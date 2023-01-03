Influencing PTAB Judges

The US GAO (Gov’t Accountability Office) has released its report on the Patent Trial & Appeal Board — providing evidence to support the open secret that (1) political appointees have power to influence PTAB judicial decisions; and (2) most PTAB Judges feel their independence has been impacted by oversight practices. The report calls for increased transparency in PTAB Judicial oversight.

The next report may need to move one level up and focus on outside lobbying of political appointees and its impact on USPTO decisionmaking.