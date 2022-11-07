An Enabling Written Description

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

As Jason Rantanen posted, the Supreme Court has granted certiorari in Amgen v. Sanofi, agreeing to hear its first patent case in two terms.  The case has the potential of shaking up disclosure doctrine in a big way.  In particular, Amgen argues that the Federal Circuit incorrectly created two separate requirements from overlapping textual portions of Section 112(a): Written Description and Enablement.  Truthfully, having two separate and distinct requirements reflects an incoherent textual analysis of the statute. Over the past several years, both of these doctrines have increasingly focused on a “full scope” disclosure that makes it virtually impossible to include broad claims, especially genus claims with functional limitations as Amgen did in this case.   More to come. . .

 

14 thoughts on “An Enabling Written Description

  1. 6

    The problem with the claim is that it relies way too heavily on functional language. A valid claim would recite at least some comparison to a reference protein sequence existing in one or more actual antibodies identified and described in the priority document, e.g., “wherein said antibody includes a sequence at least 95% identical to SEQ ID No. 1” or some similar language.

    Note that such a claim is a bona fide genus claim potentially covering many, many species (the “argument” that “genus claims can’t be gotten and enforced” is complete b.s., as should be easily recognized by any attorney in the field).

    Should the Supremes decide (incorrectly) for Amgen, it will be an example of patent law being made much worse for everybody, including consumers who are going to end up footing the bill for the additional (undeserved) patent coverage that all players are going to be forced to navigate around …

    1. 6.1

      DC: “genus claims with functional limitations”

      Just to be clear, the claim at issue (reproduced in the other thread) recites ZERO art-distinguishing structural limitations. It’s all functional. That is a problem.

    2. 6.2

      “Note that such a claim is a bona fide genus claim potentially covering many, many species (the “argument” that “genus claims can’t be gotten and enforced” is complete b.s., as should be easily recognized by any attorney in the field).”

      Exactly. People get them all the time, from me myself. The only people whining about the “full scope” disclosure thing are the people that did in fact only invent whatever it is that they described and did not in fact have a valid claim to the whole genus etc. And they’re pretty rare. Obviously, if they think that they invented a much much larger genus or grouping of things, then they can just write it down and swear to it in their oath at time of filing.

  2. 5

    So, Lemley wins again in making this an issue to limit the patent right.

    1. 5.1

      As I have noted — there is ZERO ethical constraints on Academic Lemley in regards to attempting to influence the law (as well as law students).

      Contrast with those actually practicing the law.

  3. 4

    The two 112 text requirements for both “written description..” and “enablement..” were treated distinctly in interferences and their appeals long before the Fed. Cir. supported that distinction in other cases. The two are quite different in many cases and I do not understand why that issue [of being separate or combined requirements] is not separable from the issue in this case of adequate NUMBERS of enablement examples for broad claim scope. Is the former issue actually being argued by either party in this case?

  4. 3

    “that makes it virtually impossible to include broad claims, especially genus claims with functional limitations as Amgen did in this case. ”

    You have said this in a few posts, and you seem to ignore the fact that 112(f) exists and Amgen could undoubtedly have gotten valid claims using 112(f) claiming. (Probably would have gotten the same “full scope” too since, according to Amgen, all species within the genus were equivalent of one of those disclosed in the app).

    1. 3.1

      I do not think that the option of 112(f) necessarily saves anyone here.

      1. 3.1.1

        The only complication I could see to validity is that they would have to write it as a combination claim to be able to invoke 112(f) (no single element 112(f) claims). But I can’t imagine that raises tons of difficulty.

        There may be an issue with whether scope would be affected, but that just comes down to arguing equivalence. Which is almost what they are arguing now — that they disclose the full range of the genus and every undisclosed species is analogous to those disclosed. I’d rather argue that point for scope than validity.

        And of course 112(f) is optional. I don’t know that anyone disputes that. Everyone has the option to claim the embodiments disclosed rather than defining claim elements functionally.

        All I’m saying is any analysis concluding, “its impossible to get broad functional claims” without acknowledging 112(f) and why that wouldn’t work is incomplete at best.

        1. 3.1.1.1

          In theory, 112(f) with equivalents would work. In practice, litigation over an alleged equivalent will be a massively expensive and time-consuming pain, both from the evidentiary side of things (doing the necessary research on the antibodies and how they function) and also the “pushing 112(f) to the limit” side of things.

  5. 2

    But see my YLJ Online essay, A Brief Defense of the Written Description Requirement link to papers.ssrn.com in which I argue both for the WD requirement but also (at the time) that Ariad met it (which the court disagreed)

    My take there, as here, is that much of this is bound up in factual disputes about what exactly is described and enabled. I could write basically the same essay today, with the same result – the problem is not the conceptual rule, but debates about just how much needs to be in the specification to claim a genus given that rule.

    1. 2.1

      “the problem is not the conceptual rule, but debates about just how much needs to be in the specification to claim a genus given that rule.”

      Just don’t know about that irl bro. Usually this thing is popping up in one of two situations. Either a. they’re trying to claim some embodiments that still aren’t even enabled after their filing date (even with their disclosure) or b. they’re trying to go back and get a claim on something in the spec broader after they’re a year+ into prosecution and they whoopsie daisy didn’t expound on that part of the disclosure at time of filing. Bottom line, disclose everything you think you’re going to want to claim as well as you can at time of filing and you’ll 99.99% of the time be entirely fine. Even in the remaining .01% you can still usually get decent coverage, just you might possibly miss out on a payday that maybe you could have had if you were more verbose in your disclosure.

      1. 2.1.1

        But you are begging the question. By saying they still aren’t enabled, you are assuming they aren’t enabled. That’s the factual conundrum.

        I get that in the broad run of cases the inquiry is straightforward, but in those cases where they they have discovered some basic principle and want to claim the genus of things that exercise the principle, you are going to see these kinds of factual disputes.

  6. 1

    I have maintained for years that with the switch from FtI to FItF, the WD requirement of the statute will come under scrutiny, and pressure. There has to be one statutory provision to confine scope of protection to that which is enabled on the filing date. There also has to be a different statutory provision (WD, or Art 123(2) EPC) to prevent applicants from improving during prosecution the disclosure position they had established at their PTO filing date.

    Given its reputation for obfuscating rather than clarifying the law, SCOTUS has picked up here a decidedly hot potato, one primed and ready for mashing.

