The US GAO (Gov’t Accountability Office) has released its report on the Patent Trial & Appeal Board — providing evidence to support the open secret that (1) political appointees have power to influence PTAB judicial decisions; and (2) most PTAB Judges feel their independence has been impacted by oversight practices. The report calls for increased transparency in PTAB Judicial oversight.

Read the report here:

The next report may need to move one level up and focus on outside lobbying of political appointees and its impact on USPTO decisionmaking.

Influencing PTAB Judges

  1. 2

    ? That was no secret, the PTO Director could always appoint herself to any PTAB board by statute. Now we also have the Sup. Ct. recently deciding the Director MUST have agency executive authority over the Board. Is the point here to only exert that necessary presidential-appointed executive control over the Board in written communications?

  2. 1

    Lobbying alone may well be merely small potatoes in the ‘influence’ game.

