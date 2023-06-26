What is in the Final Rejections: Eligibility

Patent

by Dennis Crouch

Though there have been some improvements, initial office actions regularly require a fair amount clean-up and fine-tuning. This process often includes rectifying typographical errors and clarifying loose claim language. It’s also common for the examiner to misconstrue aspects of the invention.  However, by the time the final rejection stage is reached, these issues are usually addressed, and the lines of difference are more clearly drawn.  So, for my study here, I decided to look solely at final office actions and ask the question of what percentage of these involve eligibility rejections.

The chart above reports the percentage of final office actions that include an eligibility rejection.  The uppermost (orange dashed) line on the chart represents applications examined by the eCommerce art units (specifically the 3620s, 3680s, and 3690s). Notably, in 2023 more than 90% of the final rejections for the 3690s (finance, banking, insurance) included an eligibility rejection.  The middle (grey) line in the chart pertains to non-financial data processing inventions (2120s). The main focus of 2120s examination has now shifted predominantly to issues related to AI  simulation and modeling. The third and last (double blue) line in the chart represents all applications. This totals line illustrates that around 9% of all final rejections include an eligibility focus. This is an increase from the 2% rate in 2012.  Notably, about half of the USPTO art units have an eligibility rejection rate of around 0%.

One issue with my study here approach is the time factor. The majority of cases that receive a final rejection are at least three years removed from their effective filing date, and so more recent filings might be doing a better job.  This study was conducted based on a sample size of 100,000 final rejections and is limited only to publicly available files.

32 thoughts on “What is in the Final Rejections: Eligibility

  1. 9

    Notably, about half of the USPTO art units have an eligibility rejection rate of around 0%.

    That IS notable.

    Are there any surprises (to you) of Art units with 0% that you might think should have an appreciable amount?

  2. 8

    That chart doesn’t appear to be meaningful. We need to see how many first actions have 101 rejections and then chart the first final office actions that have 101 rejections to see if the hypothesis has merit.

    101 rejections are just weird. The PTO shifts around 101 all the time.

  3. 7

    “However, by the time the final rejection stage is reached, these issues are usually addressed, and the lines of difference are more clearly drawn.”

    That’s a sentence that could only have been written by someone who hasn’t prosecuted a patent application at the USPTO in over a decade. Me, more and more often I’m seeing sloppy work from examiners. Failure to analyze the references cited. Calling something in a reference “x” when the reference calls it “y” and clearly states it doesn’t do what the examiner says it does. Referring to a publication by name when that publication hasn’t previously been introduced and so no one knows to what the examiner refers. Misstatement of obviousness doctrines. Sentences that aren’t written in English. I could go on and on.

    Those examiner mistakes – and intransigence in admitting them – needlessly cost applicants lots of time and lots of money.

    But it satisfies the examiners’ union, so all is well.

    1. 7.1

      +1

      I am seeing a definite decline in the quality of OAs.

    2. 7.2

      AM,

      While I definitely recognize your point, individual mileage may vary, as I have actually seen of late much more diligent and reasonable examiners, with fairly solid office actions.

      Mind you, I still see some doozies (especially on 101), and I do not doubt that the discrepancies that you point out still exist on a large scale (and thus, ANY attempt at legislating that so-called “patent quality” NEEDS to be more explicit as to what should be being aimed at to be “patent examination quality,’ [and ‘Just Say No’ IS NOT QUALITY examination]), I cannot say that the overall tend has been sharply negative.

    3. 7.3

      “However, by the time the final rejection stage is reached, these issues are usually addressed, and the lines of difference are more clearly drawn.”

      That’s a sentence that could only have been written by someone who hasn’t prosecuted a patent application at the USPTO in over a decade.

      I think that “more clearly drawn” is accurate as far as it goes (it is more clearly drawn than the first CTNF), but you are right that this is not really saying much. The first CTFR is usually your second office action, and it is still pretty sketchy at that stage. The issues of real contention do not usually come well into focus until after the first RCE.

    4. 7.4

      “But it satisfies the examiners’ union, so all is well.”

