complete b.s., as should be easily recognized by any attorney in the field).

Should the Supremes decide (incorrectly) for Amgen, it will be an example of patent law being made much worse for everybody, including consumers who are going to end up footing the bill for the additional (undeserved) patent coverage that all players are going to be forced to navigate around …