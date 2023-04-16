Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

Recent Headlines in the IP World:
- Eric Ribner and Jaber Mohamed: Small Pharma Announces Update on Intellectual Property Portfolio with Two New Patents Approved for Issue (Source: Yahoo Finance)
- Arjun Kharpal: Apple Patent Adds to Hype Around Foldable Device From the iPhone Maker (Source: CNBC)
- Blake Brittain: Bard Convinces U.S. Appeals Court to Revive Medical-Injection Device Patents (Source: Reuters)
- Stan Schroeder: Apple Receives Patent for Apple Watch with a Camera (Source: Mashable)
Commentary and Journal Articles:
- Ashley DaBiere: COVID Vaccines and Intellectual Property Rights: Evaluating the Potential for National Legislation Implementing Global Patent Waivers (Source: Duke Law Technology Review)
- Stephen Key: Patent Strategies To Help You Get Paid For Your Ideas (Source: Forbes)
- Joerg Thomaier: Community Spirit and Patent Protection (Source: The Medicine Maker)
New Job Postings on Patently-O:
