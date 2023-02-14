Attorney Fees for Not Quickly Dropping Meritless Lawsuit

ZT IP, LLC v. VMware, Inc., 3:22-CV-0970-X, 2023 WL 1785769, at *1 (N.D. Tex. Feb. 6, 2023) [ZT VMWare Sanctions Opinion]

William Ramey filed this case on behalf of ZT in 2022 alleging that VMWare’s ESX 1.5 infringed U.S. Patent No. 7,647,583. The problem though is that VMWare’s accused product was on the market more than one-year before Zeidman’s application priority filing date. This is obviously a problem the VMWare (and its product manuals) would be invalidating prior art. VMWare filed a motion to dismiss but before the court could rule, ZT dropped the case with a voluntary dismissal with prejudice.

At that point VMWare aske the court for attorney fees under 35 U.S.C. 285 and also sanctions under Fed. R. Civ. Pro. 11. The district court has granted the attorney fees of $92k and denied additional sanctions — noting that the 285 fees are adequate.

Section 285 permits a court to award attorney fees at the conclusion of a patent lawsuit. The statute includes two particular requirements: fees may be awarded (1) to the “prevailing party” and (2) in “exceptional cases.” Here, the prevailing party is easy – the defendant won because plaintiff dismissed its case with prejudice.

On the exceptional case side, the district court pointed to the infringement complaint that cited documents showing the 2002 VMWare date. Once the case was filed, VMWare notified ZT of the issue, but the case was not immediately dropped. In its opinion, the court noted that “ZT could have undoubtedly uncovered this information in less than a minute after being alerted to it by VMware.”

The district court also pointed to a prior decision by Judge Gilstrap against a Ramey client holding that WPEM conducted “absolutely no pre-filing investigation into the validity or enforceability of the Asserted Patent.” WPEM, LLC v. SOTI Inc., No. 2:18-CV-00156-JRG, 2020 WL 555545 (E.D. Tex. Feb. 4, 2020), aff’d, 837 F. App’x 773 (Fed. Cir. 2020). Although a prior failure does not alter the standard for finding a case exceptional, the court here suggested that it provides an opportunity for a harder look. The court also noted ZT counsel’s “use of expletives directed at VMware during the [R.11 meet and confer] conference,” but did not expressly state that attorneys should stop cursing.

VMWare asked for $150k in attorney fees. However, the district court refused to award fees associated with seeking fees after VMWare dismissed its lawsuit. Thus, the total comes to $92k. ZP also sued MathWorks and National Instruments, but those cases have also been voluntarily dismissed. ZT v. VMWare is a case where the plaintiff was socked with fees. I recently wrote about a case going the other way against the defendant, Facebook.

Ramey is involved in a separate sexual assault case filed by his former paralegal. That case appears to be headed to the Texas Supreme Court after the appellate court ordered dismissal of Ramey’s counterclaims of malicious prosecution, defamation, and business disparagement under the Texas Citizens Participation Act (TCPA). the TCPA is an anti-SLAPP statute that forces courts to quickly rule on motions to dismiss in situations where claims being presented impinge upon constitutional rights of petition, association, and speech. Williams v. Ramey, 14-21-00158-CV, 2022 WL 2517118 (Tex. App.–Hous. [14th Dist.] July 7, 2022). Ramey’s petition to the Texas Supreme Court is due February 21, 2023.

