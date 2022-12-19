Welcome Vaishali Udupa; New Commissioner of Patents

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

For most of US history, the Commissioner of Patents was appointed by the President and led the USPTO.  Things shifted in the 1990s with the creation of Director and Deputy-Director positions at the top.  But, the Commissioner remains vitally important and manages a workforce and throughput that is larger than ever.   Earlier in 2022, Commissioner Drew Hirshfeld stepped down after a long USPTO career (joining the Schwegman law firm). His immediate replacement, Andrew Faile, has been acting Commissioner, but Andy is also retiring after a really successful USPTO career.  Now, Dir. Kathi Vidal has announced their replacement — Vaishali Udupa. Ms. Udupa has been working in patents since she graduated from American Univ Law in 2000: First at Pennie & Edmonds before its breakup; then at Jones Day for a decade as a patent litigator; and finally at Hewlett Packard for the past decade as Associate General Counsel for litigation.  Like Dirs. Vidal and Lee, Udupa is a longtime member of ChIPs. Throughout her career, Udupa has stayed primarily in the Washington DC area.

The law calls for the Secretary of Commerce to appoint a Commissioner who is (1) a “United States [citizen] with demonstrated management ability and professional background and experience in patent law.”   Although politics are involved in the appointment of a Commissioner, this is a real job of day-to-day management of an intellectual production line involving 10,000+ patents employees.  It is a 5-year appointment.

According to the USPTO, Ms. Udupa will join the USPTO on January 17, 2023. Congratulations Vaishali Udupa on the new position and to Andrew Faile on a really impactful career.

The appointment of a USPTO outsider to the Commissioner position is quite unusual, and I expect that the move represents a major commitment to change at the USPTO with an ongoing focus on diversity and inclusion within our intellectual property system.  The move comes with some risks as Udupa confronts her management team who are likely to respond with “that is how things have always been done.”

9 thoughts on “Welcome Vaishali Udupa; New Commissioner of Patents

    I’ve seen it suggested that virtually all prior commissioners have had patent prosecution experience. Is there any truth to that?

      I do not even know how one would go about finding a list of all of them. I am sure that such a list exists somewhere, but it does not turn up on a quick Google search. Without such a list, how can one say anything for certain except tautologies about all of the previous office holders?

        I’m surprised you’d take my query as limited to the strict question of “has every prior commissioner had prosecution experience”, but very well. I’m happy to amend it to:

        Does anyone know what fraction of commissioners in the last 30 years have had prosecution experience?

          Ben, Do you include within this: folks whose prosecution experience is wholly within the USPTO?

            I would. Just as I’d include someone with all external experience.

              That absolutely misses the context to which such phrasing is typically used.

              Think of it as code words:
              Prosecution = obtaining patent protection for innovators.

              The Office (in its “Just say No” in its take of “inNOvation”) does NOT get to be a part of that pro-inventor paradigm.

    Ms. Udupa is a poor and dangerous choice for commissioner. She spent her career at Jones Day and HP attacking patents. She touts on her LinkedIn profile that as HP Litigation manager she:

    “Successfully defended dozens of matters without paying any settlement or judgment amount.”

    The USPTO has become just another corrupt influence-peddling agency.

      Eh… patent defense work was also Judge Albright’s background. Dont think you can read too much into it.

        >Eh… patent defense work was also Judge Albright’s background. Dont think you can read too much into it.

        But when you’re a hammer, everything looks like nail.