      It also satisfies management. Every USPTO administration for over a decade has chosen cost and speed to the detriment of quality. Examiners are now paid 18% less than they were in 2010.

      1. 7.4.1

        Examiners are now paid 18% less than they were in 2010.

        That seems to scream for a little substantive backing.

  4. 6

    However, by the time the final rejection stage is reached, these issues are usually addressed, and the lines of difference are more clearly drawn.
    This comment is more aspirational than factual. A final office action almost immediately follows a first action on the merits. The lines of difference, in the vast majority of instances, have just started to come into view.

    The uppermost (orange dashed) line on the chart represents applications examined by the eCommerce art units (specifically the 3620s, 3680s, and 3690s).
    FYI, just because an invention was classified in the eCommerce art units does not mean that the invention is directed to an improvement to commerce. In most instances that I’m aware of, the improvement is to computer technology that is used for e-commerce. Unfortunately, most examiners in TC3600 presume that if something was classified to their art unit, then it is, by default, not patent eligible.

    The majority of cases that receive a final rejection are at least three years removed from their effective filing date, and so more recent filings might be doing a better job.
    One would hope that 9 years after Alice that patent attorneys might have learned something. However, despite those 9 years the rejection rate in 3600 is 70% and the rejection rate of AI-related inventions is increasing — not decreasing.

    That rejection rate says a lot about the clarity of the law that attorneys and their clients still cannot figure out how to draft claims that don’t get snagged by 35 USC 101.

    1. 6.1

      Woah there WT. You aver that the ongoing high rate of 101 rejection is because, 9 yrs after Alice, those seeking patent rights still cannot figure out how to write 101-compliant claims.

      I would suggest otherwise.

      I would suggest that they continue to push at the eligibility envelope even while they know that their efforts are likely to fail. This repetitive banging of heads against a brick wall is because the prospect of success, however remote, is perceived as worth the effort. Put another way, anybody in need of investment refreshment can’t afford to do anything else but push that envelope.

      Why is that, when the courts are not enforcing such futile claims?

      Perhaps because a duly issued patent, with its high presumption of validity, even now continues to impress patentee’s investors and, indeed, has huge intimidatory effect on the threatened party’s investors, sufficient to extract lorry loads of tribute rather than get dragged into, and smeared by, near-endless litigation?

      1. 6.1.1

        MaxDrei – how long have you Fricken been on these US patent boards, ever proclaiming that you really do not know US prosecution whenever pressed on any particular point, and YET, venture forth such an uninformed opinion as you do here….

        Unglaublich.

      2. 6.1.2

        I would suggest that they continue to push at the eligibility envelope even while they know that their efforts are likely to fail.
        Instead of speculating (i.e., “I would suggest”) perhaps you should ask some real US patents attorneys whether or not they are trying “to push at the eligibility envelope.” From my perspective, few US patent attorneys want to deal with 101 rejections. We don’t want to be anywhere near the line between patent eligible and patent ineligible.

        This repetitive banging of heads against a brick wall is because the prospect of success, however remote, is perceived as worth the effort.
        Again, TOTAL SPECULATION on your part. Neither I nor my clients are interested in banging our heads up against the wall. They do not have an infinite budget of cash or patience. My clients want quick prosecution — not drawn out prosecution.

        Perhaps because a duly issued patent, with its high presumption of validity, even now continues to impress patentee’s investors and, indeed, has huge intimidatory effect on the threatened party’s investors, sufficient to extract lorry loads of tribute rather than get dragged into, and smeared by, near-endless litigation?
        You really haven’t been paying attention the last 10 years, have you? There is no high presumption of validity. It is a farce that doesn’t exist in reality. And very few are threatened by patent lawsuits these days. Patents get killed under 101 at via IPRs ALL THE TIME. We’ve got patents to garage door openers, cameras, and prop shafts being declared as patent ineligible. Very few are afraid of patents these days. Moreover, very few are “extract[ing] lorry loads of tribute” on these.

        Seriously. Wake up. It isn’t 2005 anymore.

