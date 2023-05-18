Shaping the Future of Patent Law: The Amgen v. Sanofi Decision and Bite-Sized Monopolies

by Dennis Crouch

“The more one claims, the more one must enable.”

In a unanimous opinion delivered by Justice Gorsuch, the Supreme Court has affirmed the Federal Circuit’s decision invalidating Amgen’s functionally claimed genus of monoclonal antibodies. The Court held that Amgen’s patent claims were invalid due to a lack of enablement, as they failed to provide adequate guidance for making and using the claimed antibodies.

The case in question is Amgen Inc. v. Sanofi, 22-157, — U.S. — (2023) (21-757_k5g1).

Amgen’s patents cover monoclonal antibodies created by Amgen researchers which aid in reducing blood levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), also known as “bad cholesterol.” These antibodies inhibit the operation of a naturally occurring protein known as PCSK9, which degrades LDL receptors and contributes to high cholesterol levels. Amgen’s original patent covered antibodies having particular amino acid sequences, but later its competitor Sanofi patented another antibody with a different sequence from those disclosed and began competing.   Amgen was then able to obtain the broader patents at issue here that are not tied to any particular antibody structure or amino acid sequence. Rather, the claims cover an “entire genus” of antibodies capable of binding to specific amino acid residues on PCSK9 and consequently inhibit PCSK9 activity. Amgen subsequently sued Sanofi for infringement, prompting a defense from Sanofi challenging whether these broader claims were sufficiently enabled.

The Patent Act requires that patent applicant describes the invention in explicit terms to enable any person skilled in the art to make and use the invention. 35 U.S.C. 112. Sanofi characterized the methods Amgen provided for generating additional antibodies as merely a trial-and-error process, claiming that Amgen’s patents failed the enablement requirement as they sought exclusive use over potentially millions more antibodies than the company had taught how to produce. Although a jury sided with the patentee Amgen, the district court and the Federal Circuit agreed with Sanofi’s contention, ruling that Amgen did not meet the enablement requirement as a matter of law.

The enablement requirement is a crucial aspect of the patent “bargain”: an inventor is granted limited protection from competition in exchange for publicly disclosing their new technology. The Supreme Court, in its decision, referenced previous cases such as Morse, Incandescent Lamp, and Holland Furniture, as establishing the requirement that if a patent claims an entire class or genus of processes, machines, or compositions of matter, the specification must enable a person skilled in the field to make and use the entire class. In simpler terms, it follows the elementary school principle: If you bring cookies to share, bring enough for everyone.

If a patent claims an entire class of processes, machines, manufactures, or compositions of matter, the patent’s specification must enable a person skilled in the art to make and use the entire class. In other words, the specification must enable the full scope of the invention as defined by its claims.

The more one claims, the more one must enable. See §112(a); see also Continental Paper Bag Co. v. Eastern Paper Bag Co., 210 U. S. 405 (1908) (“[T]he claims measure the invention.”).

Amgen v. Sanofi.

In this case, Amgen sought exclusivity for the entire class of functional antibodies, not just the 26 antibodies expressly disclosed.  Although Amgen also provided a “roadmap” for discovering more antibodies, the court found that those approaches were insufficient “research assignments” rather than a clear process for creating the additional antibodies. The Supreme Court ruled that these disclosures did not fulfill the enablement requirement as per the Patent Act, as they simply described Amgen’s trial-and-error method without providing sufficient information for skilled scientists to make the entire class of claimed antibodies.

The Supreme Court did agree with Amgen that functional/genus claims should not be held to a stricter standard of enablement. In other words, there is “one statutory enablement standard.” Nonetheless, the general principle remains that broader claims necessitate more enablement, and all claims must be enabled to their “full scope.”

The outcome of the Amgen v. Sanofi case, while significant, may not come as a surprise to those familiar with the evolution of patent law. In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on promoting innovation and competition by limiting the scope of patent monopolies. This approach recognizes that patents should strike a balance between incentivizing inventors to disclose their inventions and ensuring that the public can freely build upon existing knowledge. Rather than granting broad and far-reaching patent rights, the trend has been towards encouraging more focused and narrowly tailored claims. This shift reflects a recognition that patents are more palatable when they offer bite-sized protection rather than providing a singular and overpowering monopoly. The ruling in the Amgen v. Sanofi case aligns with this approach, reinforcing the notion that patents should enable the creation and use of the claimed inventions while still allowing for competition and further advancements in the field.

  1. 8

    After listening to the 2 hour oral argument, I was struck by the complete absence of discussion on the actual therapeutic utility of the antibodies. This opinion also ignores the clinical context from which all pharma inventions arise.

    It’s frankly bizarre that there’s no mention of whether POSAs could “use” any or all of these antibodies in a nearly decade-old case on enablement. The point of an antibody is to give it to someone to treat a disease. It has no value otherwise–who really cares if it binds to/blocks some receptor? I kept thinking someone would eventually raise this point, and the Federal Circuit’s senseless aversion to the concept of efficacy, but it never happened.

