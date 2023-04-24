AI Inventor and the Ethics Trap for US Patent Attorneys

by Dennis Crouch

The Supreme Court denied certiorari in Thaler v. Vidal, a case involving inventor Dr. Stephen Thaler’s attempt to patent an invention created by his artificial intelligence (AI) system, DABUS. Thaler argued that DABUS, not himself or any other human, conceived the invention and identified its significance. However, both the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit  (CAFC) maintained that US patent laws require a human inventor, and as a result, they refused to consider Thaler’s patent application.

In his petition to the Supreme Court, Thaler asked if the Patent Act restricts the statutory term “inventor” solely to human beings. The current legal stance in the US remains that the answer to this question is “yes,” human inventors and only human inventors.

Moving forward, I am quite concerned for the role of patent attorneys and the upcoming ethical dilemmas — that patent attorneys will be prompted to bury the truth about AI contributions within their patent applications.  In particular, a growing number of inventive entities are developing new products and designs with significant AI input. And, many of the resulting claims will be directed to aspects that were generated by the AI and then first recognized as patentable by either the AI or the patent attorney.  In that situation, the patent attorney will be asked to list the human closest to the invention as the inventor — but, depending upon the circumstances, that listing might turn out to be fraud.

This situation calls for a guidance from the USPTO or the legislature on the definition of “inventor” in the context of AI-generated inventions. The current legal framework does not adequately address this evolving landscape of innovation driven by AI.

I particularly like to think about this situation in the joint inventorship context because the contribution and recognition requirements are much easier to meet than for a solo inventor.  In my experience, generative AI are regularly providing conceptual input that would easily require listing as a joint-inventor, except for the exclusion of non-human inventors.

What do you think here?

USPTO is holding an AI listening session on April 25 at the USPTO (and webcast). See you there: https://www.uspto.gov/about-us/events/ai-inventorship-listening-session-east-coast

  1. 9

    Interesting development in AI, turns out leftoids of all stripes require AI to be lobotomized to “correctly” consider leftoids to be the bestest of the evar. Commies make it official.

    link to finance.yahoo.com

  2. 8

    Seems like a “problem” that defies human nature and so will never be a real problem.

    An invention is something of value. People fight over things of value. Ain’t too many people gonna sit around and let some computer claim an invention when they can claim it for themselves, which is what they will do.

    Those who control the AI are the inventors on the meaningful levels, and most meaningful of all is the one that points to the entity getting paid.

    1. 8.1

      “Those who control the AI”

      You mean the guy at the power company?

      1. 8.1.1

        The power company controls my Tesla too, but the title says something else….

  3. 7

    It occurs to me that this might be an issue, a potential problem, peculiar to the USA, which the rest of the world does not have. Why not? Because in the rest of the world only the aggrieved true owner of the property in the patent application can bring actions to have ownership shifted to the true owner. We are not yet as far as seeing an AI petition the court for transfer of ownership to itself.

    Throughout the discussion about AI’s as named inventor, a thread of ownership issues has been running in the background. It is fundamental to nail ownership of property accurately, including ownership issues arising from naming the wrong inventor. But why fetish instead over who to name as inventor?

    Any chance of amending the patent statute to take account of AI activity, now and in the future?

    1. 7.1

      See Stanford v. Roche as to why ownership is strictly secondary for the US Sovereign.

      1. 7.1.1

        Not sure that’s an end of the matter. For example, Art 60 of the EPC, very first sentence, reads:

        “The right to a European patent shall belong to the inventor or his successor in title.”

        What more than that does SCOTUS say in S v R?

        Under UK law, under the EPC, inventions by employees can belong, ab initio, to the employer. Not so in Germany, where they are deemed to belong to the employee inventor, ab initio. The point is though, who has the right to challenge Applicant’s choice of name for the inventor.

        1. 7.1.1.1

          Clearly – any attempt to wear EPO spectacles is improper for discussions of US Sovereign law.

        2. 7.1.1.2

          Pardon Potential rePeat….

          Your comment is awaiting moderation.

          April 24, 2023 at 3:53 pm

          Clearly – any attempt to wear EPO spectacles is improper for discussions of US Sovereign law.

  4. 6

    I wonder if the Supreme Court (or anyone else) believes that the implications regarding personhood suggest that patent law is the wrong area to examine this question.

  5. 5

    There is actually an interesting issue noted in this post (an improvement over past posts) but it’s an old issue. To highlight the oldness, let’s paraphrase:

    DC: “many of the resulting claims will be directed to aspects that were first recognized as patentable by the patent attorney. In that situation, the patent attorney will be asked to list the human closest to the invention as the inventor — but, depending upon the circumstances, that listing might turn out to be fraud.”

    Discuss. Start with a determination of the number of times (frequency as a function of patent filings) this common occurrence has presented as a “fraud” issue.

    1. 5.1

      Lol – maybe you are edging towards my position (but just don’t have the heart to admit it).

