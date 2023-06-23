Promoting and Respecting Economically Vital American Innovation Leadership (PREVAIL) Act

IPRs would remain valuable if this bill became law, but their scope would be substantially limited.

How “limited,” I wonder? Let us look at each of those changes:

1) “Parties could only file IPR petitions if they would have standing to bring a declaratory judgment action in Federal Court.” It is already the case that the overwhelming majority (>80%) of IPRs involve a patent in litigation. I doubt that there are all that many IPRs that will be brought under the current law but that will not under PREVAIL.

2) “Invalidating a patent before the PTAB would require proving unpatentability of a previously issued claim by clear and convincing evidence. This is a substantially higher standard than the current requirement of preponderance of the evidence.” “Substantially higher”? Yes and no. The textbook definition of “clear and convincing” and the textbook definition of “preponderance of the evidence” are very different. For all that, however, there are remarkably few cases where this distinction affects the outcome. For the most part, the sort of evidence that most IPR petitioners bring to the proceedings will satisfy either standard. I doubt that you will see a difference in either the rate of institution or the rate of invalidation after such a standard is instituted relative to the present standard.

3) “Judges who participate in the institution will would be forbidden from then serving on the trial team.” Of all the proposed rules, this is the most likely to make a discernible difference, but that is just because all the others will not likely make any discernible difference. This will likely make the proceedings slightly less efficient, but I doubt that it will actually affect the outcomes all that much.

4) “If an IPR is established, the petitioner must drop any invalidity defenses from pending litigation that could have been raised in an IPR.” Just as I noted above that the overwhelming majority of IPRs involve a patent already in court, so too it is presently the case that the majority of IPR institutions result in that case being stayed until the IPR is resolved. There just really are not that many actual cases in the real world where the same controversies get litigated in both PTAB and court. This rule is great, but it mandates a situation that is basically the already-existing reality.

5) “If an IPR is established, the petitioner must drop any invalidity defenses from pending litigation that could have been raised in an IPR.” Just as in #1 & #4 above, this is a fine rule, but it is a mandate to do that which is already done in 999 cases out of 1000. The real world change as a result of the rule will be de minimis.