        I had you on ignore for the longest time, and now I regret taking you off. Your opinions are terribly uniformed. I hope you don’t talk to real attorneys like this IRL.

        1. 6.1.2.1

          From my perspective, few US patent attorneys want to deal with 101 rejections. We don’t want to be anywhere near the line between patent eligible and patent ineligible.

          This is, in my experience, true as far as it goes, but there is more to be said. Yes, the patent attorney may not want to push the boundary, but often our clients do. At that point, our desire to stay away from the boundary does not much matter.

          That does not mean that we have learned nothing in the years since Mayo/Alice. It does not even mean that our clients have learned nothing (although sometimes that is true). Rather, it mostly means that our clients have a business objective that is served by maintaining (at least for a time) a public position that they are entitled to a claim that is objectively hard to achieve under Mayo/Alice.

          1. 6.1.2.1.1

            Thank you, Dozens. You surely must be right. Once again, somebody takes time to explain to me something that is obvious to everybody else here. I am most appreciative.

            1. 6.1.2.1.1.1

              The comment at 6.1.2.1.1 is in the wrong place. My reply to Dozens 6.1.2.1 is also thanks, that you confirm what I was suspecting and that you express yourself on the point more clearly than I did.

        2. 6.1.2.2

          WT, I post here with the intention of getting informative answers. I am grateful for your having taken the time to answer so informatively.

          When I talk to real correspondent attorneys, it is under my real name. My demeanour then is quite different, of course. Here, under a pseudonym, I indulge myself, being provocative. The downside of it is that some reactions are not informative at all.

          Feel free to take any measures you like, to keep yourself from ever again getting provoked.

          You say that patents are being 101-slaughtered all the time by IPR. But I had thought that the only IPR’s being filed are by those who feel threatened by a patent duly issued by the USPTO. Are these people imagining things? What is it that I’m not appreciating here?

          1. 6.1.2.2.1

            You say that patents are being 101-slaughtered all the time by IPR. But I had thought that the only IPR’s being filed are by those who feel threatened by a patent duly issued by the USPTO. Are these people imagining things? What is it that I’m not appreciating here?

            I know that Wt wrote that “[p]atents get killed under 101 at via IPRs ALL THE TIME,” (emphasis added), but I feel fairly certain that he means “101 or IPRs.” One is not allowed to litigate 101 issues in an IPR (only 102/103). Probably, he typed “ot” (T being right next to the R on a QWERTY keyboard) and autocorrect took that for “at.”

            1. 6.1.2.2.1.1

              Sorry, failed to close bold after “or.”

            2. 6.1.2.2.1.2

              My thanks for this explanation, Dozens, has appeared at 6.1.2.1.1.

              Sorry for the mis-placement.

            3. 6.1.2.2.1.3

              I feel fairly certain that he means …
              there should have been a “the District Court or” following the “at” so as to read “get killed under 101 at the District Court or via IPRs.” Not sure where it went. I appreciate you picking up on my intent.

    2. 6.2

      One would hope that 9 years after Alice that patent attorneys might have learned something. However, despite those 9 years the rejection rate in 3600 is 70% and the rejection rate of AI-related inventions is increasing — not decreasing.

      That rejection rate says a lot about the clarity of the law that attorneys and their clients still cannot figure out how to draft claims that don’t get snagged by 35 USC 101.

      I carry no brief for Alice, but I do not think that your conclusion really follows from the data. It is true that the line for e-commerce is still way up, but the line for data processing is only increasingly lately. It shoots up post Alice, then turns on a dime in 2018 and declines most of the way back to its pre-Alice steady state, then turns again in 2020 and starts rocketing up in 2022.

      Well, what happened in 2018? What happened in 2022? I think that we all know what happened in each of those years. Michelle Lee held over from the Obama administration to the Trump administration for several months, so Pres. Trump did not end up appointing a PTO director until late 2017, and Dir. Iancu did not take office until early 2018. Sure enough, that is exactly the point at which the direction of the slope inverted. Similarly, 2022 was when Dir. Vidal took over.

