Influencing PTAB Judges

The US GAO (Gov’t Accountability Office) has released its report on the Patent Trial & Appeal Board — providing evidence to support the open secret that (1) political appointees have power to influence PTAB judicial decisions; and (2) most PTAB Judges feel their independence has been impacted by oversight practices. The report calls for increased transparency in PTAB Judicial oversight.
Read the report here:
- Website with Overview: Patent Trial and Appeal Board: Increased Transparency Needed in Oversight of Judicial Decision-Making | U.S. GAO
- Full Report: GAO-23-105336, PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD: Increased Transparency Needed in Oversight of Judicial Decision-Making
The next report may need to move one level up and focus on outside lobbying of political appointees and its impact on USPTO decisionmaking.