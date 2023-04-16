Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

I’ve noticed the same thing. I think it is that they pay less than they did 10 years ago and many people that I know have left the field. You have to be very smart to be a good patent attorney and the compensation just hasn’t kept up.

You can take government jobs and get paid about the same amount (per hour more).

Being a patent attorney now is often not fun. The big corporations treat you like dirt and your work product like a commodity. Plus, the big corporations continue to put price pressure on the work and outsource anything they can to India.

I would not recommend the profession to a young person.