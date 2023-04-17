An AI Journey From Fractals to GPT

By Dennis Crouch

I recently was thinking back to 1996 and the start of my senior year at Princeton University. Although I was a mechanical & aerospace engineering major, I had become fascinated with AI and so focused my senior thesis on developing a new AI model within the department of electrical and computer engineering. Instead of employing traditional layers, I utilized a fractal metaphor to design the neural networks. The main theoretical advantage of this approach was its potential to offer a deeper understanding of how the network operated, allowing us to peer into the brain and gain insights into its learning process based on the structure created. Furthermore, the model facilitated greater human control and direction.

This past weekend, computer law expert Van Lindberg reminded me of the Dartmouth Summer Research Project on Artificial Intelligence that had a game plan of solving AI during the summer of 1956. My senior thesis project took 8 months, and met with roughly the same (lack of) success. I’ll write more about this later, but the project was one of the first to use massive parallelism offered by human players across the internet as the learning model. That part was a big success — as well as the Applet front-end developed mostly by my partner Ryan Kotaro Akita. 

I feel like things are coming full circle for me, but this time the AI model has improved exponentially. The rapid progress in human-machine interaction and generative AI is astonishing. I find myself constantly exploring new, innovative technologies poised to disrupt bloated organizations. The venture capital landscape is necessarily shifting, as small teams rapidly develop and release disruptive products and services with higher speed but lower financial requirements.

Today’s exploration for me is autoGPT that allows users to stack various traditional and AI services to create the best autonomous assistant that I have seen so far.  After being provided with general instructions, autoGPT can generate a dynamic project plan that it executes through online interaction and GPT-4 training results. This technology has the potential to equalize expertise, much like what happened with chess several years ago. However, unlike chess, which relies on a fixed board and finite options, this new model addresses real-time, real-world problems. Indeed, it’s a fascinating time to be alive.

This setup is wonderful but also so scary. Awesome in all senses. The AI is ruthless and without emotion or wisdom. It empowers anarchists, terrorists, and reckless operaters to inflict significant harm. GPT layering enables more sophisticated attacks that exploit a combination of human-social and technological weaknesses in a massively parallel manner. Scams, both big and small, are becoming increasingly easier to execute. Of course, there will be those who use these tools to fight for good. As the battle of technology unfolds, life may begin to resemble a futuristic graphic novel more and more.

What are your thoughts on where we are headed?

16 thoughts on “An AI Journey From Fractals to GPT

  1. 8

    With very low confidence I do not think that AI will be as revolutionary or as dangerous as many suggest. True AGI (artificial general intelligence) appears no closer than 20 years ago. And many of the more recent “advances” are really just applications of scale which cannot continue indefinitely.

    I think AI will improve worker efficiency, but not exponentially, and it will not be a real substitute for workers anytime in our lifetimes. The lesson we should take from the self driving car hype of the 2010s is that the first 60-95% of a human task may be easy to automate, but that reaching 100% is incredibly difficult. We’ll still need doctors, technical writers, and marketers, and they’ll each get more done using AI as an aid.

  2. 7

    Well D I didn’t know you were so heavily involved in the AI.

    “innovative technologies poised to disrupt bloated organizations. ”

    Yeah about that, someone just got done writing a piece about how that likely will not happen. Specifically HR and bureaucracies will just eat all the supposed gainz you think you’ll get by “disrupting bloat”. Bottom line is, AI like chatGPT is the bureaucrat’s dream, not their nightmare.

    link to finance.yahoo.com

    “It empowers anarchists, terrorists, and reckless operaters to inflict significant harm. ”

    Fun fantasy, but anarchists have barely done any “harm” (mean ol uncle Ted not counting as “anarchist”), and I have yet to find any terrorists that are significantly using AI just yet. Maybe possibly in the future, but I doubt it.

  3. 6

    Above, Prof. Crouch reflects on how rapidly this technology field is progressing of late. Below, NW laments how poorly patent law functions for this technology field. Maybe one or the other of these two is simply wrong in his perceptions, but I do not think so.

