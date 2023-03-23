$469 Million: There and Gone

Patent

ClearPlay v. Dish Network (D.Utah 2023)

Earlier in March 2023, a Utah jury sided with the patentee ClearPlay – find that Dish Network infringed two “clean movie” patents used to to skip the naughty bits of a video program. US7577970 (Claims 28 and 33); and US6898799 (Claim 12).  The jury went on to award a “reasonable royalty” of $469 million.

Hold that pause button.  This week, Judge Nutter rejected the jury verdict and instead granted the defendant’s motion for Judgment as a Matter of Law.  Nutter concluded that the patentee had not shown either literal infringement or infringement by equivalents.  The court ordered DISH to prepare a draft order for his signature that adopts the rational from its briefing.

The draft order will contain support, citations, and consistent rationale from its briefing; transcript references from DISHs appendix (which should be used extensively in the draft order); and references to contrary positions taken by ClearPlay to illustrate the conflicts that this ruling resolves.

Minute Entry of March 21.   The case has been pending since 2014.

8 thoughts on “$469 Million: There and Gone

    Someday I’d like to visit the alternate universe you inhabit where judges declare in advance that any verdict the jury returns will be automatically found reasonable and thus impossible to overturn as a matter of law.

    So let me get this straight . . .

    First the judge approves of the jury (who’s members he presumably found would all be reasonable) which is seated to hear the case . . . which jury hears all the evidence and arguments of both sides . . . thereafter rendering a verdict for the plaintiff . . . which the judge then overturns because . . . the very jury he seated was . . . was . . . (wait for it) . . . unreasonable.

    With judges like this, who needs juries?

    Who indeed.

      My 2 above should have been 1.1 in reply to this.

      Just curious — are you a lawyer or a non-lawyer?

        Just curious — have you ever looked at FRCP 50?

          I wish this blog had an edit function. Ironic that it and other patent blogs don’t, but say, political science blogs I frequent, do.

          Anyway, if 1.2 was directed to me, then 1.2.1 is directed to that. Otherwise I could include it as a further response to Pro Say at 1 (and in that case, sorry to Tricki Woo for any confusion!).

            Not to worry. It was not directed to you.

              Good to know, thanks!

