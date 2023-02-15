Got Milk? Forget about Patent Eligibility

Patent

Guest Post by Jordan Duenckel.  Jordan is a second-year law student at the University of Missouri, head of our IP student association, and a registered patent agent.  He has an extensive background in chemistry and food science.

The Federal Circuit weighed in on the amorphous topic of subject matter eligibility in the recent opinion ChromaDex, Inc., V. Elysium Health, Inc., — F.4th —, Docket No. 2022-1116. Writing for a unanimous panel, Judge Prost affirmed a grant of summary judgment that U.S. Patent No. 8,197,807 (“the ’807 patent”) was directed to unpatentable subject matter and therefore ineligible based on 35 U.S.C. § 101.

ChromaDex’s ‘807 patent concerns nicotinamide riboside (“NR”), a form of vitamin B3 found naturally in cow’s milk. When ingested, a human body converts NR into the coenzyme nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, or NAD+. Claim one of ‘807 states:

1. A composition comprising isolated nicotinamide riboside in combination with one or more of tryptophan, nicotinic acid, or nicotinamide,

wherein said combination is in admixture with a carrier comprising a sugar, starch, cellulose, … or polyanhydride,

wherein said composition is formulated for oral administration and increased NAD+ biosynthesis upon oral administration.

ChromaDex isolates and concentrates naturally occurring NR — selling dietary supplements that contain elevated levels of NR. The levels found in these supplements is significantly above natural levels present in milk or any other food.  Although the claims require isolated NR, they do not require a specific high-concentration, only enough to “increase[] NAD+ biosynthesis upon oral administration.” In its decision, the Federal Circuit focuses on the breadth of the claim and its ability to include natural milk (a product of nature) as the key ingredient providing the NR.

The Supreme Court has two key product of nature cases from the past 45 years: Diamond v. Chakrabarty, 447 U.S. 303 (1980) and Ass’n for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc., 569 U.S. 576 (2013).

Under these cases, a determination that milk is within the scope of the claims is not, by itself fatal to eligibility.  Chakrabarty requires that to be patentable the claimed composition must “ha[ve] markedly different characteristics [from the natural phenomenon] and have the potential for significant utility.” 447 U.S. at 310. The chemical composition of isolated NR is not structurally or functionally different from NR found in milk. ChromaDex’s argument at the district court that the characteristics of isolated NR are purportedly different from naturally occurring NR— stability, bioavailability, sufficient purity, and therapeutic efficacy was rejected because these improvements were not required by the claim language. On appeal, ChromaDex insists in their brief that the claims have “markedly different characteristics” that render them patent eligible, specifically that (1) NR is found in milk in only trace amounts, i.e., one part per million, and (2) what little NR is found in milk is not bioavailable because it is bound to the lactalbumin whey protein. Again though, ChromaDex’s argument is thwarted by the overly broad claim language. The claims do not require either a minimum level of NR or even that the isolated NR is more bioavailable by separation from the lactalbumin.

The corollary to Chakrabarty is Ass’n for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc., 569 U.S. 576 (2013) and is more similar to the subject matter of ChromaDex. In Myriad, the isolation of specific DNA fragments was found to be patent ineligible. ChromaDex faces the same problem. The act of isolating the NR compared to how NR naturally exists in milk is not sufficient, on its own, to confer patent eligibility.

Federal Circuit held that this Chakrabarty analysis was dispositive on the question of § 101 eligibility and affirmed the grant of summary judgment. One open question is whether the same two-step analysis of Alice/Mayo applies in the product-of-nature eligibility arena.  Without fully deciding that question, the Federal Circuit conducted a subsequent analysis under the Alice/Mayo two-step test and reached the same conclusion — that the claims are ineligible. As noted by this court, the Alice/Mayo test is functionally the same as the Chakrabarty analysis, especially when a composition of matter is at issue.

