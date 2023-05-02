The Supreme Court and Patent Protection for Medical Diagnostics: A Closer Look at CareDx and Stanford U v. Eurofins

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

The recently filed petition for certiorari in CareDx and Stanford University v. Eurofins Viracor, Inc. (Supreme Court 2023) offers an opportunity to examine the patent eligibility doctrine in the context of an important health diagnostics innovation. The inventions at issue relate to early detection of organ transplant failure, which obviously hold significant potential to save lives and reduce reliance on invasive exploratory surgical procedures. The detection method involves identifying DNA fragments from the transplant within the bloodstream, a challenge that had stumped scientists for over a decade.  Although various scientists had proposed mechanisms for using this information, the evidence shows more than a decade of failed ideas, and at least one article reported that the process is “difficult and impractical.”  The breakthrough came when Stanford researchers successfully applied high-throughput multiplex sequencing (“shotgun sequencing”) to detect single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) unique to donor organs.  Of potential importance, the Stanford researchers did not create these new sequencing techniques, but they were the first to take advantage of them in this particular context and, as the claim language below shows, the scientists focuses on creating thresholds as part of a method that particularly work in this situation.

Three patents are central to this case: U.S. Patent Nos. 8,703,652, 9,845,497, and 10,329,607. Claim 1 of the ‘607 patent exemplifies the claimed method, which includes the following steps:

  1. Providing a plasma sample from the recipient;
  2. extracting cell-free DNA from the sample;
  3. performing “selective amplification” of target DNA sequences, wherein that amplification “amplifies a plurality of genomic regions comprising at least 1,000 [SNPs]” using PCR;
  4. performing “high throughput sequencing” comprising a “sequencing-by-synthesis reaction” with an error rate of less than 1.5%;
  5. providing sequences comprising “at least 1,000 [SNPs]”; and
  6. quantifying the proportion of donor-derived DNA, using distinguishing biomarkers drawn from those at least 1,000 SNPs, and wherein the donor’s cell-free DNA comprises at least 0.03% of the total in the sample.

The Infringement Lawsuit: The Delaware District Court initially denied defendants’ motions to dismiss and for summary judgment of ineligibility. However, Chief Judge Connolly later reconsidered the summary judgment motion and ultimately ruled that the claims were ineligible under the two-step analysis set forth in Mayo Collaborative Services v. Prometheus Laboratories, Inc., 566 U.S. 66 (2012). The Federal Circuit affirmed this decision.

The petition to the Supreme Court raises the following simple question: Is a new and useful method for measuring a natural phenomenon, which improves upon prior methods for measuring the same phenomenon, eligible for patent protection under Section 101? The petition emphasizes the importance of this case compared to Tropp and Interactive Wearables, and it underscores the need for the Supreme Court to review its application of eligibility exceptions to medical diagnostics.

This case has potentially significant implications for US patent law doctrine as well as potential impact on investment in medical diagnostics. We’ll be following the case closely and talking more about its potential effects.

13 thoughts on “The Supreme Court and Patent Protection for Medical Diagnostics: A Closer Look at CareDx and Stanford U v. Eurofins

  1. 3

    Between Mayo and Sequenom and over 60 denials of cert (as well as the arguments from the ACLU and AMP, it seems unlikely that the Court will grant cert. And we may regret it if they do, on their track record (including Funk Bros so not an entirely recent phenomenon)

    Reply Report
    1. 3.1

      Amen!

      Reply Report
    2. 3.2

      Kev bringing out an oldy oldy funkybros

      Reply Report
  2. 2

    To put a fine point on it, can one patent a method for “measuring” a law of nature (assume that the measuring method is itself new and there are non-infringing ways to measure the law of nature). This seems to be quite distinct from USING the law of nature to do something. Here, if one is just “measuring” and that is all the claim requires, I don’t think the Supreme Court will take it up. But, I can be wrong.

    Reply Report
    1. 2.1

      I don’t think the Supreme Court will take it up. But, I can be wrong.

      One is always on safe ground in predicting that the Court will not take a §101 case. The math just is not there.

      Only four seats have turned over since Mayo was unanimously decided, and it requires four votes to grant cert. Therefore, to see a cert. grant on this issue one must believe either that all four of the new justices repudiate the bipartisan consensus around Mayo, or else that one of the other five has changed his/her mind since Mayo.

      I would be delighted to discover that either of those possibilities is true, but they both seem unlikely. “Cert. denied” is much the likelier outcome here.

      Reply Report
      1. 2.1.1

        Yet more hidden OMB-TDS from Greg.

        Reply Report
      2. 2.1.2

        As to Greg’s comments (about patent matters), certainly the Court not taking cert is an easy prediction, but just as certainly, patent practitioners being all meek and “we must accept” will NOT change anything.

        We are advocates.

        Advocate.

        Reply Report
  3. 1

    Sure, but is the method for measuring old, and the use of the measurements what is new?

    If so, the question is more about a method to gain certain utility from measurements

    Distinction without a difference? Or very different?

    Reply Report
    1. 1.1

      35 U.S. Code § 100 – Definitions (emphasis added)

      When used in this title unless the context otherwise indicates—
      (a) The term “invention” means invention or discovery.
      (b) The term “process” means process, art or method, and includes a new use of a known process, machine, manufacture, composition of matter, or material.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.1.1

        The statute doesn’t by itself totally answer the question because laws of nature are exceptions to the statute. So the question is not about “new” vs. “old” but, rather, about patenting laws of nature.

        Reply Report
        1. 1.1.1.1

          What part of my response is lacking for an answer?

          If you venture into an ultra vires writing from the Bench, you will of course understand the natural loss of validity for such a position.

          Reply Report
    2. 1.2

      >Distinction without a difference? Or very different?

      I guess under current precedent, I’d worry that a mere “method for measuring” would be abstract, as the output is just a number (plus the “insignificant post solution activity” line of cases). I’d feel more confident about a method of use b/c I can argue the number has been integrated into a practical application.

      Reply Report
      1. 1.2.1

        What you are describing seems like the essential logic of Vanda.

        Reply Report