      In other words, it looks like the knowledge and skill of the patent bar has a lot less to do with the rate of U.S. eligibility rejections than the partisan valence of the administration in power and the personal identity of the PTO director. The data say less about either the clarity of the law or the knowledge and skill of the patent bar than they say about the nature of the political coalitions who stand behind each of the two major parties in our country.

    3. 6.3

      “In most instances that I’m aware of, the improvement is to computer technology that is used for e-commerce.”

      In most instances I’m aware of, attorneys arguing that an application classified in eCommerce contains an improvement to computer technology are wishcasting.

      “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”

      1. 6.3.1

        Oh, the irony of that statement coming from an examiner….

  5. 5

    “AI” has become the MacGuffin device of numerous patent applications.

  6. 4

    Is it possible to show the rate of 101 rejections for [All Apps] – [E-Commerce + Data Processing]? Failing that, is it possible to mention what percentage of all apps is accounted by E-commerce and what percentage is accounted by data processing?

  7. 3

    Hmm … so … AI inventions not smart enough to hippity-hop over the eligibility morass?

    Is artificial intelligence perhaps … not so intelligent after all?

  8. 2

    The uptick under Vidal is striking!

    1. 2.1

      The law is being applied again instead of ignored. Good.

      My longer comment about the predictably short lifetime of “drop this trendy buzzword into the claims” strategery is stuck in the filter.

  9. 1

    “The main focus of 2020s examination has now shifted predominantly to issues related to AI simulation and modeling.”

    Using a computer is … using a computer and it doesn’t matter what trendy buzzword you use if there is no “meat” on the bones . Tossing a trendy buzzword like “AI” into one’s spec and claims is a time-tested strategy that might increase your chances of obtaining an invalid patent for a couple years but won’t even get you that far once the PTO sees through the ploy (because it’s swamped with “do it using AI” j u n k).

    Anyway, the key point here is that — predictably — data processing dreck is being selectively hammered under 101, and it doesn’t matter what buzzword you use. You want to avoid an eligibility rejection? Invent something more than “use a computer to compare two things and make a decision based on the comparison”. And then claim it properly, using objective structural terms to distinguish the invention from the prior art. This works almost all the time, as Dennis’ chart here shows.

    Maybe Dennis can work on that chart which shows that progress in computing technology (and everything else!) has hit a brick wall in the US because not enough patents are being granted. Just kidding, Dennis. Hahaha.

    1. 1.1

      Same old same old…

      You want to avoid an eligibility rejection?

      Invent something more than [fill in trite strawman]…

      And then claim it properly, using objective structural terms to distinguish the invention from the prior art. [false solution – as repeatedly shown by my provided counter point that one COULD do this with an unrecognizeable and unexaminable “pits and groove” physical media that painstakingly uses the “hallowed” objective structural terms]

      Bottom line (as usual) for Malcolm: understand the innovation of the Fifth Kondratiev wave (even as that wave is now subsiding and making wat for the Sixth Kondratiev wave), and put your money where your mouth is and abstain from any technology that you would deny patent protection to.

    2. 1.2

      +1

      Although many prep/pros practitioners insist they can write and prosecute software-based innovation apps, precious few actually can.

      The typical practitioner will write the typical “use a computer to compare two things and make a decision based on the comparison” type claims, or some other approach that claims the “what” (i.e., what it does) of the innovation and not the “how” (i.e., how it works – algorithmic or other computational structural elements).

      They get the eligibility rejection and continue to argue the “what” back at the Examiner and then complain the Examiner is digging in their heels; no…the Examiner is doing their job. In a number of cases, the Examiner gives in and allows these claims to issue, and they predictably fall in litigation. Did “the patent system” fail? Yes and No. No – the practitioner failed and the Examiner failed. Yes – the courts did their job.

      1. 1.2.1

        +1 (Addy) and +1 (anon)

        Addy: Would you consider providing 2 or 3 of such “how it works” issued patents / claim sets? If you prefer, they don’t have to be your own.

        Would be helpful to many who visit here; including many prep/pros practitioners.

