5 thoughts on “Patently-O Bits and Bytes by Juvan Bonni

  1. 1

    A record 29 U,S. patent patent jobs postings here. What is the explanation? Does this correlate to R&D, the number of U.S. patent applications being filed, the number of people taking the USPTO attorney or agents examination lately, increased retirements, the increasing popularity of this blog, or other factors?

    1. 1.1

      Postings alone do not appear to have an causal link to any of the drivers, and thus may well not be determinative of anything.

      There are far more interesting heads of pins to count angels dancing upon therein.

    2. 1.2

      I’ve noticed the same thing. I think it is that they pay less than they did 10 years ago and many people that I know have left the field. You have to be very smart to be a good patent attorney and the compensation just hasn’t kept up.

      You can take government jobs and get paid about the same amount (per hour more).

      Being a patent attorney now is often not fun. The big corporations treat you like dirt and your work product like a commodity. Plus, the big corporations continue to put price pressure on the work and outsource anything they can to India.

      I would not recommend the profession to a young person.

      1. 1.2.1

        Just anecdotally I’ve had a flood of recruiters approach me in the last couple of months.

      2. 1.2.2

        Can’t be that bad — I am constantly bombarded by solicitations to ensure Equity and sponsor some underrepresented group or another to become patent attorneys.

