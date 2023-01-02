Chair of the Intellectual Property Subcommittee

Patent

Most of the action in the House of Representatives begins in committees and subcommittees.  Over the past several terms, patent law legislation and USPTO oversight have primarily been handled by the Judiciary Committee, and particularly the Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet, with the subcommittee chair often driving the discussion and proposals.

As Republicans take charge in the House, the new Speaker (along with the Judiciary Chair) will need to also name an IP Subcommittee chair.  There are two leading candidates:

  • Rep. Darrell Issa, a Republican from San Diego, California; and
  • Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Northern Kentucky.

Both Issa and Massie are non-traditional judiciary committee members as neither are attorneys.  However, each has lots of experience in electronics and creating products, and with patents.  Issa asks great questions and is a powerful agency watchdog.  But, Massie is the one that truly believes in patents as an element of a strong libertarian property rights system.  In recent days, USInventor has been lobbying against Rep. Issa and has indicated to me that it would strongly support Rep. Massie.

I remember first hearing Rep. Issa’s voice on vehicle alarm systems back in the early 1990s saying: “protected by Viper, stand back.”  But, it is Massie’s patents that are particularly cool, most of which focus on haptic feedback mechanisms.

 

    Here’s an interesting intellectual property question wrapped in an alleged constitution question. Famed attorney Alan Dershowitz has petitioned an Arizona judge to not be sanctioned for providing legal advice to Kari Lake for her lawsuit claiming the 2022 election was stolen from her.
    U.S. District Court Judge John Tuchi threw out the filings by Lake and fellow election denier Mark Finchem after ruling that their claims that “..were little more than speculation, backed only by ‘vague’ allegations about electronic voting systems generally.” Following that ruling, Tuchi ruled that the pair’s attorneys were liable for legal fees incurred by Maricopa County in the amount of $141,690.In his filing, Dershowitz stated he was only a consultant and not a participant in the failed legal maneuver.
    Dershowitz, in a declaration claimed “My role was expressly limited to the potential for future abuses based on the unwillingness of voting machine companies to disclose the inner workings of their machines,’’ he added, before elaborating, “I helped to develop the following argument: When a private company is hired by the government to perform a quintessential government function such as vote counting, it cannot refuse to provide relevant information about the workings of its machines on the grounds of business secrets.’’
    Note that this is a serious anti-IPR assertion – that companies must give up their trade secret technologies to sell essential government equipment. Comments?

      I think it’s less of an issue than you suggest; normal businesses routinely get comfortable with rights of inspection of their proprietary source code. Moreover, even if they had to release the full source code, that code would still be protected by copyright, so pretty hard to use*

      That said, I guess I’d put the ultimate fault on Maricopa County for using a closed-source vendor for something as important to “Our Democracy” as voting.

      *it might even contaminate the industry i.e., serve as a de facto barrier to entry.

      Interesting point. As someone that did a little bit of graduate work on security, I just don’t believe these machines are secure. There are so many ways to defeat security without paper ballots to perform verification.

      The whole voting issue is insanity. PWC could come up with a system that would be fool proof and that everyone would trust and that could be verified by outside accounting firms.

        The whole voting issue is insanity. PWC could come up with a system that would be fool proof and that everyone would trust and that could be verified by outside accounting firms.
        I can Guarantee you (with a capital “G”) that if the wrong person got elected, that there would still be people complaining about the election process.

        There are plenty of ways to fix the voting system that does not involve making it harder to vote, bit that requires a will to do so. However, it seems more politically-expedient to complain about the voting system than it is to fix the voting system.

        This is not a voting security issue, because numerous court challenges, including some hand recounts of the paper ballots fed into machines, have not changed any election outcomes. If anything, forcing full software disclosures [destroying proprietary trade secrets] of vote counting machines might lead to making it easier for someone to break into them? As OC noted, if someone really wants voting machines with fully disclosed software they should buy them. [I suspect the only proprietary software here is in optical recognition of poorly marked spots versus unmarked spots, not in counting up and storing the votes with some simple counting circuits.]
        Baseless voting machine error allegations by sore political losers is a new and rampant trend. It should substantially decrease after the pending major business defamation suits by voting machine companies and additional attorney sanctions and/or disbarments of baseless lawsuit perpetrators. Sore losers will have to assert other excuses and allegations, as they have before.

        “As someone that did a little bit of graduate work on security, I just don’t believe these machines are secure. There are so many ways to defeat security without paper ballots to perform verification.”

        “These machines” in Arizona use paper ballots.

    Massie believes in strong patents because “patents [are] an element of a strong libertarian property rights system”?

    Or more likely Massie believes in patents because they promote innovation. See below. Dennis continues to become more Woke.