      This “item of interest” for you is directly related to my prior notations of joint inventorship with AI, when the claimed invention is tracked against the human inventors and none of those human inventors can meet the legal definition of inventor (the notion of “tracking closest to is obviously a euphemism as fraudulently attributing inventorship where such inventorship is lacking).

      With AI — especially in the “joint” cases, it should be evident that we have the analogue (partial as it may be) to a simian taking a photograph.

      The presence of invention is not being debated.
      A fully human attribution — and lack thereof — DOES present an ethical dilemma for the patent practitioner.

      1. 5.1.1

        AI doesn’t invent. It only aggregates from whatever database it is attached to. You have no invention if relying on AI.

        Inventorship issue solved.

        1. 5.1.1.1

          Except not.

          And this is clearly so, given that the inventions of the real humans can be tracked to their respective portions and no human can be tracked to the AI portions.

          Your error appears to show that you simply do not understand or appreciate the technology, xtian.

          In the provided analogy, you simply have photographs that were taken by a simian and it is not ethical to merely “shift” the taking of the photograph to the nearest human.

          In my black box example, the person merely opening the black box to read the invention of another does not know if that item he is reading, placed in the box for him, was invented by AI or by another human. He does</b) know that he cannot rightfully claim inventorship merely by reading what has been placed in the box.

          1. 5.1.1.1.1

            “ the person merely opening the black box to read the invention of another does not know if that item he is reading, placed in the box for him, was invented by AI or by another human.”

            If she has a sincere belief that she is the inventor who wrote the info in the black box, then there is no “fraud”. And nobody will (or should) care unless they have evidence to the contrary.

            Any other inane hypotheticals? This one was silly and boring last month. Worse now.

  6. 4

    >In that situation, the patent attorney will be asked to list the human closest to the invention as the inventor

    Or, use the traditional practice of not-claiming the features conceived by the partner and/or using trade secrets for the rest. This kind of thing comes up pretty often in the JDA yours/mine/ours context.

  7. 3

    Couldn’t we make an analogy to an inventor hiring an engineer to implement their conception? The hired engineer isn’t necessarily a co-inventor.

    The “inventor” also still needs to review the output of the AI and figure out if it is workable or viable to pursue.

    Granted, if the “inventor” simply typed in “better mousetrap” into an AI and the AI spit out thousands of permutations, the “inventor” did nothing more than create the prompt and did none of the conceptualization. They merely stumbled upon “someone else’s” notes.

    1. 3.1

      Granted, if the “inventor” simply typed in “better mousetrap” into an AI and the AI spit out thousands of permutations, the “inventor” did nothing more than create the prompt and did none of the conceptualization.
      If one of those permutations was a non-obvious combination, then that would be remarkable and evidence of an AI’s ability to be an inventor.

      However, from my experience, we are not there yet nor will be there at any foreseeable time.

      1. 3.1.1

        “From my experience” counts little when eyes are clenched tight.

        It’s like pretending that simians cannot take photographs.

        1. 3.1.1.1

          “It’s like pretending that simians cannot take photographs.”

          Why bring the anti-patent CAFC judges into the discussion? 🙂

          1. 3.1.1.1.1

            Has Naruto been nominated for Judge Newman’s position (already)…?

        2. 3.1.1.2

          It’s like pretending that simians cannot take photographs.
          At 9 months old, a human baby has the dexterity to grasp a (small) camera and press the button (even if by random). From that, I supposed anon will posit that a 9 month old baby has the mental capacity to be an inventor.

          Yeesh.

          1. 3.1.1.2.1

            You keep on clenching tight your eyes to the analogy….

            1. 3.1.1.2.1.1

              You keep on clenching tight your eyes to the [horrible] analogy….
              Fixed it for you.

              Come up with a better analogy, then maybe I’ll care. Until then … don’t hold your breath waiting for me.

              1. 3.1.1.2.1.1.1

                Lol / it’s an absolutely brilliant analogy.

                You are confusing your not liking it for the point provided with somehow it being a bad analogy.

                That’s your error. And frankly, one that YOU should care about because it is easy to understand and your refusal to so understand only makes you look f00l1sh.

                1. it’s an absolutely brilliant analogy
                  Pushing a button is not analogous to inventing.

                  because it is easy to understand and your refusal to so understand only makes you look f00l1sh
                  So says the ONLY person making this argument on this blog. While I may not agree with everyone on this blog, I would wager that most here would be considered very intelligent compared to the general populace. That none of stepped up to support your position (despite it being made many times in the past) is evidence against your assertion.

      2. 3.1.2

        “we are not there yet nor will be there at any foreseeable time.”

        That.

        AImania reins. Tulips, anyone?

    2. 3.2

      ^^^ your last two sentences have been explicated in clear detail going on two years now — by yours truly.

      Reminds me of an adage:

      There are none so blind as those who will not see.