It appears to me that the primary issue is a patent drafting problem. The ‘807 patent was filed on April 20th, 2006, long before the clarifying guidance from Myriad (2013), Alice (2014), and Mayo (2012). At the time of filing, the isolation and reformulation was not subject to the explicit subject matter restriction in Myriad. However, the patent drafter should have been aware of Chakrabarty (1980). Claim one was written so broadly that potential embodiments include far more than dietary supplement pills.

The Federal Circuit distinguished the current case from Nat. Alts. Int’l, Inc. v. Creative Compounds, LLC, 918 F.3d 1338 (Fed. Cir. 2019). In Natural Alternatives, “natural products ha[d] been isolated and then incorporated into a dosage form”—“between about 0.4 grams to 16 grams”—“with particular characteristics to effectively increase athletic performance.” Id. at 1348–49.  The patentee may have also avoided an eligibility problem by providing evidence in the specification that the NR concentration in milk was insufficient to increase NAD+ biosynthesis as claimed, but that higher levels of concentration did provide that benefit.  To be most clear, the claims could have also added a limitation that the NR is provided in an “effective amount” to achieve the claimed NAD+ synthesis.

22 thoughts on “Got Milk? Forget about Patent Eligibility

  1. 4

    This is a excellent well-written article that gets everything right, including (most importantly) the take home message.

  2. 3

    I have a comment waiting moderation. I don’t know why. Among other comments, I explain milk is not a suspension, but an emulsion.

    1. 3.1

      Are emulsions and suspensions mutually exclusive categories? Is it impossible for a single substance to qualify as both?

      The acid test for a “suspension” as opposed to a “solution” or “emulsion” is that the suspended particles in a suspension can be removed by microfiltration. Is it your contention that there is nothing in cow milk that can be removed by microfiltration? I assure you that there are components of cow milk that can be microfiltered out.

    2. 3.2

      1. Milk “comprises” a suspension. The problem with claim 3 (among others) is “the formulation” is without basis, so it doesnt say the NR has to be suspended.

      2. Query also whether milk is food, and if you say it’s not, then yogurt, cheese, etc. will get you there (Might save you from the “naturally ocurring” 101 test, but at this point what are you trying to fight for?

      3. How does milk in a tablet have “markedly different characteristics [from the natural phenomenon] and have the potential for significant utility” as compared to milk in liquid form?

      1. 3.2.1

        1. Claim one recites “wherein said composition is formulated for oral administration.” The formulation in claim 3 has antecedent basis.

        2. Milk is an emulsion (two immiscible liquids). Claim 3 calls for a suspension.

        3. I don’ t believe this is the law. If this were applied across all chemicals, then no naturally occurring chemical, whether formulated into a pharmaceutical dosage form or purity, would pass this test.

        Bottom line – none of these great discussions appear in the opinion!! The court waves its 101 hand and all these other important distinctions vanish!

        1. 3.2.1.1

          But Malcolm is really happy, now isn’t he?

  3. 2

    Good point — better claims would have won the day (while noting xtian’s excellent point at #1).

    Just one correction; re: “the clarifying guidance from Myriad (2013), Alice (2014), and Mayo (2012).”

    These were no mere corrections. Far from it. Instead, they were the SCOTUS taking off their robes in order to play legislators.

    1. 2.1

      Sorry (still waking up): “These were no mere guidance decisions.”

    2. 2.2

      [B]etter claims would have won the day…

      This case, regrettably, reminds me of In re Bhagat, 726 Fed. Appx. 772 (Fed. Cir. 2018). In that case, the patentee wrote a claim that read on walnut oil. Here, the claim reads on milk. In both cases, the patentee swore up and down that their invention had properties not found in the natural product at issue, but the claim was broad enough to read on the natural product.

      The take home message is—as Judge Rich famously said—that the name of the game is the claim. If you mean to claim a substance with properties not found in any natural product, then you need to draft your claim in a manner narrow enough to exclude the natural product.