  2. 7

    Kevin Noonan says that today’s decision extends the status quo. That seems right to me. Everything that we thought that we knew about enablement law last year, we still know. Nothing is overturned here.

    1. 7.1

      Wow — that “n” IS actually an Easter Egg, and while not pertinent to this thread, will likely be the subject of a near-future thread (Kagan rebuttal to Sotomayor majority in the Warhol case).

      That certainly should not be so hidden.

    3. 7.3

      Did you read all the way through Noonan’s piece?

      The last paragraph is quite opposite the title of [merely] extending the status quo.

      1. 7.3.1

        Note – I am referencing an email alert and NOT the link to PatentDocs that Paul provides.

  3. 6

    The lock analogy is not on point. The search for antibodies meeting the claim requirements is not random. The area on the target to which the antibody must bind is provided — 15 amino acid residues. The method for preparing antibodies that bind to the area on the target is provided.

    What was not shown (nor could it be), was that one can set out and say “I want to prepare an antibody that binds to 14 out of 15 amino acids in the sweet spot,” and do so without undue experimentation. First, such is not necessary. The number of amino acids bound by an antibody does not correlate with its blocking ability. Second, because of that, one of ordinary skill in the art would not approach the problem from that perspective. But I think the Court got hung up on this to meet the “full scope of the claim.”

    After reading the transcript of the oral argument, I think everyone was struggling with the technology.

    1. 6.1

      “The area on the target to which the antibody must bind is provided — 15 amino acid residues. The method for preparing antibodies that bind to the area on the target is provided.”

      Okay, well then why aren’t the claims obvious? I don’t believe that Amgen characterized PCSK9 for the first time, and the method for preparing antibodies is definitely not new.

  4. 5

    If a patent claims an entire class of processes, machines, manufactures, or compositions of matter, the patent’s specification must enable a person skilled in the art to make and use the entire class. In other words, the specification must enable the full scope of the invention as defined by its claims.

    Seems like there may be a revival of the reverse doctrine of equivalence. The claim scope may be fine but a new invention may mean that your specification does not “enable the full scope of the invention” such as a method. I wonder if that sentence includes the phrase “at the time of the invention.” If not, then we are in the territory of the reverse doctrine of equivalence.

    1. 5.1

      I also think that “enable the full scope of the invention” is a pandora’s box in combination of the CAFC judge’s willfully ignoring that functional language is used to include all known solutions.

      I think this holding could be abused like Alice’s holding to invalidate almost any claim by simply ignoring how people of ordinary skill in the art would interpret the claim terms.

      1. 5.1.1

        Are you saying, “Goodbye, Vast Middle Ground”…?

      2. 5.1.2

        “all known solutions” at the time of invention or “all known solutions” now and forever?

        1. 5.1.2.1

          That is where the reverse doctrine of equivalence comes into play.

  5. 4

    This opinion is going to make functional claims and genus claims very difficult to support going forward. It is hard (impossible) to disclose all methods by which a specific function can be carried out, and, especially in chemistry, it is just as hard to ensure that all possible species in a broad genus of molecules can be reasonably made.

    Whether you like this opinion or not, it was nice to see that it was relatively clean and clearly written. I’m sure that people will find ways to argue regarding the exact manner by which to interpret this decision, but it is going to be a lot less difficult than many other patent cases.

  6. 3

    This could have been a lot worse. Mostly, this opinion reads like a history lesson on past enablement opinions. I do not see that the Court is expanding the force of any doctrines or calling any CAFC precedents into question. We will have to see what the CAFC does with this new SCOTUS precedent, but it looks to me like we dodged a bullet here.

    1. 3.1

      Not sure what the 0bsess10n is that Greg has with Yglesias, perhaps it’s the Lemming Left Script of the Day feature…

      Reply Report
    I’m not inclined to invest in a new invention, if someone can copy it and change one little thing. If they aren’t gonna have to pay me for the essence of my cookies which I discover, then I’m not going to develop them.

    1. 2.1

      This decision does not affect the Doctrine of Equivalents. Small, de minimus, changes are often covered there. Also, that “one little thing” may or may not be part of the claim scope, so it could easily be irrelevant.

      Reply Report
        Unless you amended your original claims in any way…

        1. 2.1.1.1

          Only amendments related to patentability and the prior art. Many amendments don’t implicate the DoE at all. Lots of examples at the Fed. Circuit of amendments that didn’t invoke Festo.

  8. 1

    Meanwhile, the Court ducked the §230 issue in Gonzalez v. Google. We will have to wait for a resolution on that point.

    1. 1.1

      Ditto / a rather nausea-inducing propaganda FOR Soros…

      Greg would do well to simply stop drinking the Kool-Aid.