    3. 3.3

      icecold: “if the “inventor” simply typed in “better mousetrap” into an AI and the AI spit out thousands of permutations, the “inventor” did nothing more than create the prompt and did none of the conceptualization. They merely stumbled upon “someone else’s” notes.”

      It’s a machine output and if someone looks through the output, identifies something patentable, and obtains a patent they are just as much “the inventor” as someone who saw the same “notes” burning in fire for ten seconds on the side of a rock in the desert. There is no “fraud” here because the inventor was the first human to conceive (as far as the world knows) and nobody will ever contest that.

      A great question here is what kind of a world does Dennis want? Every other patent is going to be challenged as “fraud” because a particular computer’s output wasn’t identified as a co-inventor? That’s where he seems to be going.

      1. 3.3.1

        Obtuse – is it deliberate?

  8. 2

    The Supreme Court denied certiorari in Thaler v. Vidal

    Probably the least surprising cert. denial in the history of unsurprising cert. denials.

    1. 2.1

      The ellipsis….

      ?

      Why hide Farley’s post?

      The war probably won’t decide the election but the election may very well decide the war,” is hardly earth shattering or provocative….

  9. 1

    In that situation, the patent attorney will be asked to list the human closest to the invention as the inventor — but, depending upon the circumstances, “that listing might turn out to be fraud”

    You beg the question with the statement above. Why would the listing be a fraud? What ethics are you referring to?

    1. 1.1

      You beg the question with the statement above. Why would the listing be a fraud? What ethics are you referring to?
      Exactly.

      It is far easier to presume that a scenario exists in which an AI might be an inventor than to describe a set of facts in which an AI could be reasonably be described as an inventor (solely or as a joint inventor).

      This is an issue that continually gets ducked by those that what to kick up dust regarding AIs and potential AI inventorship.

    2. 1.2

      Exactly … wrong.

      This is NOT “begging the question,” and the only reason why this appears to be so is a “eyes clenched tight” view OF the question.

      Time to open those eyes.

      1. 1.2.1

        What was the holding in Thaler? According to our courts, can AI be named as an inventor?

        1. 1.2.1.1

          Can a simian BE a photographer?

          It is a very different question as to “being named” and “being.”

          This goes directly to the explanation of that subtlety that Wt clenches tight his eyes to.

          Don’t forget that from the start I have stated that AI cannot be granted a patent in the US Sovereign.

          But this has more to do with the grant of power under the Constitution and the Lockean nature of the Quid Pro Quo being one of a human inventor’s inchoate rights having a path to being made into a bundle of true legal rights.

          1. 1.2.1.1.1

            Can a simian BE a photographer?
            There is a difference between pressing a button and being an inventor that you continually ignore.

            One can make a phone call using a modern phone by merely touching a button. People can make a “butt call” when their butt is pressed against the button. Following anon’s logic, a disembodied “butt” is capable of being an inventor.

            that subtlety that Wt clenches tight his eyes to
            Don’t confuse fantasy with subtlety.

            1. 1.2.1.1.1.1

              No such “1gn0ring” by me.

              You seem stuck on wanting to conflate the differences without understanding what transfers from the analogy.

            2. 1.2.1.1.1.2

              Even more important here: nobody is suggesting that if I “butt photo” a picture that I can’t copyright the picture or that the copyright belongs jointly to me and my butt.

          2. 1.2.1.1.2

            Define “photographer.”

            The term “inventor” in the context of this discussion is a LEGAL term. It’s an abstraction created by Congress and the judiciary and one of the boundaries (a good one) is that the term does not include humans.

            Outside of patent law, of course, we know that animals and even machines can “invent”. So. What.

            1. 1.2.1.1.2.1

              Talk about “begging”…

              You clearly need to revisit and read through the Naruto case.

              And reread 1.2.1.1 as well

            2. 1.2.1.1.2.2

              Also recognize that while Congress was granted the authority to set patent law, it is the Constitution (as I have pointed out) that provides the controlling part here.

    3. 1.3

      That was Thaler’s argument – he claims his system, DABUS, created the two inventions he applied for patents on, without any prompting or input from him, so he couldn’t sign a declaration without it being fraud.
      So, can’t file a patent application without naming a human, and – in an identical situation to Thaler’s – can’t file one that does name one.

      But I doubt this will seriously come up, as Wandering through notes at 3.1. AI-*supported* invention will certainly be a thing, but conception will still be in the mind of the person using the tool.

      1. 1.3.1

        Not so — as I have shown in my hypothetical “invention by another placed in a black box and merely opened by someone else.”

        I am curious though as why not have this topic on the Ethics side of the blog…

        1. 1.3.1.1

          Here we go again. The “my inane hypothetical decimates your point” guy is in full flower again.

          1. 1.3.1.1.1

            Lol – please Malcolm, feel free to join in the discussion with anything worthwhile.