    If both are correct, however, then that implies that patent protection is not really all that necessary (or even useful) for encouraging innovation in this tech field. I really do not like Alice, but if patents are not useful for encouraging AI innovation, then Congress really should codify Alice with regard to AI (and any other sort of technology where the rate of progress has accelerated post Alice). There is no reason for American society to bear the costs of patents where we can get the innovation without them.

  4. 5

    Maybe instead of your lame innuendo, you could try to say something specific and interesting about these “impacts”. Maybe include some predictions about the timing of the “impacts” so we can return to the comment and see how accurate you were.

    1. 5.1

      Oops. Meant to be a reply to Comnent 1.

  5. 4

    I think we are in the early days of a phase change akin to the Industrial Revolution, where AI is essentially like the combination of the steam engine and electromagnetism in providing the foundation for massive change to come.

    The change will not only be visible on our physical landscape, but most directly on our social arrangements. For centuries, medium-powered brainwork has been rewarded with more pay and prestige than physical work; that’s all changing fast already.

    If you can climb a ladder, fix an engine, weld a pipe, etc. as of now, you can get a job just about anywhere and have a decent life. But if all you can do is read well and talk a good game? Your options shrink by the day- and year- because if you are over the age of 45, it’s nearly hopeless.

    At the high end, skills in making and managing AI tools and advanced STEM will still be very valuable, and in the short (ish) term- since everything is irony- people will top skills in the humanities will have opportunities to work at making AI more human, helping to work thru various the subtleties, paradoxes and connotations that arises due to the emergent nature of human affairs.

    No doubt luxury goods and services of the future will revel in imperfections- real or otherwise- better to provide the illusion of human touch.

    That which can ever be known is more sharply limited by emergence than most people realize, but the possibility for entirely replicating and extending the performances of the human mind have never been more ripe.

    1. 4.1

      Interesting. With the possible flattening of the value of teachers / professors, et al lead to high-skill welders, plumbers, and other skilled physical tradesmen flipping the income switch?

      Indeed, some electrical linesmen willing to work overtime already earn more than $200,000/yr.

    3. 4.3

      “If you can climb a ladder, fix an engine, weld a pipe, etc. as of now, you can get a job just about anywhere and have a decent life. But if all you can do is read well and talk a good game? Your options shrink by the day- and year- because if you are over the age of 45, it’s nearly hopeless.”

      I will believe this when I start to hear of the professional class encouraging their children to go into the skilled trades.

  6. 3

    Have you posted your senior thesis anywhere, Dennis? I’d be interested in finding out more about that topic.

  7. 2

    I studied AI at a graduate level but never finished my thesis.

    For me, as I have been saying for years, under Alice, AI programs that do a better job than CAFC judges, would not be eligible for patentability.

    It is just ridiculous. It is obvious that this is judicial activism.

  8. 1

    One such thought: link to patentlyo.com

    But my first thought is the wee bit “I told you so” to all of the “AI is just a tool” folk who simply did not want to face reality and start having the hard (and inevitable) discussions on the various impacts to law (not limited to inventorship).

    1. 1.1

      you’re missing the point by a wide margin bro. “AI” could end humanity or at least make things very bad. Nobody really cares about whether it qualifies as an inventor on a US patent.

    2. 1.2

      “I told you so” to all of the “AI is just a tool” folk.
      Told you so? What did you tell us? AI is still but a tool.

      start having the hard (and inevitable) discussions on the various impacts to law (not limited to inventorship
      When the law gets changed regarding inventorship, then we can have that conversation.
      When the law gets changed regarding patentability, then we can have that conversation.
      Since the chances of either happening are between zero and next to zero, I see little need in wasting my time having conversations regarding those topics until those chances appreciably raise.

      What you see as “inevitable” I see as unlikely.

      1. 1.2.1

        For the good of the world, Wt, I hope you’re right.

        I sure hope you’re right.

        1. 1.2.1.1

          People are going to use AI regardless of whether AI qualifies as an “inventor” on a US patent. Anyone who suggests otherwise is a fool.

          The real issue has nothing to do with law or patents – will AI be used to make life bad for humans? (e.g., by fraud, enabling hacking, etc).