      So long as the claim reads on milk or walnut oil, it is pointless to argue that elsewhere in the claim scope is a product that possesses properties not found in milk or walnut oil. Do not waste the court’s time arguing about that other end of the claim scope—narrow your claims to exclude the end of the claim that reads on the natural product.

      1. 2.2.1

        If a claim reads on walnut oil or milk, isn’t that a clear 102, rather than a 101 rejection?

        1. 2.2.1.1

          In a better world, yes, one would handle that issue under §102 rather than §101. For better or worse, however, the courts will insist on treating this as a §101 issue.

  4. 1

    There are three claims in this patent. Claim 3 is reproduced below:

    3. The composition of claim 1, wherein the formulation comprises a tablet, troche, capsule, elixir, suspension, syrup, wafer, chewing gum, or food.

    The opinion doesn’t discuss the above claim 3 which would clearly distinguish the composition (e.g., a tablet) from milk.

    Please help me understand how the court can ignore dependent claims.

    1. 1.1

      Easy: “Gist.”

      Are you forgetting that claims in Alice were recognized by both parties (and hence not an issue before the Court) as belonging to the statutory category of Manufactures, but that still didn’t stop the Court from Gisting those claims.

    2. 1.2

      Milk is a suspension. Even if the patentee’s product is a tablet, that claim also reads on a suspension, and thus does not exclude milk from the claim scope.

      1. 1.2.1

        Greg – not a single discussion of this claim in the opinion. The opinion does a claim chart for claim 1 compared to milk, but not claim 3.

        One could argue that the claims requires NB to be the suspended component. One then could argue (correctly or not) that the NB in milk is not suspended, but dissolved per its interaction with other parts of milk, i.e., in the fatty components. There should have been at least a discussion on this. Rather, what we get is a 101 rejection that is intellectually lazy.

        1. 1.2.1.1

          Rather, what we get is a 101 rejection that is intellectually lazy.
          I’m sorry, but that is a redundant statement. You really didn’t need to add “that is intellectually lazy.”

          1. 1.2.1.1.1

            (At your jest — bitter sadness at the actuality)

        2. 1.2.1.2

          I posted more detail regarding claim 3 above. I was getting a “your comment is awaiting moderation” and didn’t know if it would post. Sorry for any duplicity.

        3. 1.2.1.3

          On page 2 of the slip opinion the court characterizes claim 1 as “representative.” I do not know if that was a point that the patentee conceded, or if the CAFC just unilaterally declared claim 1 to be “representative.” If the latter, however, that amounts to waiving any argument about the patentability of claim 3 separate from claim 1.

          In other words, this might have been more the patentee’s fault than the CAFC’s. I tried looking up the briefs on PACER, but PACER was not working for me just now, so I do not know for certain.

          1. 1.2.1.3.1

            If the latter, however, that amounts to waiving any argument about the patentability of claim 3 separate from claim 1.

            Sorry, “if the former.” This is why my LRW professor said that we should never use former/latter. Mea culpa…

        4. 1.2.1.4

          One could argue that the claims requires NB to be the suspended component.

          One can argue anything, but this does not look like a winning argument to me. Claim 3 merely requires that that the the formulation comprise a suspension. In other words, there has to be a suspension in there, not that the suspension be the only thing in the formulation or even the active part of the formulation. Who can argue that milk comprises a suspension? There is no way around the conclusion that if the patentee meant to exclude cow milk from the claim scope, they really needed to write claim 3 differently.

          1. 1.2.1.4.1

            If your arguing that in addition to the component of claim 1 there are other things (b/c of the comprising language) that make it a suspension, things are aren’t listed, that is a very broad interpretation of claims and I would say its an interpretation not supported. The spec states “For oral therapeutic administration, the compound can be combined with one or more carriers and used in the form of a suspension.”

            But I agree that the claim is poorly written. It should say, “the formulation IS as susepension…”

