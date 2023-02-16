Federal Circuit: Software Function Equals Structure

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

KEYnetik, Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co. (Fed. Cir. 2023)

This short non-precedential opinion authored by Chief Judge Moore affirms a PTAB IPR obviousness finding.  The case has one key sentence:

Normally, once the function to be performed by software has been identified, writing code to achieve that function is within the skill of the art.

Slip Op.  This statement sits well with modernist design principles aptly stated by architect Louis Sullivan: “Form ever follows function.”

The patent challenger had provided expert testimony that software modifications needed to transform the prior art into the claimed invention would be “straightforward” and “simple.”  Those statements were not backed-up with specific analysis showing exactly how the modifications would be done.  However, the Federal Circuit concluded that these general conclusions combined with the implied judicial notice from above were sufficient to support the PTAB’s factual finding that PHOSITA would have “a reasonable expectation of success” in making the transformation.

Going back to the function-equals-structure statement from above: The court does not explain or particularly justify its factual conclusion other than to cite  its own 1997 decision of Fonar Corp. v. Gen. Elec. Co., 107 F.3d 1543, 1549 (Fed. Cir. 1997).  Fonar Corp. did not deal with obviousness, but instead was an appeal on the issue of best-mode disclosure under Section 112.   The patentee had provided functions of the software in its disclosure but had not provided the computer code itself.  On appeal, the Federal Circuit found that disclosure of the functionality was sufficient to satisfy best mode:

As a general rule, where software constitutes part of a best mode of carrying out an invention, description of such a best mode is satisfied by a disclosure of the functions of the software. This is because, normally, writing code for such software is within the skill of the art, not requiring undue experimentation, once its functions have been disclosed. It is well established that what is within the skill of the art need not be disclosed to satisfy the best mode requirement as long as that mode is described. Stating the functions of the best mode software satisfies that description test. We have so held previously and we so hold today.

Id.  The Federal Circuit did not endeavor to work through its Section 112(f) jurisprudence where it has repeatedly held that disclosure of function is insufficient to satisfy the ‘structure’ requirements of that provision.

12 thoughts on “Federal Circuit: Software Function Equals Structure

  1. 4

    You know this hits directly on the key issue of software development and really all innovation.

    If a person skilled in the art can implement the function, then reciting the function is enough. But there are lots of functions one can recite that can’t be implemented by a person skilled in the art. That is the edge of innovation.

    Five years ago there was a cartoon about writing a program to identify the birds in a picture. It would have been very difficult five years ago. But now with modern neural network technologies a person skilled in the art of AI, can write a program to do that.

    This is the same in all the art units.

  2. 3

    To the point about 112(f), I don’t see any tension. 112(f) is just asking a different question: Is there sufficient structure to perform the recited function? That’s not the same inquiry as whether one of skill would hypothetically be able to devise an implementation when informed of the function at issue.

  3. 2

    Function: Associate multiple logins to a single record in a database when the login identity is ambiguous.

    So PHOSITA should be able to do that, knowing the identified function?

    I don’t think so.

    1. 2.1

      That’s not really the devastating hypo you think it is.

      Can someone skilled in the art implement that literal function? Absolutely. Will the implementation be painfully crude and naive? Probably. But you—and same goes for Wt below—never specified the functions had to be done in some kind of sophisticated, accurate, and/or highly efficient way, even though you seem to be under the impression that you did. That to me is the fundamental issue here.

      1. 2.1.1

        Doesn’t that swallow all of patent law?

        If one engineer does the function it in a sophisticated, accurate, and/or highly efficient way, and another can only manage a painfully crude and naive execution, shouldn’t the former be able to gain a patent by disclosing their means of accomplishing the function? Isn’t the former engineer not ordinary, or rather, less ordinary than the latter?

        Isn’t that the point of the patent system?

        1. 2.1.1.1

          If nothing else, it would make speculative fiction “prior art” I.e., all you need to do is identify some function that would be nice-to-have; the actual implementation is just routine skill…

        2. 2.1.1.2

          This strikes me as a rather poor “software patent skeptical” argument.

          The latter engineer can always get a patent by disclosing and claiming their particular way of achieving the function. So there’s really no problem there.

          Perhaps the question you mean to raise is whether the latter engineer should owe anything to the first engineer based on the first engineer’s articulation of the function?

        3. 2.1.1.3

          As always, the name of the game is the claim. That seems to be the point of the patent system to me.

          If you claim, to use Wt’s example, “autonomously driving a vehicle” and leave it at that, then yes, someone can come along with a 1995 Lego Logo programmable car and implement the function with ease.

          Likewise for your example.

          I’m actually struggling to come up with an example in the present genre of functionally-described software that couldn’t be readily implemented by an ordinary skilled worker.

          1. 2.1.1.3.1

            Isn’t “articulation of the function” a statement of the problem to be solved?

            And isn’t a better way of solving the problem the point of the patent system?

            And if one engineer is more creative than another, are they both PHOSITA?

            kotodama, my example is real world. That patent will issue next Tuesday.

            Reply Report
        “That to me is the fundamental issue here.”

        I’d say the fundamental issue is whether granting patents with claims encompassing effective implementations based on disclosures of poor implementations actually promotes progress.

  4. 1

    Normally, once the function to be performed by software has been identified, writing code to achieve that function is within the skill of the art.
    True fact — unless the “function” is something ridiculous such as “autonomously driving a vehicle.”

    1. 1.1

      Why is that an exception? LEGO Logo cars have been around since the mid 90s, if not earlier.