    >>In 1993, at MIT, Massie and his wife started a company called SensAble Devices Inc.[12] He completed his bachelor’s degree the same year and wrote his thesis, Design of a three-degree of Freedom force-reflecting haptic interface.[13][14] In 1995 Massie won the $30,000 Lemelson-MIT Student Prize for inventors[8] and the $10,000 David and Lindsay Morgenthaler Grand Prize in the sixth annual MIT $10K Entrepreneurial Business Plan Competition.[15] In 1996 his company was reincorporated as SensAble Technologies, Inc., after partner Bill Aulet joined.[12] It raised $32 million of venture capital, had 24 patents, and 70 other employees.[16]

        I wonder what you mean…

        And ever shall. “Woke” has no clear and definite meaning. It is merely an all-purpose epithet for the lazy to fling in place of a real and substantive critique.

          And ever shall. “Woke” has no clear and definite meaning. It is merely an all-purpose epithet for the lazy to fling in place of a real and substantive critique.
          This.

          Come to think of it, the term “Woke” isn’t a real criticism — rather, its real use is in identifying like-minded individuals to one another.

            “Woke” isn’t a real criticism

            Substantively, I believe that this is correct. It is fairly clear, however, from context that 90% of the time it is intended as a disparagement.

            >“Woke” isn’t a real criticism

            Even more so, the term “woke” originated as a self-label, akin to “progressive” or “pro-choice.”

              Even more so, the term “woke” originated as a self-label, akin to “progressive” or “pro-choice.”
              That is correct. However, today it is mostly used by the right as a pejorative.

                Corrected for you:

                It is mainly used by anyone not Far Left — including traditional liberals — as a pejorative against those Sprinting Left.

                Please stop one-bucketing anyone who does not agree with those Sprinting Left as “Right Wing.”

          Woke means something, and it does not mean what he’s acting like it means. What he’s doing is no different than progressives who label every conservative idea “fascist.” This rhetorical technique is corrosive to the national discourse, and should not be minimized.

        Woke is definitely a disparagement (and often self-induced at that).

        Prof Crouch, the criticism was not “Woke Patent Law,” but rather that your tendencies (not the law) have been to the Liberal Left.

        To that I say, meh — that may happen on occasion, but by no means do you exhibit the level of mindlessness that others to which that label applies have done in this forum.

          To that I say, meh — that may happen on occasion, but by no means do you exhibit the level of mindlessness that others to which that label applies have done in this forum.
          As one who is fond of using the term “Woke,” perhaps you could enlighten us as to a particular meaning for that term. Not that I’m holding out hope as I know you are really adverse to providing explanations.

          However, I wanted to give you an opportunity to explain what makes someone “Woke.”

          To give you a head start, here is the headline definition that Wikipedia provides:
          Woke (/ˈwoʊk/ WOHK) is an adjective derived from African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) meaning “alert to racial prejudice and discrimination”. Beginning in the 2010s, it came to encompass a broader awareness of social inequalities such as sexism, and has also been used as shorthand for American Left ideas involving identity politics and social justice, such as the notion of white privilege and slavery reparations for African Americans.

            Asked and answered.

            But you prefer to not engage on the actual substantive teachings of Dr. James Lindsay.

            The bad is all on you.

          Yep — Peterson is another expert here attempted to be “shamed” by those Sprinting Left.

    “Massie is the one that truly believes in patents as an element of a strong libertarian property rights system.”

    It seems to me that an actual libertarian would be very concerned about the government giving away the public’s rights via insufficiently thorough examination.

    Somehow I doubt that is the case with Massie.

      Agreed. The word “libertarian” means a million different things in a million different mouths—both George Will and Ron Paul call themselves “libertarian”—so it rarely clarifies much to label an idea as “libertarian.” There are both pro-IP (Adam Mossoff) and anti-IP (Randy Barnett) strains of “libertarianism.”

      I am not wild about either Rep. Issa or Rep. Massie. As between the two, I suppose that I prefer Massie, but describing his views as “libertarian” seems to cast more heat than light in this context.

      Yes patents and “libertarianism” make f0r interesting philosophic confusion. Most of us are well aware of the importance of patents for new venture funding, for R&D and for bringing new products to market, and protecting new companies with patented products. However, some libertarians are against any form of unnecessary government support, like a government granted patent right, and/or are against almost any interference with one’s private business [like an infringement suit on a government granted patent].*
      *[Although I have yet to meet a libertarian willing to regularly risk uninspected food or other dangerous uninspected products, completely unregulated financial institutions, etc., etc.]

      very concerned about the government giving away the public’s rights via insufficiently thorough examination.

      Too funny

      Riddle me this, Batman, who is the number one regular poster drawing attention to the problem of p00r examination?

      You get one guess.

    -1

    Issa’s an example of, “I’ve got mine, F you.”
    Massie’s an example of, “F you and that B$.”

    Between the two, the choice is amazingly easy (and I suspect that only those opposed to innovation protection would make snide comments about such things as Libertarian values.

      +1

        I’m guessing that certain people (of the Liberal Left persuasion) rather missed elementary civics and the concept of government of limited powers (opting instead for the ‘give all power to the government, what could go wrong with that’ Soviet or Maoist style….)

    “ libertarian property rights”

    The jokes write themselves.

      Government should be small enough to drown in a bathtub. But what government we do have should exist solely to protect my libertarian property rights.

      Yes, the jokes do write themselves.

