Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Blake Brittain: U.S. Supreme Court Has Busy Year Ahead for Intellectual Property Law (Source: Reuters)
- George Tziras: Small Pharma Announces Completion of SPL026 Phase IIa Trial and Secures New Intellectual Property (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Blake Brittain: Moderna Blasts Pfizer Counterclaims in COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Lawsuit (Source: Reuters)
- Paresh Dave: Huawei Reaps More Patent Royalties Than it Pays Out for Second Straight Year (Source: The Globe and Mail)
- Shaun R. Bagai: RenovoRx Strengthens Intellectual Property (IP) Portfolio with Eighth US Patent (Source: Business Wire)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Atty. Adam Philipp: Patent Poetry: Can Cannabis Patents be Enforced? (Source: JD Supra)
- Prof. David S. Levine and Prof. Joshua D. Sarnoff: Compelling Trade Secret Transfers (Source: SSRN)
- Prof. Christa Laser: Rethinking Patent Law’s Exclusive Appellate Jurisdiction (Source: SSRN)
